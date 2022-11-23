Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Investigation into man found dead from gunshot wound
CENTER POINT, Ala. — Detectives are looking into the details of a man found dead from a gunshot wound in Center Point. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 2400 block of 5th Street NW at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, and found the victim. The...
wbrc.com
Woman charged after stabbing in Tuscaloosa left one person injured
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after one person was stabbed on November 25, 2022. Jamira Pope, 32, has been charged with second degree domestic violence with a $10,000 bond. This happened at Mimosa Gardens Circle. Authorities say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Get news...
ABC 33/40 News
18-year-old shot to death inside vehicle in Birmingham
An 18-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening while riding in a car in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples and another person arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle just before 7:00 P.M. Both of them had been shot, and Peeples was pronounced deceased at that time. The other person's injuries are not life-threatening.
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
wvtm13.com
One killed after reported shooting in Birmingham Saturday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday evening. The police department said officers were called to the 2800 block of 29th Street Southwest just before 7 p.m. A Birmingham 911 dispatcher said officers were investigating a person shot at that location. We're awaiting more...
Suspect charged in Walker County shooting that critically injured family member
A suspect has been charged in a shooting that left a family member with life-threatening injuries in Walker County. Christopher Brian Cummings, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong. Cummings’ bond is set at $50,000 cash. The shooting happened on Thanksgiving on...
CBS42.com
Morris man struck, killed on Highway 31
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 58-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mark Randall Bradford was struck by a vehicle while in the 8400 block of Hwy 31 around 7 p.m. Bradford was pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m.
wvtm13.com
Teen shot while travelling in vehicle, later died at Birmingham hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An 18-year-old from Birmingham was shot in a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Thanksgiving evening. The Birmingham Police Department said officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital to investigate two people who showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
wbrc.com
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrc.com
Suspect charged in Thanksgiving day shooting that left one hospitalized
CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - Christopher Brian Cummings has been charged after a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one person hospitalized. One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova. Police said the shooting happened between two family members. Cummings...
wvtm13.com
Hoover man arrested after hitting officer with stolen vehicle
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Police say a Hoover man suspected of stealing a vehicle hit a police officer during a chase. Authorities said Levi Bowman, 23, stole a vehicle from a home in the 6100 block of Clubhouse Way in Trussville Tuesday morning. According to the police report, the vehicle...
66-year-old woman struck, killed while trying to cross Northport road
A 66-year-old pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Tuscaloosa County. Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter on Wednesday identified the fatality victim as Linda Sue Foley. She lived in Northport. The wreck happened at 5:33 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 2300 block...
wvtm13.com
Car hits and kills man walking on Alabama street
MORRIS, Ala. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the Morris area. 58-year-old Mark Randall Bradford was walking in the area of the 8400 block of Highway 31 in Morris, Alabama at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a motor vehicle hit and killed him. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene until Jefferson County deputies arrived to begin the investigation. No word if any charges are being considered.
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
Alabama woman confronted car burglars, suspects struck her with car as they fled, police said
A $20,000 reward has been offered in the search for two suspects accused of running over an Alabama woman who confronted car burglars in a residential neighborhood. Rebekah Poe was killed Sunday night at approximately 7:24 p.m., Pell City police said. Police determined that Poe was killed after she confronted...
ABC 33/40 News
Woman, two children rescued after car crashes into Jasper pond
JASPER, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and her two young children were rescued after their SUV went into a pond after a crash Monday morning in Jasper. The Jasper Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 3700 of Walston Bridge Road. Police said the vehicle struck a tree and ended up in a nearby pond.
wbrc.com
Man hits Springville Police Officer during chase in stolen car
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is facing charges after hitting a Springville police officer during a pursuit in a stolen car according to Springville PD. Police say the suspect stole the vehicle from Trussville and was eluding Trussville police when he hit the Springville officer. SPD had to set...
wdhn.com
Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Pell City hit-and-run
PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell City.
wbrc.com
Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody. The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and...
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Pickup Truck Wreck
Montgomery police say a man has been killed in a pickup truck wreck. Police say at about 2:30AM Saturday, they were called to the area of North Boulevard near Jackson Ferry Road. That’s where they found the wreckage. They say the driver, 24-year-old Richard Kevin Minch, Jr., of Pell City...
