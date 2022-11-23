In Grand County, the change of seasons from fall to winter always brings excitement, but also just a hint of dread. Yippee for outdoor winter sports, but also ugh, I’m going to miss the dirt! Many of us have learned to count any days with dirt under our running shoes, hiking boots or mountain bike tires as bonus days, especially at this time of year. But as the snowbanks grow and temperatures plummet, the lack of dirt on our trails and backroads can lead to a serious need for a “dirt fix.” No fear! The Grand County Library District is here to help get your fix.

