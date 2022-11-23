ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Turnto10.com

Shoppers support Rhode Island shops on Small Business Saturday

Thousands of shoppers visited Rhode Island businesses for Small Business Saturday. At the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, 165 small businesses gathered for the annual Shop RI event. "It's really important to be here and shop with these local community stores and the vendors that don't necessarily have the ability...
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 25 – 27

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Thanksgiving Weekend in and around Newport and Rhode Island. 9:30 am to 3 pm: Holiday Shop & Stroll at West Place Animal Sanctuary. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 10...
NEWPORT, RI
iheart.com

Newport, RI - A Place To Be For Holidays According To Survey

Newport is ranked as the ninth best place in the U.S. to visit for Christmas. The website Trips to Discover says the the city's Gilded Age mansions decorated for the season are the perfect mix of opulence and Christmas magic. It also notes the Illuminated Boat Parade in the harbor,...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

‘Buy Nothing’ coat drive spreads warmth throughout Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Coats, gloves, scarves, hats were among the winter gear that took over the Rhode Island State House to keep Providence warm. Becka Carroll, “Buy Nothing” coat drive organizer, told ABC 6 Friday that she aims to reduce waste and keep the community warm before the cold season kicks off.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Charles D. Toracinta

Charles D. Toracinta, of Newport, RI and Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, with his family by his side. Born in Newport in 1929, Charles was the son of Charles and Catherine (Cleary) Toracinta. He graduated from De La Salle Academy, where he earned numerous accolades...
NEWPORT, RI
rimonthly.com

5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
SMITHFIELD, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Major work on Fall River South Coast Rail nearing completion as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleboro construction continues

Officials with MassDOT and South Coast Rail have signaled that major work in Fall River is nearing an end with construction continuing in communities such as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, and Berkley. Major construction on the FRS station structures in Fall River and Freetown will be completed this Fall along...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

East Greenwich animal shelter seeks help during buy holiday season

(WJAR) — An animal shelter in East Greenwich is desperately seeking help during the busy holiday season. The East Greenwich Animal Protection League is looking for staff and volunteers to help meet the increased demand. Staff members say as people head back to the office post-pandemic, more animals are...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Jamestown Press

Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility

The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
JAMESTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Angels Anonymous Fall River Christmas food drive set for Dec. 11

Local nonprofit organization, Angels Anonymous, has been supporting families in need since 2016. With nine board members and over 100 volunteer staff, the organization provided food to about 500 families last holiday season. The pantry, located at 231 Weaver street in Fall River MA, accepts food donations year-round. Any non-perishable food items are always accepted, as well as monetary donations, which will be used to buy food from the Greater Boston Food Bank.
FALL RIVER, MA
"Where is it?"

“Where is it?”

The location is today a parking lot behind the Armory and the Jane Pickens Theater abutting the John Clarke School apartments. On that site was a very large and imposing St. Josephs Hazard Memorial School. The tower of the school blew off during the 1938 hurricane. There are still Newport residents who remember attending this school. Under construction appears to be the foundation for the Colonial Theater which opened in 1911. Correct guesses from: Wally C., Larry B., John D., George D.
rinewstoday.com

In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022

Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI

