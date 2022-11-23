ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

Comments / 0

Related
opb.org

Christmas spirit comes to life in Sumpter, Oregon

If you’re looking for a storybook Christmas experience, you can’t get much closer than the Sumpter Valley Railroad’s Christmas train. Set in Eastern Oregon’s scenic Elkhorn section of the Blue Mountains, Sumpter has officially been designated a “ghost town.” But the small community west of Baker City bustles with spirit and energy during the holiday season. The piles of tailings left over from the mining that boomed here in the late 19th and early 20th centuries are hidden under a fresh, white blanket of snow, and with the most true-to-life Santa Claus this reporter has ever encountered listening to wish lists, the entire event is wrapped in a dreamy nostalgia. And all of that doesn’t even account for the trains.
SUMPTER, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Winter Update from La Grande Mainstreet Downtown

LA GRANDE – (Original Release from the LGMSD Newsletter) We are excited about the new days ahead for La Grande Main Street Downtown. Like all organizations, we are rebuilding, and, with that, we have adopted a new strategic direction that we will be formulating into a step-by-step plan going forward in 2023. Along with the very successful events and activities that are ongoing, we look forward to this strategic plan guiding our new emphasis that will sustain the beautiful growing and vibrant Downtown of La Grande.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Help WWFD keep the wreaths red

WALLA WALLA – During the holiday season, the number of structure fires tends to increase. That’s why the Walla Walla Fire Department is involving the community in its annual risk-reduction program, Keep the Wreaths Red. This week, wreaths decorated with red lights were mounted at each Walla Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Davis to reign at 2023 Round-Up

PENDLETON – The Pendleton Round-Up has named Cloe Davis, 20, of Adams to be its queen for the 2023 rodeo. Her princesses will be Sydney Dodge, 18, of Pendleton; McKenzie Penninger, 19, of Pendleton; Deidre Schreiber, 21, of Enterprise, and Emily Skramstad, 21, of Umapine. The queen and her...
PENDLETON, OR
rmef.org

Thieves Steal Teenager’s Bull Elk Antlers

Imagine being a young, excited hunter who recently graduated from high school. You go elk hunting and take your first-ever bull elk. Not only that, but you help field dress it and tote out the meat out of the backcountry on your back. It’s a great day!. After you...
BAKER CITY, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Umatilla to Hold Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Project PATH

The city of Umatilla is inviting the public to the ground-breaking ceremony for Project PATH on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. The facility will be built at 81535 Lind Road in Hermiston for the purpose of bringing together services to assist individuals and families in west Umatilla County who are experiencing homelessness and help them transition to permanent housing. More information about Project PATH is available on the city’s website or by calling Umatilla City Hall at 541-922-3226.
UMATILLA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wolves are busy

SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has changed the way it reports confirmed wolf depredations and other wolf news. It will report all acts on a weekly basis instead of as they occur. There are also fewer details provided in these reports. Based on that new...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Welcome Blossom! New Certified Victim Advocate K-9 Specialist

UNION COUNTY – The Union County District Attorney’s Office has welcomed a new team member. Blossom, an 18-month-old yellow lab, is the new Certified Victim Advocate K-9 Specialist. Blossom was gifted free of charge to the DA’s office through an organization called Working Dogs Oregon. Union County...
UNION COUNTY, OR
yaktrinews.com

⚠️🚨FIRST ALERT 🚨⚠️- Icy conditions, possible fog on your Wednesday morning commute – Jason

Tough traveling conditions tonight, and into tomorrow morning from Ellensburg to Pendleton. The wintry mix that fell throughout the day will freeze tonight into tomorrow morning, causing difficult driving conditions throughout our areas. We’ve already had reports of rollover accidents on I-182 in Pasco Tuesday evening, and I-90 has been...
ELLENSBURG, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle

UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon 6-month-old found 89 days after being reported missing

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old child named Oakley Miller has been safely found 89 days after he was reported missing. According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, Oakley went missing on Aug. 3 from the La Grande area and was found safe on Oct. 30. When Oakley was...
LA GRANDE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy