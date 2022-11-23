Read full article on original website
Brittany Douglas
3d ago
wow I wonder what would happen if we all complained about the prices of food and gas how nice it must be to even be able to worry about concert tickets instead of surviving
Reply(1)
19
Benji Swindle
3d ago
Seriously? We get gouged by Auto Dealerships since 2020 and no one says a word, but Ticketmaster has issues and everyone melts down?
Reply(5)
15
Konkrete Kid
3d ago
Why don't they WORRY about the poor Pennsylvania's that CAN'T PAY for the HIGH COST OF HEATING FUEL !!! God Bless America Because We Need It 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
Reply(2)
8
