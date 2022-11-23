Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia on Saturday as it played Poland in its second match at the World Cup. Despite clear disappointment over the 2-0 loss, Saudi fans were still basking in the glow of their team's improbable win against Argentina earlier this week, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.
Post Register
Messi steals the magic that Ochoa, Mexico had in 1st game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Guillermo Ochoa's World Cup magic didn't work against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mexico's goalkeeper, known for big saves in soccer's biggest tournament, had stopped Robert Lewandowski's penalty attempt in El Tri's World Cup opener. But he was helpless against Messi's second-half blast from distance in the 64th minute on Saturday night.
Post Register
Serbia charged over locker room Kosovo flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Serbian soccer federation was charged by FIFA on Saturday for hanging a political banner about neighboring independent state Kosovo in the locker room before playing Brazil at the World Cup. It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province,...
Post Register
Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators on Saturday when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years. The Lusail Stadium north of Doha, which will stage the final on Dec. 18, hosted the most people at the World Cup since the 1994 final in the United States, according to FIFA. There were 91,194 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to see Brazil beat Italy in that penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.
Post Register
De Bruyne, Belgium need 2nd chance to impress at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne knew he didn't play well in his team's opening World Cup game. He said as much when he accepted the man of the match award. “I don’t know why I got the trophy,” De Bruyne said. “Maybe it’s because of...
Post Register
Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen on Saturday. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil's 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday's match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return — or say whether he will be able to return at all.
Post Register
Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Finally!. Robert Lewandowski at last scored a goal in a World Cup match on Saturday, helping Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 and boosting his team’s chances of reaching the knockout stages.
Comments / 0