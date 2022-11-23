ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between three teams

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
NEW YORK STATE
What does 'Skol' mean? Explaining the Vikings' war chant and how it started

Whether it's skol, skaal or skål, the Vikings have one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. Vikings fans are a passionate bunch — they have to be to support Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, after all (just a joke). When you tune into a Vikings home game, you'll notice plenty of purple and gold, lots of fans dressed in viking-esque garb and a very, very loud chant that goes a bit like this:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Terry Bradshaw Says There's 1 Thing Zach Wilson Needs To Do

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has received a lot of criticism over the past few days. Not only did he struggle against the Patriots in Week 11, he failed to take accountability during his postgame press conference. While on "The Herd" this Wednesday, legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw offered some advice to...
What happened to Troy Aikman? NFL Thanksgiving mainstay a notable absence for 2022 games

The NFL on Thanksgiving is steeped in tradition, but two fixtures won't be around this year: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Aikman has been calling games on Thanksgiving since he joined Fox's lead broadcast team in 2002. Fox alternates between calling the Lions' home game and Cowboys' home game from year-to-year, so Aikman was able to call several of his former team's Thanksgiving games. Fox hosts Giants vs. Cowboys this year.
What Tennessee Titans expect to see from Cincinnati Bengals with RB Joe Mixon out

For once, the Tennessee Titans are preparing for an opponent with a key player out instead of the other way around. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Titans coach Mike Vrabel said defensive lineman Denico Autry is the only player the Titans expect to be out Sunday, which is certainly a major loss. But the Bengals have announced running back Joe Mixon will not play as he continues to recover from a concussion.
NASHVILLE, TN
Is Justin Fields playing Week 12? Fantasy injury update for Bears-Jets

Justin Fields has been one of the standout stars in fantasy football over the past few weeks and cemented himself as a must-start QB1. However, the second-year quarterback is listed as "questionable" with a shoulder injury for Week 12's road contest against the Jets, which could force fantasy football owners to make some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at quarterback. Knowing the latest updates and having a list of the best QB streamers is crucial ahead of Sunday's action.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL world roasts Lions, Dan Campbell for brutal clock management

The Detroit Lions suffered yet another brutal loss on Thanksgiving and the NFL world was frustrated with head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions had every chance to go win the game on their final possession. They took the field with three timeouts and 2:40 on the clock. Despite that, the team played for overtime against the Buffalo Bills. They burned a lot of clock on their drive, all the way down to 23 seconds by the time the game-tying kick was made.
DETROIT, MI
Thanksgiving football schedule 2022: What NFL games are on today? TV channels, times, scores

It's a tradition unlike any other: NFL football on Thanksgiving Day. And this year, fans get to enjoy the feast for the eyes three times over. The three Thanksgiving games this season will be Bills at Lions, Giants at Cowboys and Patriots at Vikings. Each of those games features captivating storylines and, in the case of the Giants-Cowboys game, an intriguing divisional race.
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win

Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
TENNESSEE STATE
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Deebo Samuel, Marquise Brown more pass catchers impacting Week 12 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Heading into Sunday's Week 12 action, fantasy football owners are checking for the latest injury updates for several standout pass-catchers (Ja'Marr Chase, Deebo Samuel, Marquise Brown, Allen Robinson, and Tyler Higbee) whose availability could affect last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions at wide receiver and tight end. Below, we'll give...

