Sacramento, CA

KCRA Today: Latest on Virginia Walmart shooting, wrongful death lawsuit against Sac PD, Kevin Kiley captures house seat

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 3 days ago
FOX40

Man fatally shot near Sacramento City College

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Sacramento City College around 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street, they found that a male victim had been taken to a local […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Windows broken at several Woodland businesses

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
WOODLAND, CA
krcrtv.com

Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Transient struck, killed on I-5 on-ramp in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A person was struck and killed on a Sacramento on-ramp to Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a car was on the on-ramp to the northbound side of the freeway when the driver spotted another vehicle in front of him swerve to the right. That's when the driver noticed a pedestrian tyring to run across the lanes. The driver tried to slow down and swerve, but the pedestrian was fatally struck. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was not impaired at the time of the collision, CHP says. It appears that the person struck and killed was a transient, CHP says. He has not been identified and is being listed a John Doe by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office at the moment. 
SACRAMENTO, CA

