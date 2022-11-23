Read full article on original website
MassLive.com
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19
A house in Brewster that sold for $135,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
capecod.com
Woman injured in car vs pole crash in Chatham
CHATHAM – Around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Hyundai Sonata hit an Eversource pole on Crowell Road near Tip Cart Drive. The woman driving was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by the Chatham Fire and Rescue with unknown injuries. Chatham Police are handling the cause of the crash. Cape Wide...
onekindesign.com
Step into a modern Nantucket sanctuary complete with a secret garden
This gorgeous modern courtyard house designed by Workshop/APD provides a sanctuary for daily living, located in Nantucket, Massachusetts. When constructing this family home, the architect created a sense of arrival with a setback from the ocean and completely shielding the structure from view by the topography. The property consists of...
capecod.com
Crash causes major delays on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street)
HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) near Camp Street on the Yarmouth town line sometime after 2:30 PM. No serious injuries were reported. A Toyota 4Runner and a Toyota Corolla appeared to have collided head-on. The Corolla had heavy front end damage and had to be towed from the scene. Heavy shopping traffic on the main artery into Hyannis was backed up until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
capecod.com
Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool
YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Firefighters battle brush fire in Brewster
BREWSTER – Firefighters from Brewster and Orleans responded to a brush fire around 5:30 PM Thursday. The fire broke out in the cranberry bogs off Point of Rocks Road near Pilgrim Pines Road. No structures were threatened. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in...
whdh.com
26 people displaced in New Bedford after fire caused by ‘unattended cooking’
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two dozen people were forced out of their home after a fire in New Bedford, a day before Thanksgiving. Crews were called to a building on Acushnet Avenue Wednesday, where flames were burning in the structure’s rear stairwell, its fourth floor and attic, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.
Hanover man goes back to his roots, building family dinner tables out of reclaimed wood
HANOVER, Mass. — With no COVID restrictions for this first time heading into this holiday season, families will be returning to many traditions. That likely includes a meal around the dinner table. One local man is creating tables that can serve as the gathering spot for generations. Chris Benson’s...
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise Guest
You're invited to a pawsome festive fundraiser!Photo by(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (MARSHFIELD, MA) Calling all pet parents! You're invited to an afternoon of festive fun for a great cause! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have teamed up with Stellwagen Beer Company to host the annual event, Picture & Pint 2022.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
fallriverreporter.com
Crews respond to fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts.
Crews responded to a fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a call came in just before 2:00 a.m. for a car off the road into a tree on Highland Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle prior to...
Motorcyclist killed as bike crashes on Route 18 in New Bedford
A 49-year-old New Bedford man was killed Thursday when he lost control of his motorcycle while traveling northbound on Route 18 in New Bedford, the Massachusetts State Police announced in a press release. Investigators said the rider died when as his motorcycle approached the I-195 interchange he lost control of...
1 dead in fiery Westport crash
Police are investigating after a crash in Westport killed one person on Thursday.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
Second Apple Store survivor speaks out and new barriers go up outside the storefront
HALIFAX - Sharon Nasser arrived at the Hingham Apple Store just minutes before a black SUV plowed through the large glass windows on Monday Morning. “It was 10:32 because I was late I had an Apple lesson for my new watch,” Sharon Nasser told Boston 25 News. Sharon remembers...
Turnto10.com
Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport
(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
back2stonewall.com
THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA
In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
fallriverreporter.com
Three 20+ year-olds from Massachusetts indicted in murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry
A Massachusetts grand jury has indicted three men in connection with the September, 2021 murder of a 16-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. This week, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez, and 23-yar-old Angel Colon, with one...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 scratch ticket sold at Stop & Shop
There was a $100,000 lottery winner on Thursday, and the winning ticket was bought at a Stop & Shop. The prize was won in New Bedford playing the scratch ticket game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.”. Overall, there were 470 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold in Massachusetts on...
