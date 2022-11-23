Read full article on original website
theScore
3 reasons why United States shut down England in World Cup draw
England's and the United States' World Cup group openers didn't hint at this outcome. The Three Lions strolled to a 6-2 triumph over Iran, while the U.S. ran out of steam in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Wales - but their meeting Friday drew a blank. Nil-nil, but not necessarily...
theScore
Adams: USMNT embracing underdog tag for World Cup clash with England
Doha, Nov 24, 2022 (AFP) - United States skipper Tyler Adams says his teammates are embracing their underdog status as they chase another World Cup upset against mighty England on Friday. The US head into Friday's Group B clash at the Al Bayt Stadium desperately needing a positive result after...
theScore
Croatian paper uses ugly image to question Herdman: 'Do you have the balls?'
John Herdman might want to avoid holidaying on the Dalmatian Coast anytime soon. Croatian outlet 24sata depicted Canada's head coach in a rather unflattering manner on Friday following his declaration that his team would "F" Croatia in their group meeting Sunday. The tabloid newspaper's headline reads: "You have the mouth...
theScore
Richarlison turns on the style, World Cup favorite Brazil beats Serbia
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Richarlison scored two goals, the second with a spectacular acrobatic kick, to help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 Thursday at the World Cup. In the 73rd minute, the striker used one touch to get the ball up in the air and then spun around and got off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot.
theScore
World Cup roundup, Day 7: Messi's magic moment, fearsome France
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Day 7 of the tournament. Argentina stays calm - and reaps rewards. Argentina...
theScore
USMNT holds listless England to goalless draw at World Cup
Al Khor, Qatar, Nov 25, 2022 (AFP) - England missed a chance to book their place in the World Cup last 16 as Gareth Southgate's side produced a limp display in their 0-0 draw against the United States on Friday. Southgate's men would have been guaranteed to advance from Group...
theScore
Messi strikes as Argentina downs Mexico, keeping World Cup dream alive
Doha, Nov 26, 2022 (AFP) - Lionel Messi helped keep Argentina's World Cup bid alive with the first goal in a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday. Defeat to outsiders Saudi Arabia in their opening Group G match in Qatar had left Argentina on the brink, knowing another loss would spell the end of their tournament chances.
theScore
World Cup weekend best bets: Poland to rebound, earn 1st win
We have a fun four-game slate to look forward to on Saturday. While there are a few marquee fixtures on the schedule, the most value lies in two specific matches. Let's dive into it with a pair of best bets. Tunisia (+115) vs Australia (+260) Nov. 26, 5:00 a.m. EST.
