Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese and Maple Vinaigrette
At first glance, this looks like a beautiful arugula salad with roasted beets and goat cheese. But it’s so much more than that. Rather than being wrapped in foil, the beets roast in an orange- and fennel-infused olive oil for brighter, bolder flavor. And the leftover oil? It’s put to good use in a simple but surprising red wine vinegar and maple syrup vinaigrette.
Cider-Glazed Chorizo Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
On the hunt for an easy, cozy, and satisfying dinner? Look no further! This sweet and tender baked sweet potato is loaded with roasted peppers, sour cream, and a pile of crispy chorizo enrobed in sticky-sweet cider sauce. The inspiration for the cider-glazed chorizo comes from the Spanish tapas dish...
macaronikid.com
SAVORY MASHED SWEET POTATOES Recipe
THESE DELECTABLE SWEET POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY AND CANDIED PECANS WILL BE YOUR NEW GO-TO FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS!. ½ cup (75 mL) 2% plain low-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream. 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter. 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped rosemary. ¾ tsp (4 mL) salt.
macaronikid.com
Sweet Potato Latkes: A Sweet Twist on a Traditional Recipe
Latkes are as much a tradition during Hanukkah as the lighting of the candles. We can't get enough of latkes — anytime of year! What's not to love about this crisp fried potato pancake served with applesauce or sour cream?. Potatoes are such a delicious comfort food, and sweet...
A fresh update on green bean casserole for Thanksgiving
Tender green beans are blanched then coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese.
Easy sweet potato casserole will have everyone for seconds
This Thanksgiving casserole features a rich, silky smooth sweet potato filling that entices the taste buds with cream, butter, pure vanilla extract.
uproarcsu.com
Recipes for Fall
Autumn weather calls for hearty, warm meals. The heat of the summer has begun to fade, so it’s a great time to get back to the oven or stovetop. The following recipes are warm comfort foods which are also great for students beginning to cook. Pumpkin-Banana bread. This recipe...
Desi bangers and mash: Ravinder Bhogal’s sausage recipes
Sausages are the ultimate crowdpleasers. Bronzed and burnished on the outside and moist and juicy within, they are hard to resist and provide simple, uncomplicated pleasure. They are an invaluable kitchen staple – economical, fuss-free and on the table in no time. While traditional British pork bangers are a wonderful classic, a variety of others are widely available now, from chorizo to merguez. I have made suggestions as to which type I think works best in today’s recipes, but, really, any sort will do, including vegan and vegetarian sausages, although cooking times may vary.
TODAY.com
Last-minute tips and tricks to spice up any Thanksgiving recipe
Chef Sarah Grueneberg shares four simple recipes that use ingredients from around your pantry to dress up any dish this Thanksgiving.Nov. 24, 2022.
Bucatini with vegetable bolognese, gnochetti with sausage, ribbon pasta with chicken livers: Phil Howard’s recipes for winter pasta
Gnocchetti with sausage, white wine, chilli, fennel and garlic. A wonderful, heartwarming bowl of pasta with comfort and familiarity coming from the sausage and just enough zing from the chilli and white wine to lift it. Prep. 15 min. Cook. 1 hr 20 min. Serves 4-6 as a main or...
Delish
Parmesan Bread Bites
If you're a fan of garlic knots, this recipe is basically the bite-sized app version, covered in gooey cheese, garlic butter, and fresh herbs. Sage and thyme are used here to add seasonal flavor, but feel free to add any herbs you prefer. The best part? They only take a little over half an hour to come together, meaning they're the perfect appetizer to bring to any party (even last-minute ones!), all holiday season long.
Delish
Christmas Brie
Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
princesspinkygirl.com
Overnight French Toast
Overnight French Toast is the perfect breakfast for a lazy weekend morning. All you have to do is mix up the eggy custard the night before, then soak your bread in it overnight. In the morning, simply pop it in the oven and enjoy! This recipe is easy and delicious,...
foodgressing.com
Crave Brothers Mascarpone Recipes: Appetizers, Sides, Desserts
The holiday season is around the corner and if you want to impress your guests, consider making some delicious appetizers, side dishes and desserts with creamy, rich Mascarpone cheese. According to Debbie Crave, Vice President of Crave Brothers’ Farmstead Cheese, “Many people don’t realize Mascarpone cheese is the ‘secret’ ingredient...
therecipecritic.com
Sweet Potato Bites
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Sweet potato bites are a fun twist on the classic sweet potato casserole. The comforting flavors of sweet potatoes, fluffy marshmallows, and pecans transform into a cute and delicious hand-held bite.
agupdate.com
Pork Tenderloin and Sausage Flatbread
12 oz. pork tenderloin (about 3/4 of one tenderloin) 7 oz. sweet Italian sausage (two links) 16 oz. pizza dough (prepared) 1/2 C. Parmesan cheese (shaved) 1/4 C. red onion (thinly sliced) 12 pitted kalamata olives (halved) 2 T. fresh basil (chopped) Heat oven to 425°. Arrange pork tenderloin on...
agupdate.com
Chocolate-Peppermint Puppy Chow
12.8 oz. box Chocolate Chex cereal (8 C.) 6 candy canes, crushed (1/2 C.) Divide powdered sugar between two gallon-size Ziplock bags then set aside. Tear off two pieces of parchment or wax paper then place slightly overlapping onto the counter. Add chocolate chips and coconut oil to a large,...
Turkey Quesadilla perfect for Thanksgiving leftovers
Is it too early to think about leftover turkey? How about a different kind of turkey sandwich: a quesadilla? It’s a turkey-and-cheese-filled tortilla. They’re pan-fried and served with coleslaw.
Healthy Recipe: Hot Chocolate
Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
Delish
Snowman Cupcakes
Baby, it’s cold outside! We can’t think of a better way to welcome the first snow of the season than with these adorable snowman cupcakes. Marshmallow snowmen sit atop sweet, frosted coconut cupcakes to create a dessert guaranteed to put you in a festive mood. In keeping with the snowy scene, shredded coconut flakes are used in two ways—incorporated into the batter for added sweetness and sprinkled on top of the buttercream frosting.
