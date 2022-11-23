Read full article on original website
Related
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Think Johnny DePhillipo and Rachel Recchia Are Giving Flirty Vibes Post-Reunion
Fans spotted Rachel Recchia and Johnny DePhillipo hanging out after the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 reunion. Could it mean something?
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Reality TV love story. Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first...
BiP’s Salley Carson Gets Cagey When Asked Whether She’s Back With Ex-Fiance After, Wells Adams Reveals Her Reaction to Reenactment
Off the beach — and off the market? Salley Carson is playing coy about her relationship status following her brief stint on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. "They'll just have to keep wondering," the 27-year-old ABC alum exclusively told Us Weekly at the Bachelor in Paradise Tastemaker Event in Los Angeles when asked whether […]
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza and Rodney Seen Together Post-Show
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 shows the end of Eliza and Rodney's relationship -- but the two were spotted out together after the show.
Popculture
'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury
Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Have No Reason to Hit the Beach
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey hit the beach in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 Week 8 -- but why? Here's what we think about their appearance.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Aaron Clancy Is Dating Someone, and Reality Steve Says New Details ‘Aren’t Pretty’
'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers suggest Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi break up. Now, rumors note Aaron's dating someone new -- and it's controversial.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Justin Glaze and Susie Evans Spark Rumors After Hanging Out
Both Susie Evans and Justin Glaze are single following 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8. Here's what Susie posted that's making fans wonder about them.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris Still Together? See Season 8 Spoilers
Bachelor in Paradise couple Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris met during season 8’s split week and hit it off, but are they still together post-filming? Keep reading to see spoilers from season 8 of BiP! Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Brittany...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Peter Weber’s Ex-Girlfriend Calls Victoria Fuller Out: ‘Who Believes Me Now?’
Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo's drama led to Peter Weber's ex-girlfriend to post about Victoria. Here's the latest 'Bachelor in Paradise' drama.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Aaron Clancy Allegedly Dated 2 Women Simultaneously Before the Show
Was Aaron Clancy dating two women at once? Here are the rumors from Reality Steve regarding the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 cast member.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion: Sierra Jackson Says Michael Allio Kissed Her ‘3 Times’ After Breakup
Sierra Jackson comes to the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 reunion with allegations about Michael Allio. Here's what she says.
DWTS’ Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey Have Flirty Exchange Following Her Split From Erich Schwer
A new reality TV crossover love story? Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino had another flirty exchange with Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey’s following her split from ex-fiancé Erich Schwer. "Stop looking for The One ......
TODAY.com
Hoda & Jenna throw Vegas-style wedding, Willie Geist officiates!
Hoda and Jenna throw a Vegas-style wedding for Eleanor Molver and McKay Blanchard. See the couple say “I do” alongside Willie Geist dressed as Elvis!Oct. 31, 2022.
Val Chmerkovskiy Talks About Competing With Partner Gabby Windey On Dancing With The Stars; Says “She Definitely Had Something Special About Her”
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was challenging for pro Val Chmerkovskiy and his partner, Gabby Windey. Val tested positive for Covid-19 and couldn’t compete in the Halloween show. DWTS pro Alan Bersten stepped in to dance with Gabby. The duo scored 38/40 for their vampire-themed Argentine Tango. While Gabby initially found love with […] The post Val Chmerkovskiy Talks About Competing With Partner Gabby Windey On Dancing With The Stars; Says “She Definitely Had Something Special About Her” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Who Has Left and Why: Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd and More
Making changes! Dancing With the Stars has found plenty of success since its debut in 2005. Since then, the ABC dancing competition has had many newcomers and has said goodbye to many OGs. Julianne Hough, who competed from season 4 to season 8, announced that she was leaving in 2009 to pursue other interests. Hough […]
How Kaley Cuoco And Johnny Galecki's Relationship Changed Over The Years
Remember them from Big Bang Theory? Yes, our beloved Penny and Leonard. Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki met on the set of the hit comedy series and developed a romance on and off-screen for almost two years. Although they broke up in real life, their characters continued to be lovers...
Everything Val Chmerkovskiy Has Said About Tenure on ‘Dancing With the Stars’: ‘This Show Has Definitely Changed My Life’
The long and winding road! Valentin “Val” Chmerkovskiy has had a very fruitful journey on Dancing With the Stars — after following closely in big brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s footsteps. Val first appeared on the reality show during season 2 in 2006, but it wasn’t until season 13, which aired in 2011, that he competed with […]
The Drama! ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Reunion Answered Some Major Questions: Bombshells
Another trip to the beach has come and gone as Bachelor in Paradise season 8 has officially come to an end. The two-night season finale kicked off on Monday, November 21, with some major bombshells,...
