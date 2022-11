ATLANTA (AP) — Deivon Smith led a balanced attack with 16 points and Georgia Tech breezed to an 80-61 victory over North Alabama on Saturday. Smith sank 7 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer for Georgia Tech (4-2), adding four rebounds and four assists. Dallan Coleman had 14 points and Jalon Moore pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds. Miles Kelly and Lance Terry scored 12 apiece.

