Grand Lake, CO

skyhinews.com

Library Corner: Get your dirt fix

In Grand County, the change of seasons from fall to winter always brings excitement, but also just a hint of dread. Yippee for outdoor winter sports, but also ugh, I’m going to miss the dirt! Many of us have learned to count any days with dirt under our running shoes, hiking boots or mountain bike tires as bonus days, especially at this time of year. But as the snowbanks grow and temperatures plummet, the lack of dirt on our trails and backroads can lead to a serious need for a “dirt fix.” No fear! The Grand County Library District is here to help get your fix.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign

Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Avon man in Guinness World Records for grinding Beaver Creek ski rail

Dave Schaut was just doing what he loved, riding rails at Beaver Creek’s terrain park, when someone presented him with a challenge: be the oldest man in the Guinness World Records to grind a rail. Schaut, of Avon, is 65 years old. “A terrain park crew member at Beaver...
AVON, CO
skyhinews.com

Granby’s recreation department offers winter events and programs

The Granby Recreation Department has lots of events slated for the snowy season — for both kids and adults. For those on a gift-giving mission, Granby Recreation is offering holiday shopping, pizza and a movie on Friday, Dec. 2. The trip is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and meets at the Granby Community Building. The cost is $35 per person, and preregistration is required for the day.
GRANBY, CO
skyhinews.com

Tips for cutting a Christmas tree in Grand County

It’s the time of year when millions of Americans will drive to parking lots across the country to procure an evergreen tree to fill their homes with the fragrant scent many associate with winter, skiing, caroling and sipping hot cocoa. Christmas trees are grown on tree farms in all...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
agjournalonline.com

Colorado Simmental breeders meet

Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
skyhinews.com

Fraser net-zero home combines sustainability, affordability

Fraser, the “icebox of the nation,” is home to more than frigid temperatures. The town features the High Country’s only award-winning, net-zero home. The initial spark for the home came in December 2017, when a young Fraser couple toured a Solar Decathlon showcase of the state’s clean energy creations.
FRASER, CO
KDVR.com

Animal shelter takes care of sick woman's dog

A woman who became ill couldn't take care of her dog while she was admitted to the hospital, so the animal shelter where she adopted the dog stepped up. Gabby Easterwood reports. Animal shelter takes care of sick woman’s dog. A woman who became ill couldn't take care of...
DENVER, CO
skyhinews.com

From the editor: Plenty of thanks to give this year

One of the perils of being in news is that it doesn’t lend oneself towards taking time to reflect — news is typically about what’s “new,” and it can be difficult to pause and look back at what’s come before us. For me, having...
GRAND COUNTY, CO

