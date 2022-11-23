ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19

A house in Brewster that sold for $135,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
BREWSTER, MA
capecod.com

Woman injured in car vs pole crash in Chatham

CHATHAM – Around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Hyundai Sonata hit an Eversource pole on Crowell Road near Tip Cart Drive. The woman driving was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by the Chatham Fire and Rescue with unknown injuries. Chatham Police are handling the cause of the crash. Cape Wide...
CHATHAM, MA
onekindesign.com

Step into a modern Nantucket sanctuary complete with a secret garden

This gorgeous modern courtyard house designed by Workshop/APD provides a sanctuary for daily living, located in Nantucket, Massachusetts. When constructing this family home, the architect created a sense of arrival with a setback from the ocean and completely shielding the structure from view by the topography. The property consists of...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Crash causes major delays on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street)

HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) near Camp Street on the Yarmouth town line sometime after 2:30 PM. No serious injuries were reported. A Toyota 4Runner and a Toyota Corolla appeared to have collided head-on. The Corolla had heavy front end damage and had to be towed from the scene. Heavy shopping traffic on the main artery into Hyannis was backed up until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool

YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Firefighters battle brush fire in Brewster

BREWSTER – Firefighters from Brewster and Orleans responded to a brush fire around 5:30 PM Thursday. The fire broke out in the cranberry bogs off Point of Rocks Road near Pilgrim Pines Road. No structures were threatened. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in...
BREWSTER, MA
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport

(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
WESTPORT, MA
back2stonewall.com

THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA

In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
PLYMOUTH, MA
