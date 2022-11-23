Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Open Houses: 11 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, November 11 – 13, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
Turnto10.com
Shoppers support Rhode Island shops on Small Business Saturday
Thousands of shoppers visited Rhode Island businesses for Small Business Saturday. At the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, 165 small businesses gathered for the annual Shop RI event. "It's really important to be here and shop with these local community stores and the vendors that don't necessarily have the ability...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 25 – 27
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Thanksgiving Weekend in and around Newport and Rhode Island. 9:30 am to 3 pm: Holiday Shop & Stroll at West Place Animal Sanctuary. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 10...
iheart.com
Newport, RI - A Place To Be For Holidays According To Survey
Newport is ranked as the ninth best place in the U.S. to visit for Christmas. The website Trips to Discover says the the city's Gilded Age mansions decorated for the season are the perfect mix of opulence and Christmas magic. It also notes the Illuminated Boat Parade in the harbor,...
Newport illuminated boat parade rescheduled
The 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set for Friday night has been rescheduled due to expected gale force winds, according to the city.
ABC6.com
‘Buy Nothing’ coat drive spreads warmth throughout Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Coats, gloves, scarves, hats were among the winter gear that took over the Rhode Island State House to keep Providence warm. Becka Carroll, “Buy Nothing” coat drive organizer, told ABC 6 Friday that she aims to reduce waste and keep the community warm before the cold season kicks off.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Charles D. Toracinta
Charles D. Toracinta, of Newport, RI and Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, with his family by his side. Born in Newport in 1929, Charles was the son of Charles and Catherine (Cleary) Toracinta. He graduated from De La Salle Academy, where he earned numerous accolades...
rimonthly.com
5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
fallriverreporter.com
Major work on Fall River South Coast Rail nearing completion as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleboro construction continues
Officials with MassDOT and South Coast Rail have signaled that major work in Fall River is nearing an end with construction continuing in communities such as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, and Berkley. Major construction on the FRS station structures in Fall River and Freetown will be completed this Fall along...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Nov. 25-27)
Thanksgiving weekend is known for homecoming shows, where locally-based bands play your favorite venues in front of hometown fans. That’s our focus in “Six Picks Music” this week, as we feature top shows from Westerly to Woonsocket and beyond. Friday: One of the greatest bands to ever...
Turnto10.com
Amazon fulfillment center in Fall River says it prepares all year for Cyber Monday
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Cyber Monday is just a few days away, and companies like Amazon are getting ready for their busiest time of the year. "I expect us to ship maybe between 80,000 and 90,000 Packages per day every single day next week," Katin Miller, the general manager at the Fall River fulfillment center told NBC 10 News.
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich animal shelter seeks help during buy holiday season
(WJAR) — An animal shelter in East Greenwich is desperately seeking help during the busy holiday season. The East Greenwich Animal Protection League is looking for staff and volunteers to help meet the increased demand. Staff members say as people head back to the office post-pandemic, more animals are...
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
moderncampground.com
Celebrate the Holiday Season with Wawaloam Campground’s Festival of Lights
‘Tis the season to be jolly, and there’s nothing more exciting than driving through a sea of lights!. Looking for a fun and exciting activity for the whole family this coming holiday season? Wawaloam Campground (Rhode Island) is set to open its drive-thru holiday light display tomorrow, November 25.
Jamestown Press
Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility
The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
‘Insane’: Heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals? You better pack your patience
You better pack your patience if you’re heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals. A video shared by Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath showed a miles-long line of vehicles on Interstate 495 approaching Wrentham. “Everyone seems happy & nice in spite of insane traffic. Tis the season...
Providence offers free parking to encourage shopping local
Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that two hours of free parking will be offered every day in sections of the city from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 31.
fallriverreporter.com
Angels Anonymous Fall River Christmas food drive set for Dec. 11
Local nonprofit organization, Angels Anonymous, has been supporting families in need since 2016. With nine board members and over 100 volunteer staff, the organization provided food to about 500 families last holiday season. The pantry, located at 231 Weaver street in Fall River MA, accepts food donations year-round. Any non-perishable food items are always accepted, as well as monetary donations, which will be used to buy food from the Greater Boston Food Bank.
newportthisweek.com
“Where is it?”
The location is today a parking lot behind the Armory and the Jane Pickens Theater abutting the John Clarke School apartments. On that site was a very large and imposing St. Josephs Hazard Memorial School. The tower of the school blew off during the 1938 hurricane. There are still Newport residents who remember attending this school. Under construction appears to be the foundation for the Colonial Theater which opened in 1911. Correct guesses from: Wally C., Larry B., John D., George D.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022
Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
