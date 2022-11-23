KCRA Today: Latest on Virginia Walmart shooting, wrongful death lawsuit against Sac PD, Kevin Kiley captures house seat

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man fatally shot near Sacramento City College
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Sacramento City College around 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street, they found that a male victim had been taken to a local […]
Rocklin police join California Highway Patrol Organized Retail Crime Task Force
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin police are joining neighboring cities like Elk Grove and Sacramento in launching a renewed effort to fight organized retail theft this holiday season. They're teaming up with California Highway Patrol's Organized Retail Crime Task Force to identify and arrest shoplifters. The initiative comes after Gov....
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Preparing for rest of holidays, homeless teen finds home in football, LGBTQ+ dinner honors indigenous peoples
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
KCRA.com
'They took down all the cameras': Sacramento toy, collectible store hit by thieves ahead of Small Business Saturday sale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andrew Leuong, the owner of Toy Fusion in Sacramento, takes pride in the nostalgia his shop offers to customers. “When people come visit, in a way, they go back in time,” Leuong said. He and his staff love bringing that joy to customers, who, he...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
Roseville man sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison for embezzling small family business
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man suspected of embezzling more than $2 million from a small business in Roseville was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 9 years in prison. Robert Barnack, 67, represented himself as a financial advisor for a family-owned agriculture business from 2012 to 2017 after initially presenting himself as a Chief Investment Officer for another company.
Fox40
Windows broken at several Woodland businesses
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
'Maximum enforcement' pledged by California Highway Patrol Thanksgiving Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the sun sets on Thanksgiving—the work is just beginning for California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers working through the holiday. The law enforcement agency tasked with safeguarding our roadways during the year's busiest days of travel is operating at "maximum enforcement." Statewide policy means every...
Four rescued from roller coaster at Northern California Scandia
The girls were given "treats and tickets to return to the amusement center later" as compensation for their hour stuck on the ride.
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
KCRA.com
At least one person hospitalized after crash in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento County on Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 25) Officials said the crash involved two vehicles, and at least one person had to...
KCRA.com
Nearly 30K people attended Run to Feed the Hungry. Here’s how it all went down
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest Thanksgiving run in the country returned for the 29th year. Nearly 30,000 people turned out to East Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry. LiveCopter 3 was overhead the swarms of people packing the streets before the run began. Participants were able to...
KCRA.com
2022 Black Friday busy in Sacramento area — but not compared to years past
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The hectic, rushed and crowded scene that Black Friday was known for may be a thing of the past, as fewer than normal shoppers trickled into stores. The 2022 Black Friday comes as stores experience a surplus, in the wake of supply shortages in 2021. Financial...
Pedestrian dead in car crash outside Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers say witnesses near Sacramento International Airport reported seeing a man with little clothing walk out in front of a Nissan Sedan Thursday night. He was declared dead at the scene on Bayou Way at Metro Air Parkway. Officers note this area is...
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near Sacramento International Airport, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle near the Sacramento International Airport, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. According to the fire department, around 7:46 p.m., firefighters received reports of a person being hit by a vehicle near the airport on Bayou Way. Firefighters said that they […]
KCRA.com
Family of man killed in motorcycle crash involving Sacramento police considers lawsuit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man who died in a motorcycle crash involving a Sacramento police officer has hired a Los Angeles law firm for a possible wrongful death lawsuit against the department. Police said an officer was responding to a call about a felony in progress...
CHP: Transient struck, killed on I-5 on-ramp in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A person was struck and killed on a Sacramento on-ramp to Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a car was on the on-ramp to the northbound side of the freeway when the driver spotted another vehicle in front of him swerve to the right. That's when the driver noticed a pedestrian tyring to run across the lanes. The driver tried to slow down and swerve, but the pedestrian was fatally struck. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was not impaired at the time of the collision, CHP says. It appears that the person struck and killed was a transient, CHP says. He has not been identified and is being listed a John Doe by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office at the moment.
Comments / 2