Mayor-Elect Officer getting into the swing of things
PRAIRIE CITY – Prairie City Mayer-Elect Scott Officer was on Coffee Time recently, and mentioned that he’ll be catching up on day-to-day business within the city government leading up to the start of his term in January:. “Well, just sitting down with the employees and seeing where they’re...
Christmas spirit comes to life in Sumpter, Oregon
If you’re looking for a storybook Christmas experience, you can’t get much closer than the Sumpter Valley Railroad’s Christmas train. Set in Eastern Oregon’s scenic Elkhorn section of the Blue Mountains, Sumpter has officially been designated a “ghost town.” But the small community west of Baker City bustles with spirit and energy during the holiday season. The piles of tailings left over from the mining that boomed here in the late 19th and early 20th centuries are hidden under a fresh, white blanket of snow, and with the most true-to-life Santa Claus this reporter has ever encountered listening to wish lists, the entire event is wrapped in a dreamy nostalgia. And all of that doesn’t even account for the trains.
I-84 shut down from Pendleton to La Grande due to crashes and icy conditions
PENDLETON, Ore. — Interstate 84 is shut down in both directions in eastern Oregon due to crashes and icy conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported Thursday morning. The westbound closure extends to Baker City. The closure is expected to last several hours, according to ODOT, and stretches...
