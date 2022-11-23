Read full article on original website
Half of England's playing squad in Pakistan struck down by illness ahead of first Test
The issue is thought to be a virus or bug rather than food poisoning, but England might now struggle to put a fit XI on the field in Rawalpindi
Can Graham Arnold’s Socceroos create the legacy he craves in do-or-die Denmark game?
Whether he stays or goes after this World Cup, the Australia coach has done more than he came to do
The UK reined in Rupert Murdoch. Why can’t we stop Vincent Bolloré in France?
The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen, adopted by France in 1789 to enshrine the principles of the French Revolution, noted that “the free communication of thoughts and of opinions is one of the most precious rights of man: any citizen thus may speak, write, print freely”.
BBC
World Cup: Some football fans are in trouble with Fifa
Cheers, tears and banners - when it comes to the World Cup, fans are used to going all-out to show their support. But sometimes, excitement can tip over into bad behaviour. When that happens, Fifa - football's international governing body - can step in and sanction the teams for fan misconduct.
BBC
Scot describes 'fight to survive' in Iraqi jail
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt says every day was a "fight to survive". Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad. The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware...
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
UK faces ‘bleak winter’ as food prices soar; China’s slowdown deepens – business live
UK fresh food prices are climbing at a record pace, while China’s factory downturn has accelerated as Covid-19 hits its economy
Migrants died constructing World Cup stadiums. Search our database of worker deaths.
Migrant workers were exploited and died for Qatar's World Cup. See our database of worker deaths.
BBC
Maria Kolesnikova: Jailed Belarus opposition figure in intensive care - allies
The jailed Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova has been taken from prison and placed in intensive care in hospital, her allies say. They say Ms Kolesnikova, 40, is in a serious but stable condition in the eastern city of Gomel after having surgery on Monday. She was jailed for 11...
