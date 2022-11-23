ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

World Cup: Some football fans are in trouble with Fifa

Cheers, tears and banners - when it comes to the World Cup, fans are used to going all-out to show their support. But sometimes, excitement can tip over into bad behaviour. When that happens, Fifa - football's international governing body - can step in and sanction the teams for fan misconduct.
BBC

Scot describes 'fight to survive' in Iraqi jail

A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt says every day was a "fight to survive". Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad. The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware...
BBC

Maria Kolesnikova: Jailed Belarus opposition figure in intensive care - allies

The jailed Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova has been taken from prison and placed in intensive care in hospital, her allies say. They say Ms Kolesnikova, 40, is in a serious but stable condition in the eastern city of Gomel after having surgery on Monday. She was jailed for 11...

