3 reasons why United States shut down England in World Cup draw

England's and the United States' World Cup group openers didn't hint at this outcome. The Three Lions strolled to a 6-2 triumph over Iran, while the U.S. ran out of steam in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Wales - but their meeting Friday drew a blank. Nil-nil, but not necessarily...
Ronaldo becomes 1st man to score at 5 different World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo fired home a penalty during Portugal's 3-2 group win over Ghana on Thursday to become the first male player to score at five separate World Cups. Lionel Messi, Pele, Miroslav Klose, and Uwe Seeler scored at four different World Cups. Brazilian star Marta and Canadian legend Christine Sinclair...
Adams: USMNT embracing underdog tag for World Cup clash with England

Doha, Nov 24, 2022 (AFP) - United States skipper Tyler Adams says his teammates are embracing their underdog status as they chase another World Cup upset against mighty England on Friday. The US head into Friday's Group B clash at the Al Bayt Stadium desperately needing a positive result after...
World Cup roundup, Day 5: History for Ronaldo, Brazil enters the fray

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Day 5 of the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo's ferocious penalty during Portugal's 3-2 victory...
3 key questions ahead of Canada's vital World Cup clash with Croatia

Canada pushed Belgium to the absolute brink in a revealing Group F opener, proving to the world what John Herdman, his players, and the entire country already felt going into the World Cup: This team belongs. But Canada's fearless performance didn't translate into a win. Ultimately, there's no room for...
USMNT holds listless England to goalless draw at World Cup

Al Khor, Qatar, Nov 25, 2022 (AFP) - England missed a chance to book their place in the World Cup last 16 as Gareth Southgate's side produced a limp display in their 0-0 draw against the United States on Friday. Southgate's men would have been guaranteed to advance from Group...
World Cup roundup, Day 7: Messi's magic moment, fearsome France

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Day 7 of the tournament. Argentina stays calm - and reaps rewards. Argentina...
Brazil faces anxious wait over Neymar's fitness after 'trauma' to ankle

Brazil will wait 24-to-48 hours for a full assessment of the injury Neymar suffered during its 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday. The team doctor described the forward's issue as a "trauma" to the right ankle, according to The Independent's Miguel Delaney. Neymar appeared to be in tears after he was substituted during his country's World Cup opener.
Richarlison turns on the style, World Cup favorite Brazil beats Serbia

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Richarlison scored two goals, the second with a spectacular acrobatic kick, to help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 Thursday at the World Cup. In the 73rd minute, the striker used one touch to get the ball up in the air and then spun around and got off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot.
Messi strikes as Argentina downs Mexico, keeping World Cup dream alive

Doha, Nov 26, 2022 (AFP) - Lionel Messi helped keep Argentina's World Cup bid alive with the first goal in a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday. Defeat to outsiders Saudi Arabia in their opening Group G match in Qatar had left Argentina on the brink, knowing another loss would spell the end of their tournament chances.
Canucks in Qatar - Episode 6: Fearless Canada deserved more against Belgium 🎧

'Canucks in Qatar' is a soccer podcast from theScore, tracking Canada's men's national team as it returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. From exclusive interviews to in-depth match previews and analysis, our hosts will explore John Herdman's charges from every angle before, during, and after this winter's tournament. Led by superstar Alphonso Davies and a collection of burgeoning young players, Canada's men's team is enjoying a meteoric rise. The World Cup is only the beginning.
World Cup roundup, Day 6: England and U.S. toil, Qatar bows out

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Day 6 of the tournament. Southgate, Berhalter cancel each other out. Watching England...
World Cup weekend best bets: Poland to rebound, earn 1st win

We have a fun four-game slate to look forward to on Saturday. While there are a few marquee fixtures on the schedule, the most value lies in two specific matches. Let's dive into it with a pair of best bets. Tunisia (+115) vs Australia (+260) Nov. 26, 5:00 a.m. EST.

