The Hockey Writers
3 Worst Goalie Acquisitions of 2022 Offseason
After relocating to another franchise, one won’t always be able to repeat the same performances that made them so attractive to their new city. Whether because the team they moved to is weaker than the one they left, they are facing natural and unavoidable regression, or they just can’t find the right fit within the organization’s surroundings or system. It’s not that professional athletes choose to be ineffective, but it happens.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: 9 Losses, Horvat, Hayes & Tortorella
A new coach stands behind the bench for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23, but not much else has changed. One season after an injury-plagued team painfully limped its way through losing streaks of 10 and 13 in 2021-22, they’ve lost nine in a row for the first signs of trouble during the John Tortorella era. A 4-1 blowout loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on Friday was the ugliest effort to date for a shorthanded lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets and Blues Have Opportunity for Perfect Trade
The Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues are teams who are in very different positions to start the season. The Blue Jackets are one of the front runners for the Connor Bedard sweepstakes while the Blues look to battle for a playoff spot later into the season. One thing they do have in common though is each team has a player who has underperformed or fallen out of favor and could benefit from a change of scenery. Emil Bemstrom was recently sent down by the Blue Jackets and Logan Brown hasn’t been able to become a regular in the Blues’ lineup but is also currently injured.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Missed Big on Ryan Reaves Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs need a strong, physical and intimidating player. The problem is that type of athlete is a rarity in today’s NHL. However, one of those tough-to-find gems was on the trade market, and for some reason, Toronto didn’t make it happen. Instead, the New York...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Roundtable: Thanksgiving Edition
It’s American Thanksgiving and while many families are gathered around their dinner tables enjoying family time, great food, and remembering everything they’re thankful for, the Minnesota Wild will be doing the same. While their season started out rough with three straight losses, things have turned a corner as of late.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Puljujarvi Needs Major Reset with New Team
Over the past few years, Jesse Puljujarvi has become an extremely polarizing player for the Edmonton Oilers fanbase. One half, which consists more of the analytic-minded folks, believe he is playing quite well despite his lack of offensive production a quarter way through the 2022-23 season, pointing to some of his advanced stats paired with what they believe is exceptional defensive play.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Recent Success Could Be Turning Point in 2022-23
When the 2022-23 season began, the Pittsburgh Penguins had brought back their prized free agents and were poised to once again have stability in goal as both starter Tristan Jarry and backup Casey DeSmith returned after injuries in the postseason. They started off the season with a winning mentality, which in turn was reflected by their early performances. They started with a record of 4-0-1, and their core players – captain Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang – carried much of the play through those first five games. As a result, the Penguins shot up the early Metropolitan Division standings and seemed poised for yet another season of success.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: The Playoff Race Continues
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Hockey Writers
4 Best Kraken Moments at the Quarter-Mark of 2022-23
In hockey, the US Thanksgiving mark of the season often represents a check-in point. It is used as a benchmark that compares past results to predict playoff teams. In the NHL’s salary cap era, 76.3 percent of teams who are in a playoff spot on US Thanksgiving go on to make the playoffs. To walk a superstitious line, it feels safe to avoid saying much more about that.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Edmonton Oilers
Welcome to episode two of Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After an opening act along the sunny coast of California to examine trade targets on the Anaheim Ducks, we make our way to western Canada and zone in on the Edmonton Oilers. Maple Leafs (GM) general manager Kyle Dubas...
The Hockey Writers
Senators Have 3 Good Defensive Trade Targets
Earlier this week, Eliotte Friedman reported that the Ottawa Senators had nearly traded Nikita Zaitsev to the Vancouver Canucks for Tyler Myers. While he claimed that “…It would give Vancouver a bit of cap relief, [and give] Ottawa help on defence,” fans were quick to point out it was simply a trade of problem defenders. In some areas, Zaitsev has been more effective than Myers, which is saying something about the Senators’ worst defenceman this season.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need to Target the Blackhawks’ Max Domi
The Edmonton Oilers lost some skill and toughness from their lineup when Evander Kane went down with an injury on Nov. 8. He’s likely out for a few months, and in his absence, the Oilers haven’t been able to gain traction and string together consecutive wins. It’s obvious they’ve just been too easy to play against too.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Bytes: Richardson, Roos, Murphy, Hossa
Welcome to the November edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Devils’ Loss to the Maple Leafs – 11/23/22
Bizarre, chaotic, and bonkers. These are some of the adjectives used to describe the events Wednesday night at Prudential Center when the New Jersey Devils hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Devils’ 13-game winning streak has officially come to an end in a frustrating loss that involved overturned goals, questionable officiating, and fans taking matters into their own hands. Let’s break down three takeaways from the Devils’ loss to the Maple Leafs.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: New NHL Record, Ullmark, Horvat & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins set a new NHL record by winning their 12th consecutive home game with their victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (Nov. 25) afternoon. In other news, star goaltender Linus Ullmark and winger Craig Smith left Friday’s contest early due to upper-body injuries. Meanwhile, NHL insider Frank Seravalli has named the Bruins as one of the possible landing spots for Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Trending in Wrong Direction During First Quarter
The Columbus Blue Jackets will play their 20th game of the season on Black Friday night against the New York Islanders. Upon completion of that game, 25% of the season will be gone. It’s time to check in on the Blue Jackets’ progress as compared to last season. With the...
The Hockey Writers
3 Winnipeg Jets That Have Improved under Bowness
The Winnipeg Jets may or may not be an improved team under Rick Bowness, as they remain an inconsistent bunch even more so after their 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday (Nov. 23). They are facing a mountain of adversity, with Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton projected to miss an extended period of time. Through 18 games, he has the team playing at a good enough level to be in a playoff position with an 11-6-1 record.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Defensive Struggles Show Value of Departed Duncan Keith
The Edmonton Oilers have issues scoring goals, they have issues in net, and they have issues keeping the puck out of their own net. When it comes to the last of those three problems, the absence of a veteran defender like Duncan Keith is becoming more and more evident by the game.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Depth is Team’s Greatest Strength
Just like that the New Jersey Devils are back in the win column. On Nov. 25 the club earned their 17th win of the season beating the Buffalo Sabres by a final score of 3-1. They now sit at the top of the Metropolitan Division with 34 points and a record of 17-4-0.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ News & Rumors: Sanderson, Talbot, Tkachuk
After their latest loss, the Ottawa Senators find themselves five points adrift at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with a painful record of 6-12-1. While few expected them to overcome the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday (Nov. 23), the nature of their 4-1 defeat felt all too familiar. “It’s...
