ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opa-locka, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seminoletribune.org

Florida judge recognized for work with Seminole Tribe

Judge Jose Izquierdo, who serves in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, has been recognized for his ongoing partnership with the Seminole Tribe. Izquierdo received the 2022 William E. Gladstone award at the Florida Children and Families Summit in Orlando over the summer. Gladstone was a Miami judge who...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Worried about a housing crash? Here’s how the South Florida market is really faring

2021 was a record year for real estate in South Florida, yet the last eight months of 2022 have been about the market slowing. Questions linger as to how bad the decline in the market is and whether it’s headed for a crash. There’s little doubt that the market has slowed over the past six to eight months: closed sales are down as buyers grapple with rising interest rates, it’s taking longer to ...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Major multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North, 2 lanes blocked

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash blocks two lanes on I-95 North in St. Lucie County. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred near mile marker 128, just after 8:30 p.m. Officials say the severity of the crash is major. Pictures and video from Florida 511...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Ohio and Michigan Teaming Up to Sideline Impaired Driving During THE GAME

(A few miles north of Toledo) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Michigan State Police are teaming up to sideline impaired driving during "The Game" today. From the Ohio/Michigan state line, they say there is definite rivalry between the two states when it comes to Big Ten football, but there is no rivalry when it comes to removing impaired drivers from our roadways.
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Watchdog Group Ranks N.H. Highest In Nation For Hospital Safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBZ NewsRadio) — New Hampshire is ranked as the number one state for hospital safety, according to a recent report from the national nonprofit watchdog organization The Leapfrog Group. The 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade gives general hospitals nationwide a grade from "A" to "F" based on...
COLORADO STATE
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Hospitals Ranked on Safety

(Iowa) -- Iowa ranks near the bottom of the U.S. in hospital safety in a new study by the Leapfrog Group. Leapfrog evaluated hospitals nationwide according to 22 metrics of patient safety, including quality of care, variety of medical procedures available, hygiene practices, and more. Iowa ranks 48th in hospitals...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Study: Massachusetts Makes Top 3 List Of Healthiest States

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Massachusetts made the top three in a new study revealing the healthiest states in the United States. The online fitness resource, Total Shape, conducted the study by analyzing data on various health indicators in each state. Gym memberships, amount of gyms per 100,000 people, the percentage of adult smokers, and obesity rates in each state were a few of the indicators analyzed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy