Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Related
click orlando
Neighbors flip the switch on popular annual light show in Celebration
CELEBRATION, Fla. – As soon as the sun went down this Thanksgiving, the holiday lights lined Jeater Bend Drive in Celebration turned on. The creator of the neighborhood’s annual holiday light show for more than a decade says this will be the last year. Justin Pickle said 13...
click orlando
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign with 10-hour Wheel ride at ICON Park
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle campaign at ICON Park on Saturday with its area commander riding the Wheel for 10 hours. The sounds of the season performed by the Salvation Army band put guests at ICON Park in a festive mood. The band also helped kick off the nonprofit’s Red Kettle campaign.
click orlando
Central Florida workers prepare for Small Business Saturday
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – When you walk into LiveTrends Boutique in downtown Winter Garden, you’ll see all sorts of plants, from small ones to big ones. Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shopping at local stores the day after Black Friday, is Nov. 26, and workers said they are looking forward to seeing familiar -- and new -- faces.
click orlando
Free Thanksgiving meals provided at Midway Safe Harbor Center in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – Families in the Sanford area picked up free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday night at the Midway Safe Harbor Center. The event was hosted by Morgan & Morgan and University of Central Florida basketball player C.J. Walker. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to...
click orlando
Orlando self-defense coach gives tips in aftermath of Colorado Springs shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. – Following the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay bar, investigators said several people took the shooter down. This effort is credited for saving multiple lives. Self-defense instructor Tyler Zollinger said that after a mass shooting, it’s common for people to ask themselves how the may...
click orlando
Lights, snow, markets and more: Winter Garden gets ready for free holiday festivities
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – The city of Winter Garden is preparing a month of Christmas and holiday activities, including Christmas light displays, concerts, markets, parades and more. Tis the Season in Winter Garden kicks off on Friday, Dec. 2 with Light Up Winter Garden, from 6 p.m. to 9...
click orlando
Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday. Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel...
click orlando
Robert Iger tweets out thanks to cast members as he retakes Disney reins
ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney CEO Robert Iger’s first tweet since taking the company over again gives thanks for fellow new Disney employees and cast members. “It was always a privilege to work with all of you, and it certainly is a privilege to do it again!” Iger tweeted Thursday.
click orlando
Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into...
click orlando
Orion enters distant retrograde orbit around moon
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Orion, which launched into space atop NASA’s mega rocket over a week ago, entered into distant retrograde around the moon Friday afternoon. According to NASA, the spacecraft, which is a part of the Artemis I mission, entered into the retrograde “at a high altitude approximately 50,000 miles from the surface of the Moon.”
click orlando
‘Don’t want anyone’s holiday ruined:’ Altamonte Springs police urge shoppers to keep cars safe
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The holidays are a time for giving, but the Altamonte Springs Police Department wants to remind residents, for some, it’s also a time for taking. That’s why the department is starting its annual Project Safe Car this season, which is a program aimed at providing a safe shopping environment and experience for residents and visitors of Altamonte Springs.
click orlando
‘They just hit him and left:’ Mother of man killed in Ocoee hit-and-run hopes police find driver
OCOEE, Fla. – The family of a man who died in a hit-and-run crash in Ocoee Friday hope investigators are able to locate the driver responsible. Police said the crash occurred around 3:34 a.m. on Ocoee Apopka Lane and Bridlewood Drive, near the entrance to the Forestbrooke community. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
65-year-old struck, killed while crossing highway in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Cocoa Beach man was fatally struck after walking into the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1 Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said the man walked into the roadway — not in a marked crosswalk — near...
click orlando
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: TJ Moore
DELAND, Fla – Every game has a winner and a loser, but the end of a season can bring about positive reflection. This week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is doing just that. TJ Moore is the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs at DeLand High School. With...
click orlando
Driver rescued from burning SUV after crash topples power pole near Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A driver was rescued Thursday from a burning vehicle in Altamonte Springs after a crash knocked over a power pole, officials said. The crash happened just after noon on State Road 434 near Orange Avenue. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed...
click orlando
Wait... there’s more? Here’s what to know about Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. – Almost everyone knows Thanksgiving, Black Friday and even Small Business Saturday. But have you heard of Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday?. Now, the tradition of Americans scouring the shelves for the best holiday deals and feeding the need to shop until they drop, continues into the week after the Thanksgiving holiday.
click orlando
Crash shut down northbound lanes on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused multiple lane closures on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Thanksgiving Day for about an hour, according to the Florida Highway Patrol website. The wreck occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 205 on I-95 north in Cocoa, troopers said. [TRENDING: 5-year-old...
click orlando
Man dies after car crashes into pole in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tallahassee man died after crashing into a concrete pole on a Volusia County road early on Thanksgiving, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A crash report shows the wreck occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Spring Garden Avenue. [TRENDING:...
Comments / 0