Pennsylvania State

Brittany Douglas
3d ago

wow I wonder what would happen if we all complained about the prices of food and gas how nice it must be to even be able to worry about concert tickets instead of surviving

Benji Swindle
3d ago

Seriously? We get gouged by Auto Dealerships since 2020 and no one says a word, but Ticketmaster has issues and everyone melts down?

Konkrete Kid
3d ago

Why don't they WORRY about the poor Pennsylvania's that CAN'T PAY for the HIGH COST OF HEATING FUEL !!! God Bless America Because We Need It 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

Related
Washington Examiner

'Day of reckoning' as Pennsylvania Republicans impeach 'woke' Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

Being the district attorney in one of the country's largest cities is a tough job. It's even more challenging when the city experiences record-breaking homicides, carjackings, and other violent crimes, and the policies the district attorney's offices implemented contributed to the surge. Such is the case in Philadelphia with Soros-backed, radical left-wing District Attorney Larry Krasner. However, on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled state House had enough and voted to impeach Krasner. It will be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly 30 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania woman convicted of storming Pelosi's office in Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right "Groyper" extremist movement was convicted Monday of several federal charges after prosecutors said she was part of a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.Riley June Williams was found guilty of six federal counts, including civil disorder. But the jury deadlocked on two other charges, including "aiding and abetting the theft" of a laptop that was stolen from Pelosi's office suite during the insurrection. The jury also failed to reach a unanimous verdict on whether Williams obstructed an official proceeding.U.S....
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

How soon could recreational marijuana become legal in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A third state surrounding Pennsylvania legalized recreational marijuana during the 2022 midterm election. With control of the state House set to change, could marijuana laws in the commonwealth change next?"I never even thought this was going to happen in my lifetime, honestly," Raquel Walker said.  But there it was. Recreational marijuana became available for legal purchase in New Jersey earlier this year for someone like Walker, who says she's been smoking weed for a long time, just not legally until now."Buying marijuana off the street, you never know what they have or what's in it," Walker...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory. For many of these positions, it’s the biggest increase since the 1990s, when lawmakers passed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

