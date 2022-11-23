Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish student Quinn Nicholls receives parish, district, and state recognition for musical talent
Sixth grade, Sixth Ward Middle School student, Quinn Nichols is a rising musical star. The Lafourche Parish All-Youth Honor Band, and District VII All-Youth Honor Band student was recently selected for the Louisiana Bandmasters’ Association All-State Wind Ensemble. Nichols was the only sixth grader in the state selected for this honor.
The Salvation Army helping those facing homelessness with new mobile showering units
The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, a CVS Health company teamed up to host a healthcare event to help those facing homelessness.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
NOLA.com
Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies
The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
houmatimes.com
How to Celebrate Christmas on the Bayou
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!. December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park...
KTBS
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
bigeasymagazine.com
RISE St James Wins Lawsuit Against Gramercy, LA
In a win for free speech, the town of Gramercy – located in St. James Parish – agreed to change its requirement that protest groups pay a $10,000 bond in order to secure a permit as part of a settlement in a lawsuit filed by environmental activist group RISE St. James. In addition, Gramercy must pay RISE $45,000 in legal fees and damages of $100 by Jan. 1.
NOLA.com
Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter
Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
A Louisiana based and set film, kicks off the Hallmark Christmas movie season
Fans of Hallmark Christmas movies are getting an added spice of Louisiana holiday traditions this year with “My Southern Family Christmas.” Ascension Parish native and filmmaker Daniel Lewis said
lafourchegazette.com
E.D. White wins; see all the Louisiana scores online
-- DIVISION I NON-SELECT. No. 13 Brother Martin 28, No. 5 Northwood (Shreveport) 14. No. 6 Lafayette Christian 70, No. 3 De La Salle 49. No. 10 Ascension Catholic 28, No. 15 Opelousas Catholic 12.
NOLA.com
After 75 years of marriage, Metairie couple remember their first date and simpler times
Want to reminisce about some of the big events that happened 75 years ago? Let’s take a trip down memory lane to 1947. In politics, President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of into law, creating the Central Intelligence Agency, the Department of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the National Security Council.
Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting
Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said on November 23, 2022, that three males had been apprehended following a shooting incident in Raceland, Louisiana on Tuesday, November 22. Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma, Louisiana, and Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, Louisiana, were arrested. The shooting did not result in any injuries, according to authorities.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
Louisiana National Guard fired New Orleans Commander over inappropriate texts
The Louisiana National Guard has fired the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state's historic Jackson Barracks located in New Orleans, according to Army Times.
One family uses giving back as a way to heal from losing a loved one
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local family is turning their loss into an act of service for those in need this holiday season. “Losing a child is the hardest hurt that I ever had,” said Lawrence Adams, Father, and President of the Lauryn Adams Foundation. Lauryn Adams was...
brproud.com
Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
Louisiana man convicted of trafficking heroin and fentanyl
After a four-day trial, a Louisiana man has been convicted of trafficking heroin and fentanyl.
Suspects Arrested in Connection with Three Separate Louisiana Arson Cases
Suspects Arrested in Connection with Three Separate Louisiana Arson Cases. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on November 23, 2022, that it has made arrests in three separate arson investigations, one dating back to 2018. Datril Nichols, 47, has been charged with Simple Arson and Taking of...
‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving in Louisiana
It is a Thanksgiving tradition, the Dawnbusters Kiwanis Club and Krewe of Carrollton deep fried more than 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0