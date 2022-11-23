Read full article on original website
Polestar 7 Could Be The Brand’s First Car To Be Made In Europe But It’s Up To Volvo To Decide
Polestar is eager to build vehicles in Europe but has suggested it might be another five years before it’s possible. The Swedish car manufacturer currently builds the 2 sedan at Volvo’s Taizhou factory in Luqiao, China while the forthcoming Polestar 3 will be built in both Chengdu, China and Volvo’s factory in Harlestonn, South Carolina. It has also been confirmed that the Polestar 4 will be brought to life at Geely’s Hangzhou Bay, China factory whereas both the Polestar 5 and 6 will be manufactured at a plant in Chongqing, China.
Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ Beta Is Now Available To Everyone In North America
Car drivers came one step closer to obsolescence last night with the appearance of one single tweet from Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO used his new business to tell the world that the EV company’s “full self-driving” (FSD) beta software is now available to any owner of a compatible car in North America. The feature can be ordered from the car’s infotainment screen, provided the owner has already paid for the tech.
Can You Believe That Lynk & Co Has Already Built 800,000 Vehicles?
It’s been almost exactly 6 years since Geely and Volvo joined forces to launch the Lynk & Co brand and on November 19, the carmaker’s 800,000th rolled off the production line. While Lynk & Co remains a relatively small player in the automotive industry and only sells its...
Mercedes Won’t Sell Paid Subscription For More Power To European EV Owners
Already bored of your EV’s neck-snapping acceleration, or wishing you’d shelled out for a more powerful version? That isn’t problem for North American Mercedes buyers who will soon be able to “tune” their cars through an official “Acceleration Increase” subscription program. But Mercedes owners in the UK and Europe won’t be offered the power boost upgrade, a Mercedes UK spokesman confirmed to Carscoops.
2023 Mercedes CLE Convertible Sheds A Little Cammo In Latest Test Run
The Mercedes-Benz CLE is set to make its debut quite soon, so it comes as no surprise that the automaker is spending less time applying camouflage. The latest shots of the convertible CLE show more of it than we’ve seen before. The last time we saw the non-AMG version...
GM And Audi Expand Their Soft Boycott Of Twitter By Pausing Posts
After Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover was made official, several automakers temporarily stopped paying for advertising on the social network. Now, it seems that a few brands are skeptical enough about the new ownership to have stopped posting completely. This week, the VW Group reiterated its position that...
No Lowballers, This Chrysler 300C Is Royalty
The Chrysler 300 might be about to exit production but don’t worry. If you want one that’s sincerely unique and won’t ever be mistaken for an average everyday 300 boy, we have found it. This 2007 example is about as customized as a vehicle can be and tries hard to pull off a Rolls-Royce impersonation.
Check Out This Cute Renault 5 GT Widebody Pickup Conversion
It seems that you can find all sorts of things on eBay, even a tuned single-cab widebody ute based on the Renault 5 from the ’80s. This unique conversion is located in Taunton, UK, and is currently listed for sale at £8,000 ($9,673). The custom build is based...
The World’s Fastest Lexus LX600 Sprints Down The Quarter-Mile In 12.8 Seconds
If you live in the Middle East and own a vehicle that you want to tune, then EKanooRacing is the place to go. Over the years, the company has created some of the world’s fastest street-legal production cars and works its magic on everything from million-dollar supercars to luxury SUVs. The Lexus LX600 is the latest vehicle to benefit from its expertise and the finished product is quite the beast.
Abarth Planning More Powerful Variants Of The 500e
Following the premiere of the Abarth 500e, Fiat CEO Olivier Francois promised that the Scorpion brand’s lineup is set to grow with more EVs in the future. However, only some of the upcoming Fiat models will get an Abarth-badged sibling. The CEO also revealed that more powerful variants of the Abarth 500e are already under development.
New BMW 3.0 CSL, Audi Q6 E-Tron Render, And Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. What do you get when you combine the Μ4 underpinnings with nostalgia for the 50 years of BMW M? The answer is the return of the 3.0 CSL in the form of a limited production special. The modern homage to the E9 3.0 CSL looks like a toned-down version of the 2015 concept. Besides the redesigned bodywork with the retro livery, the new 3.0 CSL is powered by a tuned version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter producing 553 hp (412 kW / 560 PS). The most powerful six-cylinder in BMW’s history is exclusively mated to a six-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear axle.
What Happens When You Crash A Car Into A Wall At Nearly 100 MPH
When scientists around the world perform crash tests on vehicles, and you see them compress and break, they’re usually going much slower than you think. The IIHS, for instance, does frontal crash tests at 40 mph (64 km/h). So what would happen if you went a whole lot faster?
Nearly 9 Out Of Every 10 New Cars In The UK Don’t Offer A Manual Handbrake
It’s no surprise that the rise of quick-shifting automatic transmissions has led to an overall decline in traditional manual transmission offerings in the auto industry. In recent years, this has led to the creation of the saying “save the manuals” in hopes that automakers will hold out for us enthusiasts. However, a new study conducted by CarGurus might have you saying that expression in relation to a different manual car feature: the handbrake.
There Are 100,000 Polestar 2s On The Roads And The Carmaker Is Just Getting Started
Polestar has just built the 100,000th example of its all-electric 2 sedan, widely regarded as one of the best EVs currently on sale. The Swedish car manufacturer commenced production of the 2 some two and a half years ago at Volvo’s Taizhou plant in Luqiao, China. Making this production milestone particularly impressive is the fact that the Polestar 2 is the first electric model produced by the brand. The 100,000th example is heading to a customer in Ireland.
Lucid Launches “Available Now” Page With Cars That Are “Ready To Deliver”
Electric automaker Lucid has launched a new page on its website promising the “most convenient way to put a Lucid Air in your garage.” The “Available Now” page seems to skip the custom ordering process in favor of a number of pre-configured Air sedans. According to the page, they’re ready for delivery too.
Watch How The Fisker Ocean Is Brought To Life In Austria
Production of the all-electric Fisker Ocean recently kicked off at Magna Steyr’s production facility in Graz, Austria and in this newly-released video, we can see just what it is like to see the Ocean being built. A 3-minute timelapse video released by the car manufacturer shows the full production...
263 MPH Zenvo TSR-GT Loses Wonky Wing, Gains 183 HP For A Total Of 1,360 HP
Denmark’s Zenvo is sending its TS supercar series off in style with the company’s fastest ever model, the TSR-GT. Fastest in this instance doesn’t refer to its ability to lap a race track, but to its top speed. While the stripped-out TSR-S uses its unusual tilting rear spoiler to generate huge cornering grip to make it quick on a circuit, the more luxurious GT’s specialty is going very fast in a straight line, making it Zenvo’s equivalent to the McLaren Speedtail.
The Praga Bohema May Have A Nissan Engine But It’s A Truly Unique Supercar
Praga’s eye-catching Bohema is a supercar unlike any other and hot on the heels of its unveiling, Top Gear had the opportunity to check it out in person. Powering the Praga Bohema is a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 sourced from a Nissan GT-R that is then modified by Litchfield in the UK. In addition to converting the V6 to a dry sump system, it features a pair of new turbochargers that allow it to pump out 700 hp at 6,800 rpm and 534 lb-ft (724 Nm) of torque between 3,000 and 5,000 rpm. The Bohema also rocks a titanium exhaust and a Hewland 6-speed sequential transmission.
