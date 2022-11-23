MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In a game that would have been better served being played in the Mylan Park Aquatic Center than through a downpour in Boone Pickens Stadium in the not-so-aptly named town of Stillwater, Oklahoma, West Virginia found a life raft in the person of running back Jaylen Anderson and defeated Oklahoma State, 24-19. It was a game where a lifetime of sidebars merged into a dramatic story to allow the West Virginia senior class to end its final game feeling as though it could — and did — walk on water.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO