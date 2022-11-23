Read full article on original website
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
Russia Elites in Secret Talks to Get Rid of Putin: Ex-Ukraine Official
"A lot is being done behind Putin's back, which, of course, he is not informed about," a former Ukrainian foreign minister said.
Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister
Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
China Urges Calm After Russia-Ukraine War Missile Explodes in Poland
Beijing called for calm on Wednesday as NATO allies sought to identify the origins of a missile that exploded in a Polish border village, killing two civilians the day before. "All parties concerned should stay calm, exercise restraint and avoid escalating tensions," said Mao Ning, one of China's Foreign Ministry spokespersons.
Ukraine Reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Vow to Defund Country
Kyiv is confident that rhetoric about cutting military aid to Ukraine will not change Washington's commitment to fighting Russian aggression, no matter what happens in next week's U.S. midterm elections, Ukrainian MPs told Newsweek. Since January 2021, the United States has committed around $20 billion in security assistance to Ukraine,...
Controversial U.S. Drones Could Attack Putin's Vulnerable Black Sea Fleet
Congress has urged the Pentagon to authorize the sale of the weapons, saying they have the potential to alter the course of the war in Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow says UK ‘too deep’ in war and claims special forces involved in drone attack
Russian ambassador to UK accuses Britain of being over-involved in war
France 24
Ukraine accuses Kremlin of using same 'genocidal' tactics from Soviet-era famine
Ukraine accused Russia on Saturday of using the same "genocidal" tactics that it used against it in the 1930s under Josef Stalin as Kyiv commemorated a Soviet-era famine that left millions of Ukrainians dead during the winter of 1932-33. Read our blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian booby traps turning Kherson into ‘city of death’, says Ukraine official
Adviser to head of the office of Ukraine’s president says Russian military have mined apartments and sewers and plan to reduce Kherson to ruins
CNBC
Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine
Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘has proof’ of UK involvement in Black Sea drone strike
Moscow has claimed it will publish proof that British specialist troops were involved in a drone attack over the weekend on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. It comes as the Ministry of Defence dismissed Russia’s allegation as an “invented story” which says “more about arguments going on inside the Russian government than it does about the West”.
Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
Congress can end the war in Ukraine and win a Nobel Peace Prize by enacting a statute withdrawing the United States from NATO — transforming it from a mighty offensive oak into a tiny acorn unalarming to Russia. As early as 1798, Congress nullified a defense treaty with France...
Ukraine is attempting to retake a crucial spit of land that could disrupt Russia's missile barrages
Russia has used the Kinburn Spit to fire missiles at Ukraine's Black Sea coast and control the Dnipro river mouth. Ukraine is now trying take it back.
Ukraine Time-Lapse Map Details How Russia Retreated From Kherson
A new map focusing on the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine shows how Russia retreated from Kherson. The military withdrawal from the southern city last week marked the third major retreat by President Vladimir Putin's troops since the war began on February 24. The Newsweek time-lapse map shows that...
Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine
Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.
Russia’s relentless strikes may escalate the war – but Kherson shows Ukraine is winning
The longer this war lasts, the higher the chances that it will spill over into Nato territory. Last night’s missile explosions that reportedly killed two people in the Polish village of Przewodów, 20km from the border with Ukraine, are testimony to a dangerous trend of miscalculation that could lead to escalation. As long as Russia continues its desperate tactic of missile barrages against civilian infrastructure, this risk is high.
Following Ukraine G20 Speech, Russia Complains About Ukraine Asking For Too Much In Their Peace Plan
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of UkrainePresident of Ukraine on Wikimedia Commons. Speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine delivered a rousing speech in which he outlined the ten points of a peace plan with Russia to end the war that has been raging since Putin launched the current invasion in February of this year. Though speaking in Ukrainian, President Zelenskyy pointed out at the start of his speech that translations into each of the representative’s languages were provided directly as well.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Italy has been a strong supporter of Ukraine — but that is starting to change
ROME — When Italy's new right-wing coalition government was sworn in last month, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed to continue her country's staunch support and military assistance for Ukraine. Her stance hasn't changed but as Europe braces for its first winter without Russian gas supplies, and thermostats are turned...
