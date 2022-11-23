Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators on Saturday when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years. The Lusail Stadium north of Doha, which will stage the final on Dec. 18, hosted the most people at the World Cup since the 1994 final in the United States, according to FIFA. There were 91,194 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to see Brazil beat Italy in that penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.
World Cup 2022 briefing: Germany look to silence critics but Spain loom
Germany’s shock defeat to Japan was a strange game to parse. Hansi Flick’s men were probably the better side during the first half – they had the lion’s share of possession and chances – and yet Daizen Maeda would have given the Japanese an early lead from an onside position had he showed just a modicum of patience, then very nearly equalised Ilkay Gündogan’s 31st-minute penalty with a header that sailed inches wide on the stroke of half-time.
Post Register
Serbia charged over locker room Kosovo flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Serbian soccer federation was charged by FIFA on Saturday for hanging a political banner about neighboring independent state Kosovo in the locker room before playing Brazil at the World Cup. It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province,...
Post Register
Messi steals the magic that Ochoa, Mexico had in 1st game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Guillermo Ochoa's World Cup magic didn't work against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mexico's goalkeeper, known for big saves in soccer's biggest tournament, had stopped Robert Lewandowski's penalty attempt in El Tri's World Cup opener. But he was helpless against Messi's second-half blast from distance in the 64th minute on Saturday night.
Post Register
1 dead, up to 12 missing in landslide on Italian island
MILAN (AP) — Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia that destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing. The body of a woman was pulled from the...
Comments / 0