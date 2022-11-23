Read full article on original website
Independence dominant in semifinal victory over North Marion
COAL CITY, W.Va. (WV News) — Each time Independence needed a big play in Friday’s Class AA semifinal, the Patriots pushed the right buttons as they raced out to a big lead early and cruised to a 58-19 win over North Marion, punching a ticket to next Friday’s title game.
Anderson, Marchiol step up in feel-good season finale
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In a game that would have been better served being played in the Mylan Park Aquatic Center than through a downpour in Boone Pickens Stadium in the not-so-aptly named town of Stillwater, Oklahoma, West Virginia found a life raft in the person of running back Jaylen Anderson and defeated Oklahoma State, 24-19. It was a game where a lifetime of sidebars merged into a dramatic story to allow the West Virginia senior class to end its final game feeling as though it could — and did — walk on water.
End of a season or end of a chapter for WVU football?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — How to approach West Virginia’s Saturday game at Oklahoma State, as the end of a disappointing season or the end of a disappointing era?. Certainly, you can’t be sure. Just as certainly the Mountaineer players can’t be sure, either.
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Patrick Donald Price, 78, of Wallace, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport. He was born in Lisbon, OH, June 29, 1944, a son of the late Donald Paul and Edith Virginia Moore Price.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Josephine Lenora “Jay” Spatafore, 95, of Clarksburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at her residence with her loving husband and family at her side. She was born on October 22, 1927, in Anmoore, WV, daughter of the late Cosimo...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 23-year-old Morgantown man remained jailed Saturday on a murder charge, after officials said he was captured Friday without incident near the 1,000 block of White Avenue. Chance Austin Williams will be held without bond until he appears before a circuit judge, since magistrates...
