ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

BiP’s Salley Carson Gets Cagey When Asked Whether She’s Back With Ex-Fiance After, Wells Adams Reveals Her Reaction to Reenactment

Off the beach — and off the market? Salley Carson is playing coy about her relationship status following her brief stint on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. "They'll just have to keep wondering," the 27-year-old ABC alum exclusively told Us Weekly at the Bachelor in Paradise Tastemaker Event in Los Angeles when asked whether […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Popculture

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury

Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Reality Tea

Val Chmerkovskiy Talks About Competing With Partner Gabby Windey On Dancing With The Stars; Says “She Definitely Had Something Special About Her”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was challenging for pro Val Chmerkovskiy and his partner, Gabby Windey. Val tested positive for Covid-19 and couldn’t compete in the Halloween show. DWTS pro Alan Bersten stepped in to dance with Gabby. The duo scored 38/40 for their vampire-themed Argentine Tango. While Gabby initially found love with […] The post Val Chmerkovskiy Talks About Competing With Partner Gabby Windey On Dancing With The Stars; Says “She Definitely Had Something Special About Her” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Us Weekly

Everything Val Chmerkovskiy Has Said About Tenure on ‘Dancing With the Stars’: ‘This Show Has Definitely Changed My Life’

The long and winding road! Valentin “Val” Chmerkovskiy has had a very fruitful journey on Dancing With the Stars — after following closely in big brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s footsteps. Val first appeared on the reality show during season 2 in 2006, but it wasn’t until season 13, which aired in 2011, that he competed with […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy