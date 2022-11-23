ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Central Florida workers prepare for Small Business Saturday

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – When you walk into LiveTrends Boutique in downtown Winter Garden, you’ll see all sorts of plants, from small ones to big ones. Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shopping at local stores the day after Black Friday, is Nov. 26, and workers said they are looking forward to seeing familiar -- and new -- faces.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
click orlando

Free Thanksgiving meals provided at Midway Safe Harbor Center in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Families in the Sanford area picked up free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday night at the Midway Safe Harbor Center. The event was hosted by Morgan & Morgan and University of Central Florida basketball player C.J. Walker. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday. Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orion enters distant retrograde orbit around moon

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Orion, which launched into space atop NASA’s mega rocket over a week ago, entered into distant retrograde around the moon Friday afternoon. According to NASA, the spacecraft, which is a part of the Artemis I mission, entered into the retrograde “at a high altitude approximately 50,000 miles from the surface of the Moon.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Don’t want anyone’s holiday ruined:’ Altamonte Springs police urge shoppers to keep cars safe

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The holidays are a time for giving, but the Altamonte Springs Police Department wants to remind residents, for some, it’s also a time for taking. That’s why the department is starting its annual Project Safe Car this season, which is a program aimed at providing a safe shopping environment and experience for residents and visitors of Altamonte Springs.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Sonic Prep Player of the Week: TJ Moore

DELAND, Fla – Every game has a winner and a loser, but the end of a season can bring about positive reflection. This week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is doing just that. TJ Moore is the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs at DeLand High School. With...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Wait... there’s more? Here’s what to know about Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Almost everyone knows Thanksgiving, Black Friday and even Small Business Saturday. But have you heard of Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday?. Now, the tradition of Americans scouring the shelves for the best holiday deals and feeding the need to shop until they drop, continues into the week after the Thanksgiving holiday.
ORLANDO, FL

