kensingtonvoice.com
Kensington’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide
Our annual holiday shopping guide is filled with ideas for where to shop locally in Kensington, especially if you’re on a budget. While gift shopping is typically done with a loved one in mind — a family member, friend, or significant other — choosing to buy locally can be a gift to business owners as well.
cranberryeagle.com
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland features about 1 million dancing lights
About 1 million lights stretching about a mile-and-a-half long dance every night to Christmas carols at Cooper’s Lake Campground. The lights are synchronized to Christmas songs that play over a radio station every night, creating a light show almost a year in the making. “It takes us basically a...
wtae.com
Ready, Set, Shop! Black Friday shopping kicks off in the Pittsburgh area
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Black Friday shopping kicked off at Ross Park Mall in Ross Township at 6 a.m. on Friday. “It’s like (the) Super Bowl for us,” said Sherma Krinsky, director of marketing for Ross Park Mall. “I think as the families are preparing for the...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Stories of our Neighbors: Hamming It Up for the Holidays
Jeremy Knauss runs SpitfireZ Catering out of a private kitchen in Pitcairn, one of Pittsburgh’s old railroad towns. He prepares artisanal rotisserie meats — ham, turkey, lamb. And he makes soup. A lot of soup. Knauss’ lucky neighbors know. Some days, they’ll find gifts of soup on their...
Pizza Parma gives away 200 free pizza dinners on Thanksgiving Day
PITTSBURGH — Pizza shop owners said no one should go hungry on Thanksgiving, so they gave away 200 pizza dinners with all the fixings to anyone who came in. “We kind of went all through the night making sure we were ready,” said manager Christopher Brown. Ready they...
butlerradio.com
Butler County Tourism Beginning ’30 Days Of Giveaways’
The Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau is bringing back a popular giveaway contest this holiday season. 30 Days of Giveaways officially kicks off this Friday. The online campaign offers more than $4,000 worth of prizes donated by local tourism partners. Gifts range from golf passes, spa services, art classes,...
Christmas themed bar set to open Friday night in downtown Pittsburgh after delay
PITTSBURGH — The grand opening of the Miracle bar along Sixth Street in downtown Pittsburgh is Friday night. The pop-up holiday bar was supposed to open a few days ago on Wednesday, but a fire marshal ordered them to tone down the decorations. “Wednesday was definitely disappointing. We found...
cranberryeagle.com
Black Friday shopping lacks long line
The long lines out the door in the early morning of Black Friday might be a thing of the past due to online shopping and the crunch of inflation, according to local retail workers and customers. Shannon Prunty, assistant manager at Dunham’s Sports in Butler, said she started her shift...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 25-27
Shopping, seminars, Santa and more are in the news this weekend in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present “Thanksgiving Tradition: Strauss Family Favorites” at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District. Former PSO Concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley returns to...
foodgressing.com
Pittsburgh Holiday Events & Festivals 2022: Things to Do
Holiday travelers can embrace the season with Pittsburgh holiday lights and events found throughout the city, as well as special cultural performances, shopping concepts and much more. Here is a roundup of Pittsburgh holiday events & festivals for 2022. People’s Gas Holiday Market. The Peoples Gas Holiday Market returns...
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
uncoveringpa.com
Festive Family Fun at Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County
I’ve visited dozens of Christmas attractions in Pennsylvania over the years, and one spot that was recommended over and over was Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County. Overly’s Country Christmas is held at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, a few miles south of Greensburg, PA. It has been operating since...
WPXI
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh-area shoppers head out for Black Friday deals
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh-area shoppers head out for Black Friday deals The holiday shopping season is underway and shoppers were up bright and early to cash in on Black Friday deals. (WPXI/WPXI)
Casino Theatre's Hometown Christmas returns, celebrates 25 years
After two seasons without, the holiday spirit returns to the stage at the Casino Theatre in Vandergrift. The annual Hometown Christmas show was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the covid-19 pandemic. This season, the production celebrates its 25th anniversary with “Our 25th Magical Lyrical Annual Miracle, Going Home.”
Hundreds of volunteers team up at Light of Life Rescue Mission to serve meals on Thanksgiving
PITTSBURGH — On Thanksgiving, hundreds of volunteers teamed up at the Light of Life rescue mission to serve up meals for community members in need. “They are so appreciative. I hear ‘thank you, thank you, thank you so much,’ all the time,” said volunteer Kaye Cunningham.
butlerradio.com
Book Signing Happening Downtown
A local author will be signing a new book Friday in downtown Butler. Rebecca Yount is the author of “Love Worth Waiting For” a novel based on a true story. She’ll be at the Vintage Coffeehouse on Main Street this Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. for a book signing.
top-ten-travel-list.com
10 local coffeeshops to check out in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is home to a growing lineup of independent coffeeshops. No longer are Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts your only options when it comes to enjoying one of life’s greatest simple pleasures (a great cup of coffee) outside of the house. Visiting a coffee shop on the weekend is a great budget friendly activity to enjoy anytime of the year.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Bret Michaels in Concert at The Palace (Sun., 11/27/22)
He’s the good-looking man in the red bandanna! You can bet the house will be packed when Butler native and die hard Steelers fan Bret Michaels revisits his home turf for a gig at the Palace Theatre. Michaels, born Bret Michael Sychak, has won fame in practically every way available. In addition to the solo career he launched in 1998 he’s been a founding member and longtime lead vocalist of the glam-metal rockers Poison. He wrote, directed, and starred in the movie A Letter from Death Row, with his friend and colleague Charlie Sheen. Michaels has even had his own reality TV shows. Expect to hear him doing metal/country hits like “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” maybe “The App Song,” and more. Even when on tour, he makes time for many charity events as well. Being the positive guy that he is, this tour is the Nothin But a Good Vibe 2022. 7:30 p.m. 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. (M.V.)
Giving thanks: Pittsburgh hospital welcomes newborns around holiday
PITTSBURGH — West Penn Hospital celebrated the births of several newborns around the Thanksgiving holiday. The hospital posted photos of the babies wearing knitted turkey hats on their Facebook page. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
butlerradio.com
Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday
Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
