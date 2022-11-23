Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gonzaga and Eastern Washington women's basketball game postponed
SPOKANE, Wash. — The women's basketball game between Gonzaga and Eastern Washington will be rescheduled. The rescheduling was announced via press release from Gonzaga stating "Due to institution health and safety protocols, both teams mutually agreed to postpone the game and look for a date to reschedule." The date...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Spokane, WA
Spokane is a city that’s got a lot to offer. The city has numerous excellent dining, drinking, and shopping establishments. Spokane is a great destination for tourists and locals alike, whether they’re looking to experience the arts or have a good time in the town. Here are 20 restaurants you can’t miss while you’re in Spokane:
You can watch the Apple Cup at the Garland Theater
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you feel like your TV screen isn’t big enough to watch the Apple Cup, you can watch Saturday’s game on the silver screen at the Garland Theater. Admission is free! The Garland Theater recommends you get there early to make sure you get a good seat. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The Apple Cup is...
KHQ Right Now
State football preview: Freeman, Chewelah, Odessa represent region in state semifinals
Three teams remain from the region in the state football playoffs. The survivors include an underdog, a definitive favorite and a team coming off a dominant shutout. Here’s a look at the matchups in the semifinal round for each. 1A. (12) Freeman (9-2) vs. (1) Royal (10-1): 3 p.m.,...
Gonzaga Bulletin
No. 6 Bulldogs blow by Vikings, face Purdue in quarterfinals
The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs pillaged the Portland State Vikings 102-78 in a late-night matchup at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in the Rose Quarter. Malachi Smith played his best game in a GU uniform, scoring 23 points and nabbing five rebounds. Drew Timme chipped in 18 points and six rebounds while four other Zags scored in double-digits.
KHQ Right Now
Medical Lake's Reid Headrick becomes coach Gene Blankenship's first individual champion
Gene Blankenship will be the first person to tell you the way he coaches cross country is for the team. From his days at Hart High School in Santa Clarita, California, in the 1980s, early ’90s, to being at Medical Lake High School for over a decade, Blankenship has built programs from the ground up and transformed them into championship caliber groups.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Davis to reign at 2023 Round-Up
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Round-Up has named Cloe Davis, 20, of Adams to be its queen for the 2023 rodeo. Her princesses will be Sydney Dodge, 18, of Pendleton; McKenzie Penninger, 19, of Pendleton; Deidre Schreiber, 21, of Enterprise, and Emily Skramstad, 21, of Umapine. The queen and her...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Spokane, WA
We may earn a commission from affiliate links () In Eastern Washington, Spokane is the second-largest city in the state. And it’s surrounded by several stunning places to hike. Numerous landscapes invite all-day exploration, including the Spokane River corridor, which runs right through the center of town. Riverside State Park is separated into several different units along this scenic waterway, with each offering memorable paths to follow.
KREM
Gonzaga vs Purdue: How to watch Friday night’s college basketball game
PORTLAND, Ore. — The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) face another top-25 opponent in the next round of the Phil Knight Legacy on Friday night. When the Zags take on No. 24 Purdue (4-0), it will mark their fourth game against a team currently ranked in the AP Top 25.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle
UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Gonzaga | Quick Preview & Game Thread
The Boilers now sit at 4-0 with two quality wins against teams that traditionally give them problems with their pressure defense in Marquette and West Virginia. The combination of multiple guards with the ability to handle pressure in Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, David Jenkins Jr., and Ethan Morton has proven to be invaluable in the Boilers ability to control the tempo of the game.
'Please come to Spokane': Spokane sheriff issues invitation to governor
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has invited Gov. Jay Inslee to eastern Washington for a meeting with local government leaders; Knezovich wants a productive conversation on how to quickly and efficiently disband a large homeless camp on state land. “Governor, I’m asking you: Please come...
Are there any abandoned places in Spokane?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Spokane to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Cross the passes on Saturday if you can! – Kris
We are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes as well as Lookout and Fourth of July Passes. Expect light snow and windy conditions in the valleys.
FOX 28 Spokane
Camp Hope news updates – Nov. 22
SPOKANE, Wash. – Camp Hope news updates – Nov. 22. While Camp Hope was estimated to have 600+ residents this summer, ongoing efforts toward closing the site have already reduced those numbers. Every resident was required to sign a rules and good neighbor agreement by Nov. 4 to...
Standoff ends in Spokane's West Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A standoff involving SWAT, Spokane police, and sheriff's deputies has ended in Spokane's west central neighborhood. The SWAT standoff lasted for several hours near the corner of Ash and Boone before police cleared the scene overnight. At this point, it is not clear if officers found...
Car ripped in half after crash on Spokane's South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash has turned into a crime scene at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by Rosauer's this morning. According to a witness on the scene, the car that crashed was driving at about 80-90 miles an hour when it narrowly missed her, then hit a sign.
inlander.com
I Saw You
JUTA DEAR: I jumpstarted your car in Super 1 parking lot, months ago. Then I lost your phone #. Please contact me, Ellie, 509-624-9295. xox. THANX: Thank you to the good-looking older woman who gave a ride to my kitty and me as we were on the way to the vet in Mead. I often think of your kindness. Again, thank you.
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
Police to give update on investigation into deaths of 4 University of Idaho students
Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept say detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. The post Police to give update on investigation into deaths of 4 University of Idaho students appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0