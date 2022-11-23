Read full article on original website
DeFi sparks new investments despite turbulent market: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. The prolonged crypto winter aided by the collapse of FTX has kept investors from backing a new protocol that merges DeFi and the...
Will Bitcoin hit $110K in 2023? 3 reasons to be bullish on BTC now
Bitcoin (BTC) may follow stocks on a “massive bull run” as the weekly chart delivers a unique sign of strength. The latest analysis from several well-known crypto names suggests it is time to give up the bear market narrative. Despite everyone talking about a new macro BTC price...
Binance says its Industry Recovery Initiative has 7 enrollees, 150 applicants
Binance announced on Nov. 24 that it is spearheading the creation of a so-called Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) on BloombergTV. New details about the project to “lead the charge when it comes to protecting consumers and rebuilding the industry” have been released on the exchange’s blog. The...
Bitcoin addresses holding at least 1 BTC close in to a million
Smaller wallet addresses in the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem continue accumulating BTC despite market turmoil. The number of known addresses on the Bitcoin blockchain that hold 1 BTC or more has hit a new all-time high. According to blockchain analytics company Glassnode, the number of wallets holding at least 1 BTC or more reached 950,000.
Uzbekistan issues first crypto licenses to two local ‘crypto stores’
As Uzbekistan prepares to adopt a new cryptocurrency framework in 2023, Uzbek regulators have started issuing regulatory approvals to local crypto service providers. The National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP), Uzbekistan’s major cryptocurrency market watchdog, has issued the nation’s first crypto licenses, according to an official announcement released on Nov. 17.
Ethereum developers decided on eight proposals for the Shanghai update
Developers at the Ethereum foundation decided on eight Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP) to explore for the Shanghai update, the next major upgrade after the Merge and its move to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus, announced the Ethereum Foundation on Nov. 24. On a weekly call, developers decided what features should be included...
IMF calls for tighter crypto regulation in Africa as the industry unfolds
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is calling for increased regulation of Africa’s crypto markets, one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, the global institution blog reported on Nov. 22. Among the reasons why countries in the region should embrace regulation, the monetary fund cited the collapse of FTX...
Bybit launches $100M support fund for institutional traders
Crypto derivatives exchange Bybit has launched a new support fund to help institutional traders access liquidity in the wake of the FTX collapse — an event that triggered a fresh wave of panic selling across the digital asset space. The support fund, valued at $100 million, is available to...
Block Earner sued over crypto-yield products, CEO calls for clarity
The CEO of fintech firm Block Earner has lashed out over the “lack of clarity” in Australia’s financial licensing regime after his company was sued by the country’s financial services regulator for providing unlicensed crypto-based investment products. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) announced on...
Ether tests $1,200 but bears better positioned for $1.13B options expiry on Nov. 25
No matter if one analyzes Ether’s (ETH) longer-term or weekly time frame, there is little hope for bulls. Besides the negative 69% year-to-date performance, a descending channel has been pressuring the ETH price while offering resistance at $1,200. Regulatory uncertainty continues to weigh down the sector. For example, Starling,...
10,000 BTC moves off crypto wallet linked to Mt. Gox hack
A crypto wallet belonging to the shutdown crypto exchange BTC-e has just moved 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC), currently worth over $165 million, to various exchanges, personal wallets, and other sources on Nov. 23. A Nov. 23 Chainalysis report suggested that while this withdrawal is the largest made by BTC-e since April...
Crypto Biz: Institutions short Bitcoin as SBF is ‘deeply sorry’ for FTX collapse
The monumental collapse of FTX will go down as one of the biggest corporate scandals of all time. But, at least Sam Bankman-Fried, or SBF, is sorry. On Nov. 22, the disgraced founder of FTX penned a letter to his former employees describing his role in the company’s bankruptcy. “I never intended this to happen,” he wrote. “I did not realize the full extent of the margin position, nor did I realize the magnitude of the risk posed by a hyper-correlated crash.” Get this: SBF still thinks the company can be saved because “there are billion of dollars of genuine interest from new investors.” Shouldn’t he be preoccupied with trying to avoid jail right now?
Price analysis 11/25: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, UNI
FTX’s collapse dealt a major blow to the already fragile sentiment among cryptocurrency investors. Although a quick recovery is unlikely, Blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis said that the crypto universe could emerge stronger from this crisis. Chainalysis’ research lead Eric Jardine arrived to the conclusion after comparing FTX’s fall to that of Mt. Gox.
How bad is the current state of crypto? On-chain analyst explains
Despite the market downturn and the widespread negative sentiment in the industry in the wake of the FTX collapse, on-chain data still show reasons to be bullish on Bitcoin (BTC). As pointed out by on-chain analyst Will Clemente, it’s enough to look at the positions of long-term holders, which reached...
DIFX Says Hola Mzansi by Joining Hands with Digital Banking Platform eZaga to Launch DoshFX
Fully secured centralized exchange, DIFX has officially partnered with eZaga, South Africa’s premier digital banking platform, to set up a new regional crypto platform, DoshFX. Digital Financial Exchange known as DIFX is an EU-regulated CEX, disrupting the financial industry by bridging digital and traditional assets. With DIFX, users can...
Trouble in the Bahamas following FTX collapse: Report
Following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which was headquartered in the island country of Bahamas, Bahamians are reportedly still trying to find a way to make sense of everything, while remaining optimistic about the future. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the island country — which...
$15.5K retest is more likely, according to Bitcoin futures and options
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading near $16,500 since Nov. 23, recovering from a dip to $15,500 as investors feared the imminent insolvency of Genesis Global, a cryptocurrency lending and trending company. Genesis stated on Nov. 16 that it would “temporarily suspend redemptions and new loan originations in the lending business.”
Russia intends to launch a ‘national crypto exchange’
Russian lawmakers are working on amendments to launch a national crypto exchange. This effort is reportedly supported both by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Russia, which have a long history of disagreement over crypto regulation in the country. As local media reported on Nov. 23, members...
Independent research verifies GBTC’s 633K Bitcoin: So why won’t Grayscale?
With digital asset management firm Grayscale refusing to provide proof of reserves for its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), an independent analyst has spent days combing through the blockchain to independently verify its holdings. The OXT Research analyst, Ergo, used on-chain forensics to confirm that as of Nov. 23 that the...
WEMIX token plunges 70% after it's delisted by Korean exchanges
South Korea’s largest crypto exchanges have announced they will delist WEMIX (WEMIX) — the native token of gaming company Wemade’s blockchain platform Wemix — alleging the firm provided “false information” in response to an investment warning it was issued. Bithumb, Upbeat, Coinone, Korbit and...
