skyhinews.com
Library Corner: Get your dirt fix
In Grand County, the change of seasons from fall to winter always brings excitement, but also just a hint of dread. Yippee for outdoor winter sports, but also ugh, I’m going to miss the dirt! Many of us have learned to count any days with dirt under our running shoes, hiking boots or mountain bike tires as bonus days, especially at this time of year. But as the snowbanks grow and temperatures plummet, the lack of dirt on our trails and backroads can lead to a serious need for a “dirt fix.” No fear! The Grand County Library District is here to help get your fix.
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
skyhinews.com
Avon man in Guinness World Records for grinding Beaver Creek ski rail
Dave Schaut was just doing what he loved, riding rails at Beaver Creek’s terrain park, when someone presented him with a challenge: be the oldest man in the Guinness World Records to grind a rail. Schaut, of Avon, is 65 years old. “A terrain park crew member at Beaver...
skyhinews.com
Granby’s recreation department offers winter events and programs
The Granby Recreation Department has lots of events slated for the snowy season — for both kids and adults. For those on a gift-giving mission, Granby Recreation is offering holiday shopping, pizza and a movie on Friday, Dec. 2. The trip is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and meets at the Granby Community Building. The cost is $35 per person, and preregistration is required for the day.
skyhinews.com
Tips for cutting a Christmas tree in Grand County
It’s the time of year when millions of Americans will drive to parking lots across the country to procure an evergreen tree to fill their homes with the fragrant scent many associate with winter, skiing, caroling and sipping hot cocoa. Christmas trees are grown on tree farms in all...
adventure.com
How five Colorado towns voted to make tourist dollars benefit locals
Voters in Colorado have elected to try new taxes to spread the wealth from tourism. The new policies seek to address the housing crisis—which has been driven by the boom of tourism in the area over recent years. In the Western US, voters are making it clear that communities...
Popular Colorado Holiday Light Event Opens This Week. Have You Been?
'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th. Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022. Pardon me...
Christmas in Colorado 2022: Estes Park’s Wonderful ‘Catch the Glow Parade’
How early will you be getting up on on the day after Thanksgiving? Will you be hitting up "Black Friday" sales, or maybe you'll be getting your gang up to Estes for one of the greatest parades around?. It's one of the brightest and best traditions in Northern Colorado when...
Colorado liquor store owner fears Prop 125 will put some out of business
DENVER — This time of year is typically a busy one for liquor stores in Colorado as shoppers gear up for the holidays. This year, many liquor store owners are not just busy, but also extremely nervous. "The unknown is scary, for sure," Carolyn Joy said. Joy is the...
coloradosun.com
How two brothers plan to save the world by packing a whole farm into shipping containers on a Denver used car lot
Leafy vegetables at Ullr’s Garden appear black under LED lights due to most plants’ total absorption of blue and red-colored wavelengths. Butterhead lettuce varieties are sold from Ullr’s with their roots still attached. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) The lettuce is blooming nicely...
agjournalonline.com
Colorado Simmental breeders meet
Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
9News
Fort Collins hair salon focuses on non-gender pricing
A local hair stylist is focusing on the LGBTQ+ community. She is hoping non-gender pricing is embraced in all hair salons.
skyhinews.com
Fraser net-zero home combines sustainability, affordability
Fraser, the “icebox of the nation,” is home to more than frigid temperatures. The town features the High Country’s only award-winning, net-zero home. The initial spark for the home came in December 2017, when a young Fraser couple toured a Solar Decathlon showcase of the state’s clean energy creations.
Longtime liquor stores react to passing of Prop 125
The law now allows vendors to sell wine in any establishment that is licensed to sell full-strength beer.
Westword
Mold, Untested Marijuana Prompts Recall of Over 200 Harvests From Chronic Therapy
Colorado regulators are recalling over 200 different harvest batches of marijuana from Chronic Therapy, a dispensary and growing operation with stores in Cortez and Wheat Ridge. In a health advisory issued November 23, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division warns consumers of a September harvest batch of marijuana from Chronic Therapy...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Thousands of coats still needed for Coats for Colorado campaign
There are just a few days left until the FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado Campaign is over, and we are still thousands of coats shy of the need.
KDVR.com
Animal shelter takes care of sick woman's dog
A woman who became ill couldn't take care of her dog while she was admitted to the hospital, so the animal shelter where she adopted the dog stepped up. Gabby Easterwood reports. Animal shelter takes care of sick woman’s dog. A woman who became ill couldn't take care of...
denverite.com
The Butcher Block Cafe is hanging on as a relic of a long-gone Brighton Boulevard
Most mornings, long before dawn, you can find Mickey Michel turning up his flattop grill and blasting instrumentals from The Nutcracker. He’s been a fixture in the kitchen at Brighton Boulevard’s Butcher Block Cafe for almost 20 years, often arriving around 4 a.m. to prep for the first round of customers.
skyhinews.com
From the editor: Plenty of thanks to give this year
One of the perils of being in news is that it doesn’t lend oneself towards taking time to reflect — news is typically about what’s “new,” and it can be difficult to pause and look back at what’s come before us. For me, having...
