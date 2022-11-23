Canada vs Belgium live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group F match: Batshuayi opener after Davies penalty saved

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Brazil vs. Switzerland final score, result: Late Casemiro goal takes South Americans into World Cup last 16
A late Casemiro goal took Brazil into the last 16 of World Cup 2022 as the resistance of a dogged Switzerland side finally cracked late on in the second round of Group G games. Deprived of Neymar by injury, Brazil struggled to find a way through a typically disciplined Switzerland...
World Cup 2022: England and US plan for last 16, Australia hope to join them – live
Join Martin Belam for a look back on Tuesday’s action and all the buildup to the final games in Groups C and D
Sporting News
USA vs Iran live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group B match as Christian Pulisic puts the USA in front
It's a winner-take-all match in Group B as the USA face Iran with a knockout-round berth on the line. Iran can advance with a win or draw to its first knockout stage in history, while the USA need a win at all costs to go through for the first time since 2014.
Sporting News
USA vs Iran free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable
It's now or never for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite earning a very respectable draw against the mighty Three Lions of England last time out, the USMNT must beat Iran on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the knockout stage. Anything less than a victory will mean elimination from the tournament.
Sporting News
What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Cristiano Ronaldo can help Portugal take a giant step towards the World Cup knockout stages with a positive result in their Group H match against Uruguay. The striker — who left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances on the eve of the tournament in Qatar — found the net in Portugal's opening 3-2 win over Ghana. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were also on target in that entertaining opening to their campaign.
Sporting News
Clint Dempsey baffled by Gregg Berhalter's substitutions as USMNT held off Iran to advance in World Cup
The United States Men's National Team survived a late flurry to defeat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday and clinch a spot in the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It was a cagey affair, one that was decided by a brave Christian Pulisic effort in the 39th minute. The...
Sporting News
When is Brazil’s next World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time, odds for Brazil vs. Cameroon
Brazil head into their final group match of the World Cup knowing that they have safely qualified for the knockout rounds and are highly likely to finish top of Group G. They defeated Serbia 2-0 thanks to a Richarlison double, before a stunning Casemiro strike helped them get past Switzerland 1-0 despite not having talisman Neymar in the side. They will now have the luxury of being able to rest players ahead of the knockouts, cementing their status as tournament favourites.
Sporting News
When is USA vs Netherlands at World Cup? Date, time, early odds and history for Round of 16 match
USA sealed a dramatic place in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 after Gregg Berhalter's side edged out a priceless 1-0 win over Iran in their final group-stage game. Second place in Group B, in behind England, now pits the USMNT against the winners of Group A, in the form of Louis van Gaal's Netherlands.
Sporting News
USA vs Iran final score, result: USMNT hang on, advance to knockouts as Pulisic scores winner but is injured
It was tense, it was nervy, and it was gut-wrenching at times for U.S. fans, but the United States advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win match. Needing simply a victory to advance, Christian Pulisic delivered the biggest moment of...
The UK reined in Rupert Murdoch. Why can’t we stop Vincent Bolloré in France?
The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen, adopted by France in 1789 to enshrine the principles of the French Revolution, noted that “the free communication of thoughts and of opinions is one of the most precious rights of man: any citizen thus may speak, write, print freely”.
Migrants died constructing World Cup stadiums. Search our database of worker deaths.
Sporting News
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
UK faces ‘bleak winter’ as food prices soar; China’s slowdown deepens – business live
UK fresh food prices are climbing at a record pace, while China’s factory downturn has accelerated as Covid-19 hits its economy
