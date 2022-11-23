ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schriever, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish student Quinn Nicholls receives parish, district, and state recognition for musical talent

Sixth grade, Sixth Ward Middle School student, Quinn Nichols is a rising musical star. The Lafourche Parish All-Youth Honor Band, and District VII All-Youth Honor Band student was recently selected for the Louisiana Bandmasters’ Association All-State Wind Ensemble. Nichols was the only sixth grader in the state selected for this honor.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies

The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

How to Celebrate Christmas on the Bayou

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!. December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

RISE St James Wins Lawsuit Against Gramercy, LA

In a win for free speech, the town of Gramercy – located in St. James Parish – agreed to change its requirement that protest groups pay a $10,000 bond in order to secure a permit as part of a settlement in a lawsuit filed by environmental activist group RISE St. James. In addition, Gramercy must pay RISE $45,000 in legal fees and damages of $100 by Jan. 1.
GRAMERCY, LA
NOLA.com

Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter

Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
PARADIS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting

Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said on November 23, 2022, that three males had been apprehended following a shooting incident in Raceland, Louisiana on Tuesday, November 22. Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma, Louisiana, and Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, Louisiana, were arrested. The shooting did not result in any injuries, according to authorities.
RACELAND, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy