FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDiana RusRougemont, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
US Army Veteran Vanished In 2009. Her Nephew Is The Main Suspect. Then, Her Brother Vanished In 2013.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHalifax County, NC
GoFundMe created for float driver that hit girl in Raleigh Christmas parade
A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh's Christmas parade last weekend.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount’s eponymous rocky mounds are among its most recognizable features, but so does its historical charm. Located in the counties of Nash and Edgecombe, this city in North Carolina thrives with an abundance of theme parks and recreational sites. It’s also home to rising industries, including pharmaceuticals and...
warrenrecord.com
To help the community at Thanksgiving
The New Covenant Ministries church family partnered with Warren County Department of Social Services to help families in need with a Thanksgiving meal box. Pictured are Deidre Taborn-DSS-social worker-CPS, and Pastor Jim Wells. Not pictured, but present was CPS Social Worker Sherice Hayes from Child Protective Services.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
$1 lottery ticket bought in North Carolina turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing
Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving... about $1.8 million more.
carolinajournal.com
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through
Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
Carolina Coops: Father turns side hustle into a golden egg
Creedmoor business owner Matt DuBois is thankful for chickens this Thanksgiving. Dubois owns Carolina Coops which specializes in custom-designed chicken coops.
(1) Tarboro runs past (4) Northampton County for 45-20 win to reach 1A East Final
Tarboro, N.C. — No. 1 seed Tarboro never trailed and used multi-touchdown performances from Kamerine McDowell-Moore and Mason Satterfield to top No. 4 seed Northampton County 45-20 Friday night, advancing to the 1A East regional final of the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs. Tarboro (12-1, 6-0) is one...
chathamstartribune.com
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new houses in Danville
Tammy Duncan lives in Cascade in a single-wide trailer with her two daughters where repairs are one step forward, three steps back. "I just got a lot of work that needs to be done to it, like the floors and stuff like that. My windows are messed up. I have some mold issues. Like, every time I try to fix something, there are 20 other things that need to be fixed," Duncan said.
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
warrenrecord.com
Goodie bags presented at WECHS
The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Warren Early College High School. Sheila Robertson of Gamma Chi, center, presents goodie bags to Julie Eaton and Rey Reyes. The bags were filled with useful items, snacks and a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.
warrenrecord.com
Goodie bags distributed to new Northside educators
GOODIE BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO NEW NORTHSIDE EDUCATORS—The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Northside Elementary Schoo. Gamma Chi member Patricia Williamson, far left, presented goodie bags to, from the left, Heasel Ordonez, Johanna Sierra, Wendy Martinez and Heidi Heredia. The bags were filled with useful items and snacks. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.
Dozens of North Carolinians have been injured in mass shootings this year, data shows
A shooter opened fire on Tuesday night in a Virginia Walmart, killing six people and injuring four others. This year, there have been more than 600 incidents classified as a mass shooting, which is defined as when four or more people are shot. Only a small portion - about 6%-...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Museum Carries On Soul of Saint Paul’s College And Founder
Lifeless is how many describe the current state of the 200-acre site of Saint Paul’s College in Lawrenceville, Virginia. The 15 buildings that once administered, housed, and educated generations of Black Virginians fell silent in 2013. Today what remains dormant is being watched over by various overseas and domestic...
warrenrecord.com
Special guests visit Rotary Club
Warren Early College High School Principal Shena Judkins visited the Warrenton Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 15. She talked about how the students are prepared for college and life after leaving the school. Also visiting was Gina Eaves, the assistant governor for Rotary District 7710. She is in charge of five Rotary clubs, including Warrenton, Oxford and Henderson.
cbs17
Teen ‘known for mischief’ crashes into canal on dirt bike after chase, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after crashing his dirt bike during a police chase Thursday morning. Officers said a 16-year-old boy lost control and crashed his dirt bike into a canal embankment at the ballpark in Scotland Neck.
One man dead, another critically injured in Brunswick County crash
A single vehicle crash in Brunswick County left one man dead and another critically injured on Friday afternoon.
warrenrecord.com
Holiday Crafts for Kids program scheduled
Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a Holiday Kids Crafts program for ages 5-12. This program will be held at the Warren County Memorial Library on Tuesdays from Dec. 6-20 from 6-6:45 p.m. This program will provide instruction and all supplies to make two to three crafts per week....
WSLS
Crash on US-58 in Henry County cleared
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. People driving on US-58 in Henry County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Route 772. As of 8:16 p.m., all eastbound lanes are closed.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia’s Gift Card Match Program returns
Emporia Community and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne’s implementation of the Shop Local Gift Card Match Program boosted local small businesses last year. On Tuesday, Hawthorne successfully pitched for the program’s return in December. “We’ve received numerous requests from citizens and businesses due to the success of the...
