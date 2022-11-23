Read full article on original website
Related
Watson of Chadron receives NSCS counseling award
CHADRON – Chadron High School Counselor Loni Watson recently received the 2022 Counseling Excellence Award from the Nebraska State College System. Watson, who has worked for Chadron Public Schools for nine years, said the recognition was humbling. “I’m honored to be recognized by the Nebraska State College System, which...
Holidays, 2023 equal new beginnings for New Leaf in Chadron
The holiday season and new year will be full of changes for The New Leaf in Chadron. “We always had a vision of a three-year, five-year and 10-year plan,” said Angela Lollar, who owns the business with her husband, Phill. The first three years after relocating from Brighton, Colorado,...
Hemingford Community Foundation extends gratitude to community
The Hemingford Community Foundation is extending our sincerest gratitude to the community as it’s been an exciting year of grants, donors, and important investments to serve the community’s needs. In June, we were challenged by an anonymous donor for the community to match their very generous donation of...
Alliance Mission Store announce local grants
The Alliance Mission Store has announced its 2022 Grant Recipients for its 15th Annual Grant Year. Receiving Grants this year are the following: United Way of Western Nebraska; Alliance Public Schools Foundation; Hemingford Public Library; Hemingford Track and Field; Hemingford High School-World Strides; Box Butte County Fair; Box Butte County Large Animal 4-H Committee; Alliance Old Timers Association; Alliance Spartans Baseball; KAB(Keep Alliance Beautiful); Miss Alliance program; Santa’s Helpers; Panhandle Blocks-Quilts of Valor; Alliance FFA; East Point Horspice; Leonard L. Mart VFW Post 1517; Carnegie Arts Center; St. John’s Lutheran Church Backpack program; Alliance Afterprom program; Dobbys Frontier Towners; AHS FCCLA; Alliance Motocross Assn; Alliance Aftershock Softball program; DOVES; Alliance Recreation center (ARC); Church of God-Rev. Mink; Alliance Ministerial Association; and Alliance Invisible Crisis.
Getting Ahead: Christmas food baskets
For many years, the churches in Alliance have been providing food baskets at Christmastime to families who need a little extra to make ends meet. A few years ago, United Way of Western Nebraska took over the organization of this project, and here is a review of how it works.
Knight Museum to hold annual Christmas Festival in Alliance
The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center 26th Annual Christmas Tree Festival is Nov. 26 - Dec. 3 in Alliance. An auction of many Christmas items will start on November 26 and ends Saturday, December 3 at 4:00 p.m. There will be other events to enjoy throughout the week as well.
City of Alliance announces Thanksgiving closures
Alliance – The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th in observance of Thanksgiving. This closure includes the Utility Office, Public Works and the Municipal Building. Public Transit will be closed Thursday, November 24th and running medical only on Friday, November 25th.
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Nov. 15
Today we'll return you to the Nov. 15 Alliance City Council meeting. The council approved a proclamation for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. A-Town Zesto owner and new councilwoman Tearza Mashburn accepted the proclamation from Councilman Earl Jones. The council approved a rezone application from Jirdon Agrchemical which is a division of Westco, Alliance Heartland Flats enhanced employment area tax approval, 800Mhz flash code purchase for the Alliance Fire Department, Alliance Parks Foundation funding approval to purchase holiday lights to be placed on the pedestal of the city fountain during the winter and more.
Alliance police remind community about court, police scam
We have received multiple reports that our community has received calls from (308) 762-4955. It has been reported that people are being told that they have missed court and/or requested to send money to take care of a warrant. We will not contact you via phone nor request money to take care of any warrant.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0