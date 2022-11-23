Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty to murdering mother
SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
Rape case moves to district court
BONNERS FERRY — A Sandpoint man has been charged with forcible rape of a minor under the age of 16. Brandon M. Watterson, 40, is being charged for an alleged incident involving a teenage victim that took place in November or December 2019. A preliminary hearing was reset because...
Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud
EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
Washington Man Whose Toddler Died From Fentanyl Exposure Sentenced to Prison
A 32-year-old man was sentenced last week to 3 1/2 years in prison and 3 1/2 years of probation after some fentanyl that he intended to deliver instead killed his 17-month-old daughter. As part of a plea agreement, Frank R. Marusic pleaded guilty Thursday to controlled substance — homicide and...
Multiple firearms taken in three gun store burglaries in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are warning about three gun store burglaries in the past few days where multiple firearms have been taken. Police say the first burglary happened early Thursday morning at a gun store on the 1700 block of East Trent. Around 3 a.m. Friday morning, the same gun store was hit again. Minutes later, another gun shop in the 1400 block of North Greene Street was targeted.
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
Fugitive with California gang ties arrested after traffic stop in North Idaho
DALTON GARDENS, Idaho — A recent traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a man wanted on a federal warrant for murder, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Richie W....
Police arrest murder suspect after fatal shooting of Kennewick man
LINCOLN COUNTY, Washington – A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in Benton County, Washington, is now in custody. Kennewick police arrested Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman, 24, of Kennewick on Wednesday in Lincoln County, which is located west of Spokane, in connection to the fatal shooting of Mark Jurgens, 67, of Kennewick. Officers were called to a residence on the 4100 block of West Third Avenue in Kennewick where they found Jurgens deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Two arrested after approximately 500 fentanyl pills located on traffic stop
LEWISTON - Officers with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 1500 hours on 11/23/22 in North Lewiston. The driver of the vehicle, 31 year old Jesse J Brebner of Spokane, was arrested for providing a false name. He also had a Washington warrant for his arrest stemming from assault and delivery of a controlled substance charges.
Police to give update on investigation into deaths of 4 University of Idaho students
Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept say detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. The post Police to give update on investigation into deaths of 4 University of Idaho students appeared first on Local News 8.
Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation
The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
Standoff ends in Spokane's West Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A standoff involving SWAT, Spokane police, and sheriff's deputies has ended in Spokane's west central neighborhood. The SWAT standoff lasted for several hours near the corner of Ash and Boone before police cleared the scene overnight. At this point, it is not clear if officers found...
Domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone escalates to SWAT standoff
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene of a SWAT standoff in West Central Spokane. Deputies were following up on a domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone when a wanted man barricaded himself inside. Deputies and police are staged in a nearby parking lot, and the area remains closed...
One Washington county finds success in moving young people out of homelessness: Here’s how
Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington surrounded by golden wheat...
Stabbing near Sunset Boulevard sends 1 to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is responding to a dispute between two people that led to a stabbing near Sunset Boulevard and Lindeke Street. At this time no suspects have been arrested. SPD told NonStop Local crews on scene that they have probable cause to arrest a suspect.
Spokane police, sheriff's deputies surrounding home in West Central neighborhood
This standoff is happening near the corner of Ash and Boone. KREM 2 hasn't been able to confirm the suspect's name or what they are wanted for.
Spokane ponders expansion of tenant rights
(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is poised to adopt new regulations for landlords at Monday’s meeting, but two members don’t believe the local government is entitled to being too involved in the rental housing business. “This has the potential to run smaller landlords out...
Crash in South Hill sends one to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person is in the hospital after they got in a car crash in South Hill. The crash happened on Southeast and 29th. A car crashed into a sign and split in half. Police say the driver was going at a high speed past a police officer when they came through the intersection, lost control and hit...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In West Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. At Around 7:15 a.m the collision happened close to Government Way and Greenwood Road. The Ford Pickup driver lost control just north of Greenwood Road as it was speeding north on Government Way, crossed the centerline, rolled the vehicle, and hit a tree.
The curious case of FTX and Farmington State Bank, aka Moonstone
In bankruptcy filings, crypto exchange FTX revealed a curious connection to stablecoin Tether through a small bank in rural Washington. Farmington State Bank is in fact the 26th smallest bank in the US, out of over 4,700. Until this year, it employed three people. The bank was first formed in...
