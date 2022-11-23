Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
cw34.com
Florida man caught with almost 1K marijuana plants growing on his Colorado property
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS12) — A Florida man is behind bars after almost $1 million in marijuana plants were found on his property. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, located in Colorado, discovered that a man from Florida had been growing dozens of marijuana plants with the intent to sell.
New York Fugitive Thought Fleeing To Florida Was A Good Idea
A fugitive from New York thought that fleeing to Florida was a smart idea. Turns out not so much. According to deputies, on Wednesday, members of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force received information that wanted person Anthony Terenzi fled
Texas man arrested after yelling racial slurs while opening fire at Tampa bar, police say
Floridians told investigators they heard the Texan yelling "white power" while shooting from his car after being kicked out of the bar.
Florida family dispute over eviction leads to double murder suicide
Police in Florida say that a family dispute over an eviction led to three dead individuals in a crime that is believed to be a double murder followed by a suicide.
Bay News 9
Police say 6 dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, Myakka residents struggle to rebuild after Hurricane Ian and Ferg's Sports Bar celebrates 30 years
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. We'll see some leftover showers for this morning with gradual clearing in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s. More breaks of sun are possible later in the day with partly cloudy skies at night. Lows...
seminoletribune.org
Florida judge recognized for work with Seminole Tribe
Judge Jose Izquierdo, who serves in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, has been recognized for his ongoing partnership with the Seminole Tribe. Izquierdo received the 2022 William E. Gladstone award at the Florida Children and Families Summit in Orlando over the summer. Gladstone was a Miami judge who...
blackchronicle.com
4 people killed in Oklahoma; suspect arrested in Florida – FOX13 News Memphis
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Officials introduced Tuesday night that a suspect wished for his or her alleged involvement in a quadruple murder case in Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida. >> Read extra trending news. According to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, OSBI has...
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
Worried about a housing crash? Here’s how the South Florida market is really faring
2021 was a record year for real estate in South Florida, yet the last eight months of 2022 have been about the market slowing. Questions linger as to how bad the decline in the market is and whether it’s headed for a crash. There’s little doubt that the market has slowed over the past six to eight months: closed sales are down as buyers grapple with rising interest rates, it’s taking longer to ...
KRMG
Florida sheriff’s deputy struck, killed by passing vehicle during traffic stop
Florida sheriff’s deputy struck, killed by passing vehicle during traffic stop The deputy was rushed to a Punta Gorda hospital and died, Sheriff Bill Prummell said. (NCD)
cw34.com
Major multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North, 2 lanes blocked
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash blocks two lanes on I-95 North in St. Lucie County. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred near mile marker 128, just after 8:30 p.m. Officials say the severity of the crash is major. Pictures and video from Florida 511...
iheart.com
Ohio and Michigan Teaming Up to Sideline Impaired Driving During THE GAME
(A few miles north of Toledo) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Michigan State Police are teaming up to sideline impaired driving during "The Game" today. From the Ohio/Michigan state line, they say there is definite rivalry between the two states when it comes to Big Ten football, but there is no rivalry when it comes to removing impaired drivers from our roadways.
iheart.com
Watchdog Group Ranks N.H. Highest In Nation For Hospital Safety
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBZ NewsRadio) — New Hampshire is ranked as the number one state for hospital safety, according to a recent report from the national nonprofit watchdog organization The Leapfrog Group. The 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade gives general hospitals nationwide a grade from "A" to "F" based on...
Governor Taps Attorney To Replace Suspended Miami-Dade Commissioner
Governor Taps Attorney To Replace Suspended Miami-Dade Commissioner
sflcn.com
Dr. Rose Marie Adamson-Lewis Vying To Represent the Jamaican Diaspora in the Southern USA
SOUTH FLORIDA – A member of the Jamaica Diaspora Southern USA (JADIAS) since its inception 18 years ago, the first 2nd-term and current president Dr Rose Marie Adamson-Lewis says she has the experience necessary to represent the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council for the Southern Region USA. She is seeking...
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
iheart.com
Iowa Hospitals Ranked on Safety
(Iowa) -- Iowa ranks near the bottom of the U.S. in hospital safety in a new study by the Leapfrog Group. Leapfrog evaluated hospitals nationwide according to 22 metrics of patient safety, including quality of care, variety of medical procedures available, hygiene practices, and more. Iowa ranks 48th in hospitals...
iheart.com
Study: Massachusetts Makes Top 3 List Of Healthiest States
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Massachusetts made the top three in a new study revealing the healthiest states in the United States. The online fitness resource, Total Shape, conducted the study by analyzing data on various health indicators in each state. Gym memberships, amount of gyms per 100,000 people, the percentage of adult smokers, and obesity rates in each state were a few of the indicators analyzed.
Southwest Florida woman faces 12 felony charges after breaking into car
A Southwest Florida woman is facing 12 felony charges after breaking into a car and stealing credit cards.
iheart.com
"Go Green On Black Friday" Hikes Were Available Across The Commonwealth
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Feeling the urge to work off some of that Thanksgiving stuffing? Guided hikes were available for the public to join around Massachusetts on Friday to give those seeking some exercise a chance to do so in nature. Five guided hikes were available across the Commonwealth...
