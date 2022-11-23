Read full article on original website
'They're Both Bitter': Shunned 'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Patrick Dempsey & Ellen Pompeo Plotting To Get Revenge With New Show
Fallen Grey's Anatomy stars Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo look forward to reaping revenge on their old producers by teaming up for a new ratings-grabbing TV project, say sources, RadarOnline.com has learned. "They're both bitter about being phased out of the show," the spy snitched. Ellen, 53, has starred as Dr. Meredith Grey for all 18 seasons of the medical drama, but she'll now appear in only a "handful of episodes."Patrick, 56, who played Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd left in 2015 when his beloved character was killed off.According to the source, Patrick is "still very stung" over accusations made in...
Why Hanna's Son Aiden In NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
LL Cool J first joined the "NCIS" universe when he appeared in a two-part episode in Season 6. That introduction to LL Cool J's Sam Hanna served as a jumping-off point for "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which the rapper-turned-actor has now been starring for 14 seasons and counting. Hanna may be a trained U.S. Navy SEAL and a Senior NCIS Special Agent, but he is first and foremost a family man. Sam and his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), who sadly dies in the Season 8 episode "Uncaged," have two children: Kamran, played by Kayla Smith, and Aiden.
NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
See Jennifer Grey's transformation into controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime film
Jennifer Grey is teasing her hair to the high heavens in order to become the controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin in her new film. On Monday, the Dirty Dancing actress shared a photo of herself as Shamblin, who's been described by many as a cult-like figure, from the upcoming Lifetime film Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.
Grey's Anatomy Star Announces Exit From Series With Tease for the Future
Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of cast exits over its 19 seasons, with the majority of its major characters leaving the series at one point or another. This season, however, the series is saying goodbye to its biggest character and longest-tenured star. Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show after starring in every season as Meredith Grey, the main character and Seattle Grace doctor that the entire show is named after. The midseason premiere in February will be Pompeo's last episode as a series regular on Grey's Anatomy.
'A Christmas Story' cast then and now: What they look like today
This year, Santa is bringing us a heaping dose of nostalgia. On Thursday, Nov. 17, “A Christmas Story Christmas” dropped on HBO Max. The movie is the sequel to the 1983 Christmas classic "A Christmas Story." Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) is back, and in a different stage of his...
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Alums Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged, with the Dear Evan Hansen stars announcing the news on social media Friday. Platt posted a carousel of photos to Instagram to celebrate the engagement, adding the caption, “He agreed to hang out forever.” The post includes images of the couple embracing, along with Galvin showing off his engagement ring. More from The Hollywood ReporterKristen Bell on "Dream Come True" of Working With Ben Platt in 'The People We Hate at the Wedding''The People We Hate at the Wedding' Review: Allison Janney, Ben Platt and Kristen Bell Anchor Airy Family ComedyBen Platt on...
Camilla Luddington Says Grey's Anatomy Fans Should 'Call Out Sick' After Fall Finale: 'Be Worried'
"Always [be] concerned 'cause it's Grey's Anatomy," Camilla Luddington said ahead of the season 19 fall finale, teasing fans that "tragedy does strike one of our own" Camilla Luddington is bracing Grey's Anatomy fans for the worst. Ahead of Thursday's season 19 fall finale, the British actress, 38, told Entertainment Tonight that any Shondaland fan should "always err on the side" of concern when it comes to a fall finale while teasing viewers about the Station 19 crossover event. "I think the general rule should always be that if we...
Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU
Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
Did Stabler just admit he’s in love with Benson? ‘Law & Order’ fans are reeling
Christmas is still over one month away, but fans of Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) have already received quite a gift in the form of an unexpected confession from Stabler on the latest episode of "Law & Order: Organized Crime." The confession itself wasn't...
Charlie 1 Is Back on 'NCIS: Hawaiʻi' so We Should Probably Do a Little Refresh
Things are about to take a meta turn in NCIS: Hawaiʻi when the team has to take center stage in a murder. Unfortunately for them, they need to call upon an old "friend" to help. This can't be easy for Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant who takes the "in charge" part a little too seriously at times. Let's face it, asking for help is not one of Jane's strengths but desperate times call for truly desperate measures. Who is Charlie-1 in NCIS: Hawaiʻi?
This holiday season, cue up these classic films on Netflix
What makes a classic holiday film? Browsing Netflix’s options, it seems a malleable term; 1954’s White Christmas is as classic as they come, but what about Kurt Russell’s modern hit The Christmas Chronicles? Or Lindsay Lohan’s newly released comeback, Falling For Christmas? And yes, you’d better believe we included Eyes Wide Shut on a list of watchable holiday films. As The A.V. Club prepares for the holidays and a new year, we’re rounding up the best viewing options for you, your family, and friends. Read on for our recommendations and keep your Netflix browsing time to a minimum!
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin’s Relationship Timeline: From Longtime Friends to Partners
It’s only them! After years of friendship, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin’s relationship turned romantic as they spent time together in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Ben and I are dating,” the Good Doctor actor first revealed during a May 2020 appearance on Ilana Levine’s “Little Known Things” podcast. "I asked him this morning. I was like, 'Are […]
NCIS: LA Director Daniela Ruah Talks About Revisiting Deeks Family's Tragic Past, Lightly Teases NCIS Crossover
NCIS: Los Angeles original cast member Daniela Ruah stepped behind the camera yet again to direct this Sunday’s episode, which is titled “Flesh & Blood” and airs at 10:30/9:30c on CBS. In Ruah’s latest directorial effort, the NCIS team is called on to investigate when a woman is seen fleeing the scene of her husband’s murder. Elsewhere, Roberta Deeks returns to town to meet Marty and Kensi’s daughter Rosa, while Callen shares with Anna his most honest feelings about their pending nuptials. TVLine spoke with Ruah about the special subject matter touched on in this episode, Kensi and Deeks’ recent disappearing act,...
An artist is considering legal action against Cardi B for her butt-baring Halloween costume
Artist aleXsandro Palombo said Cardi B should credit him for her costume, which pays homage to the late French fashion designer Thierry Mugler.
R.I.P. Irene Cara, the musical voice of Fame and Flashdance
Irene Cara has died. A Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter, and actor, Cara achieved international acclaim as one of the stars, and chief musical voices, of the 1980 film Fame. Cara’s career blossomed in the 1980s, reaching a peak in 1983, when she wrote and recorded “Flashdance… What A Feeling,” the theme song to the Jennifer Beals hit Flashdance. Although her career slowed down in subsequent years, Cara continued to perform throughout the rest of her life. She died this week, with no cause of death disclosed. Cara was 63.
New logo suggests Dreamworks still weirdly proud to be the Boss Baby studio
Asserting—against all odds!—that they are still very much proud to be the studio behind two Boss Baby films, two Boss Baby TV shows, multiple Boss Baby short films and TV specials, and, indirectly, the “Chronology” section of the Boss Baby media franchise’s personal Wikipedia page, which lays out the timeline of all of the above, Dreamworks released a new production logo for itself this week that asserts, boldly, that, “Yep, we’re the Boss Baby ones.”
WALL-E director Andrew Stanton talks art house inspirations, Pixar blockbusters, and getting the Criterion treatment
Practically from the moment of its 2008 release, Pixar’s WALL-E was hailed as a classic. Pleasing a wide swath of moviegoers and raising the already high bar set by previous Pixar releases like Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, and The Incredibles, WALL-E earned six Academy Awards and won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Now, as WALL-E becomes the first Disney/Pixar film to receive a Criterion Collection edition—with a 4K digital master and the requisite bells, whistles, and supplemental material—director Andrew Stanton sits down with The A.V. Club to talk about his experience making the futuristic fable.
Criminal Minds: Evolution cast excited for move to Paramount+
The Behavioral Analysis Unit, better known as the BAU, is heading to Paramount+ to investigate more crimes and find the unsub (unknown subject) in Criminal Minds: Evolution. The series serves as a revival of Criminal Minds, the procedural crime drama that ran for 15 seasons on CBS. Evolution will bring...
