3d ago
Does she know about the doctor who was just sentenced a short punishment for neglect of animals? Maybe a petition can be started to enforce more time without owning animals?
2
elkhornmediagroup.com
Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle
UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
KATU.com
Why losing a supermajority could have bigger impacts during predicted recession
SALEM, Ore. — For the past four years, Oregon democrats have held a supermajority but during the 2023 legislative session that changes. The Oregon constitution calls for a three-fifths majority in both chambers in order to pass any bill that would increase taxes, with 60 seats in the Senate which means at least 36 votes and in the House, which has 30 seats, that means 18 votes.
focushillsboro.com
Democrats in Southern Oregon Rejected Contributions From Significant Political Donors
Oregon Rejected Contributions: Ashland’s lone Democrat in the state senate, Jeff Golden, has been a vociferous advocate for limiting campaign contributions but has so far been unsuccessful in enacting such a measure despite the Democrats’ control of both chambers of the legislature. Democrats in Southern Oregon Rejected Contributions...
ijpr.org
Officials face tight timeline for Oregon’s new firearm permit rules
Some gun rights advocates worry that if a permit mandate takes effect before a process is in place to acquire those permits, it could halt gun sales in Oregon. “Net effect is they’re going to shut down all gun stores and basically no one is going to be able to buy a firearm, which is totally in violation of Second Amendment rights,” Second Amendment Foundation Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb said in an interview.
What Oregon sheriffs said on social media about Measure 114, strict new gun limits
After Oregon voters narrowly passed Oregon Ballot Measure 114, one of the strictest gun laws in the country, several elected sheriffs spoke out on the new requirements for permits and the ban on large capacity magazines. Many posted letters to social media with similar talking points or shared the letter...
hereisoregon.com
NW Natural: A 200-acre grass farm in McMinnville becomes a center for bee conservation in Oregon
For Michael O’Loughlin, his interest in bees started with snakes. Specifically, the North American ring-necked snake Diadophis punctatus, and their voracious appetite for slugs. A Master Gardner and deeply curious person, he incorporated a habitat for the snakes into his pollinator garden at O’Loughlin Farms in McMinnville, Oregon. By...
Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history
DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
davisvanguard.org
Oregon Governor Kate Brown Grants Pardons for Marijuana Offenses; 45,000 People Benefit, $14 Million in Fines Forgiven
SALEM, OR – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown this week announced a pardon for offenses of simple possession of one ounce or less of marijuana. The pardon affects approximately 45,000 people across the state and forgives more than $14 million in fines and fees, according to the governor’s office.
Sheriff says county doesn't have the manpower to enforce gun measure
Deputies will have the discretion whether to cite individuals violating the M114 ban on high-capacity magazinesYamhill County's Tim Svenson has joined a growing list of sheriffs across the state decrying the passage of the citizen-led gun control referendum, Measure 114, in the November general election. But his disagreement with one of the primary tenets of the measure is slightly different than those sheriffs vowing not to enforce the controversial measure at all. "It is not a matter of enforcement, it is a matter of capacity," he said in an email. "I do not have enough staff in my office to...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange
By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
ijpr.org
Mon 8 AM | Oregon's paid leave law starts January 1st, here's what to expect
Most Oregon workers will notice a new line item in their pay stubs come January: a deduction for paid leave. Employees and employers with 25 or more workers will pay into a new fund for paid leave starting January 1st. Workers will be eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid leave for a variety of medical, personal, and family reasons, but the ability to take leave arrives several months behind the payroll deductions.
focushillsboro.com
Death With Dignity Law In Oregon No Longer Requires Residency, Although Out-of-state Patients Still Face Difficulties
Death With Dignity Law: The Death with Dignity Act in the state of Oregon has been in effect for 25 years as of this year. Oregon was the first state in the country to legalize medical assistance for dying, and the state is now in the process of removing the residency restriction for those seeking to take advantage of the law.
Law professor says high-capacity magazine ban in Measure 114 could be most vulnerable
PORTLAND, Ore. — While votes were still being counted after Election Day this month — and well beyond — the fact that gun control initiative Measure 114 was projected to narrowly pass proved enough for some of Oregon's arcane administrative mechanics to begin churning. According to the...
Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court
The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut scheduled a hearing on...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Holiday Traffic Begins Now; Klamath County Sheriff’s Dept Says Watch Out for Phone Scams
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
nbc16.com
Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
Oregonians once celebrated Thanksgiving twice in a year. Here’s why
Have you ever imagined what it would be like to celebrate Turkey Day twice a year? Probably not, but this was the reality for Oregonians in the early 1890s.
philomathnews.com
Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon
Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
opb.org
Road repairs may be coming to a small Oregon town near you
The small town of Lakeview in southeast Oregon has a timber mill and a prison. But according to city spokeswoman Dawn Lepori, potholes make getting to either hazardous. “Some of the holes are so big that even if you hit them at slow speed, it still really wears and tears on your vehicle,” she said. ”So we really need to get them fixed.”
