Roxboro, NC

travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount’s eponymous rocky mounds are among its most recognizable features, but so does its historical charm. Located in the counties of Nash and Edgecombe, this city in North Carolina thrives with an abundance of theme parks and recreational sites. It’s also home to rising industries, including pharmaceuticals and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
warrenrecord.com

To help the community at Thanksgiving

The New Covenant Ministries church family partnered with Warren County Department of Social Services to help families in need with a Thanksgiving meal box. Pictured are Deidre Taborn-DSS-social worker-CPS, and Pastor Jim Wells. Not pictured, but present was CPS Social Worker Sherice Hayes from Child Protective Services.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Two more NC business incentive packages fall through

Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
MORRISVILLE, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Habitat for Humanity begins work on new houses in Danville

Tammy Duncan lives in Cascade in a single-wide trailer with her two daughters where repairs are one step forward, three steps back. "I just got a lot of work that needs to be done to it, like the floors and stuff like that. My windows are messed up. I have some mold issues. Like, every time I try to fix something, there are 20 other things that need to be fixed," Duncan said.
DANVILLE, VA
warrenrecord.com

Goodie bags presented at WECHS

The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Warren Early College High School. Sheila Robertson of Gamma Chi, center, presents goodie bags to Julie Eaton and Rey Reyes. The bags were filled with useful items, snacks and a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Goodie bags distributed to new Northside educators

GOODIE BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO NEW NORTHSIDE EDUCATORS—The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Northside Elementary Schoo. Gamma Chi member Patricia Williamson, far left, presented goodie bags to, from the left, Heasel Ordonez, Johanna Sierra, Wendy Martinez and Heidi Heredia. The bags were filled with useful items and snacks. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
thenewjournalandguide.com

Museum Carries On Soul of Saint Paul’s College And Founder

Lifeless is how many describe the current state of the 200-acre site of Saint Paul’s College in Lawrenceville, Virginia. The 15 buildings that once administered, housed, and educated generations of Black Virginians fell silent in 2013. Today what remains dormant is being watched over by various overseas and domestic...
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
warrenrecord.com

Special guests visit Rotary Club

Warren Early College High School Principal Shena Judkins visited the Warrenton Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 15. She talked about how the students are prepared for college and life after leaving the school. Also visiting was Gina Eaves, the assistant governor for Rotary District 7710. She is in charge of five Rotary clubs, including Warrenton, Oxford and Henderson.
WARRENTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Holiday Crafts for Kids program scheduled

Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a Holiday Kids Crafts program for ages 5-12. This program will be held at the Warren County Memorial Library on Tuesdays from Dec. 6-20 from 6-6:45 p.m. This program will provide instruction and all supplies to make two to three crafts per week....
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Crash on US-58 in Henry County cleared

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. People driving on US-58 in Henry County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Route 772. As of 8:16 p.m., all eastbound lanes are closed.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia’s Gift Card Match Program returns

Emporia Community and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne’s implementation of the Shop Local Gift Card Match Program boosted local small businesses last year. On Tuesday, Hawthorne successfully pitched for the program’s return in December. “We’ve received numerous requests from citizens and businesses due to the success of the...
EMPORIA, VA

