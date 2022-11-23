No. 3 Michigan improved to 12-0 after beating now 11-1 Ohio State by a score of 45-23. Here are key takeaways from the game. Jim Harbaugh has called his young quarterback an Ice Man the past month, and he continues to deliver when his team needs him to. The running game was getting bottled up by the Buckeyes in the first half and McCarthy put the game on his shoulders for a while. McCarthy connected on deep passing touchdowns to Cornelius Johnson for 69 yards and then 75 yards. He later found Colston Loveland for a 45-yard score. McCarthy’s deep balls were on point and he also picked up big plays with his legs, none more crucial than his 3-yard scamper that put Michigan up 31-20. McCarthy is now 11-0 as Michigan’s starting quarterback, growing weekly and continuously. This year, McCarthy has been doubted at times, and it’s time for the Michigan faithful to all say “I believe in J.J.”.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO