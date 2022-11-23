ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

kensingtonvoice.com

Kensington’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

Our annual holiday shopping guide is filled with ideas for where to shop locally in Kensington, especially if you’re on a budget. While gift shopping is typically done with a loved one in mind — a family member, friend, or significant other — choosing to buy locally can be a gift to business owners as well.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Stories of our Neighbors: Hamming It Up for the Holidays

Jeremy Knauss runs SpitfireZ Catering out of a private kitchen in Pitcairn, one of Pittsburgh’s old railroad towns. He prepares artisanal rotisserie meats — ham, turkey, lamb. And he makes soup. A lot of soup. Knauss’ lucky neighbors know. Some days, they’ll find gifts of soup on their...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler County Tourism Beginning ’30 Days Of Giveaways’

The Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau is bringing back a popular giveaway contest this holiday season. 30 Days of Giveaways officially kicks off this Friday. The online campaign offers more than $4,000 worth of prizes donated by local tourism partners. Gifts range from golf passes, spa services, art classes,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Black Friday shopping lacks long line

The long lines out the door in the early morning of Black Friday might be a thing of the past due to online shopping and the crunch of inflation, according to local retail workers and customers. Shannon Prunty, assistant manager at Dunham’s Sports in Butler, said she started her shift...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 25-27

Shopping, seminars, Santa and more are in the news this weekend in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present “Thanksgiving Tradition: Strauss Family Favorites” at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District. Former PSO Concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley returns to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
foodgressing.com

Pittsburgh Holiday Events & Festivals 2022: Things to Do

Holiday travelers can embrace the season with Pittsburgh holiday lights and events found throughout the city, as well as special cultural performances, shopping concepts and much more. Here is a roundup of Pittsburgh holiday events & festivals for 2022. People’s Gas Holiday Market. The Peoples Gas Holiday Market returns...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop

Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Book Signing Happening Downtown

A local author will be signing a new book Friday in downtown Butler. Rebecca Yount is the author of “Love Worth Waiting For” a novel based on a true story. She’ll be at the Vintage Coffeehouse on Main Street this Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. for a book signing.
top-ten-travel-list.com

10 local coffeeshops to check out in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is home to a growing lineup of independent coffeeshops. No longer are Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts your only options when it comes to enjoying one of life’s greatest simple pleasures (a great cup of coffee) outside of the house. Visiting a coffee shop on the weekend is a great budget friendly activity to enjoy anytime of the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Bret Michaels in Concert at The Palace (Sun., 11/27/22)

He’s the good-looking man in the red bandanna! You can bet the house will be packed when Butler native and die hard Steelers fan Bret Michaels revisits his home turf for a gig at the Palace Theatre. Michaels, born Bret Michael Sychak, has won fame in practically every way available. In addition to the solo career he launched in 1998 he’s been a founding member and longtime lead vocalist of the glam-metal rockers Poison. He wrote, directed, and starred in the movie A Letter from Death Row, with his friend and colleague Charlie Sheen. Michaels has even had his own reality TV shows. Expect to hear him doing metal/country hits like “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” maybe “The App Song,” and more. Even when on tour, he makes time for many charity events as well. Being the positive guy that he is, this tour is the Nothin But a Good Vibe 2022. 7:30 p.m. 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. (M.V.)
GREENSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday

Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
BUTLER, PA

