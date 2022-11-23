ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man pleads guilty to murdering mother

SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
SANDPOINT, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Rape case moves to district court

BONNERS FERRY — A Sandpoint man has been charged with forcible rape of a minor under the age of 16. Brandon M. Watterson, 40, is being charged for an alleged incident involving a teenage victim that took place in November or December 2019. A preliminary hearing was reset because...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud

EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
KREM2

Multiple firearms taken in three gun store burglaries in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are warning about three gun store burglaries in the past few days where multiple firearms have been taken. Police say the first burglary happened early Thursday morning at a gun store on the 1700 block of East Trent. Around 3 a.m. Friday morning, the same gun store was hit again. Minutes later, another gun shop in the 1400 block of North Greene Street was targeted.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
MOSCOW, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Police arrest murder suspect after fatal shooting of Kennewick man

LINCOLN COUNTY, Washington – A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in Benton County, Washington, is now in custody. Kennewick police arrested Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman, 24, of Kennewick on Wednesday in Lincoln County, which is located west of Spokane, in connection to the fatal shooting of Mark Jurgens, 67, of Kennewick. Officers were called to a residence on the 4100 block of West Third Avenue in Kennewick where they found Jurgens deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
KENNEWICK, WA
KLEWTV

Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

Standoff ends in Spokane's West Central neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A standoff involving SWAT, Spokane police, and sheriff's deputies has ended in Spokane's west central neighborhood. The SWAT standoff lasted for several hours near the corner of Ash and Boone before police cleared the scene overnight. At this point, it is not clear if officers found...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Stabbing near Sunset Boulevard sends 1 to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is responding to a dispute between two people that led to a stabbing near Sunset Boulevard and Lindeke Street. At this time no suspects have been arrested. SPD told NonStop Local crews on scene that they have probable cause to arrest a suspect.
SPOKANE, WA
The Center Square

Spokane ponders expansion of tenant rights

(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is poised to adopt new regulations for landlords at Monday’s meeting, but two members don’t believe the local government is entitled to being too involved in the rental housing business. “This has the potential to run smaller landlords out...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash in South Hill sends one to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person is in the hospital after they got in a car crash in South Hill. The crash happened on Southeast and 29th. A car crashed into a sign and split in half. Police say the driver was going at a high speed past a police officer when they came through the intersection, lost control and hit...
SPOKANE, WA
protos.com

The curious case of FTX and Farmington State Bank, aka Moonstone

In bankruptcy filings, crypto exchange FTX revealed a curious connection to stablecoin Tether through a small bank in rural Washington. Farmington State Bank is in fact the 26th smallest bank in the US, out of over 4,700. Until this year, it employed three people. The bank was first formed in...
FARMINGTON, WA

