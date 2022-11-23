ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize n Brew

2023 three-star DB Cameron Calhoun commits to Michigan

After the Michigan Wolverines beat down the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, the Wolveirnes (FINALLY) picked up their first defensive back commit in the 2023 class when three-star Cameron Calhoun announced his pledge. Calhoun was in attendance for The Game this afternoon and had a nice postgame tweet about it...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Game Thread: No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State

This game requires no introduction: the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes, the greatest rivalry in sports. With the Big Ten title, a playoff berth and a national championship potentially hanging in the balance, there is no room for error. Anything else I could write would fail miserably at encapsulating the magnitude of this year’s iteration of The Game, so I’ll let the Maize and Blue do the talking for me.
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Ohio State

No. 3 Michigan improved to 12-0 after beating now 11-1 Ohio State by a score of 45-23. Here are key takeaways from the game. Jim Harbaugh has called his young quarterback an Ice Man the past month, and he continues to deliver when his team needs him to. The running game was getting bottled up by the Buckeyes in the first half and McCarthy put the game on his shoulders for a while. McCarthy connected on deep passing touchdowns to Cornelius Johnson for 69 yards and then 75 yards. He later found Colston Loveland for a 45-yard score. McCarthy’s deep balls were on point and he also picked up big plays with his legs, none more crucial than his 3-yard scamper that put Michigan up 31-20. McCarthy is now 11-0 as Michigan’s starting quarterback, growing weekly and continuously. This year, McCarthy has been doubted at times, and it’s time for the Michigan faithful to all say “I believe in J.J.”.
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

Discussion: How can Michigan overcome Ohio State on the road?

The game we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. No. 3 Michigan heads to Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State. Both teams are 11-0 with sights on Indy and the CFP. Above all, both fight for the pride and bragging rights of their program and their state. Which team will emerge victorious?
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

2023 three-star Ohio LB Breeon Ishmail commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are beginning to pick up some steam on the recruiting trail in the 2023 class, as three-star athlete Breeon Ishmail announced his commitment to the program on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder, per his Twitter page, hails from Cincinnati, Ohio and was offered by the Wolverines back...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan’s Big Ten Championship Game opponent revealed

After dominating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half of The Game and winning 45-23 in Columbus, the Michigan Wolverines officially punched their ticket to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game for the second straight season. It was an all-around dominant second-half performance for the Wolverines. There were...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan hockey welcomes undefeated Harvard to Yost for two games

Despite getting swept last weekend by No. 2 Minnesota, the Michigan Wolverines (9-5, 2-4) only fell from No. 3 to No. 5 in the latest polls. Voters — just like anyone with the power of sight — understood the uphill battle the Wolverines faced last weekend with six players missing due to illness in game one, and five missing in game two due to illness or injury.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Major four-star CB target recaps visit for Illinois game

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone, and welcome to today’s Michigan Recruiting Roundup!. On today’s roundup, we will recap a couple more recruits who visited for the Illinois game last weekend, as well as an interesting update on a few international targets. We begin with one of the most important recruits left on the board in 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The time has come. It’s the biggest week of the college football season for many teams, and that is certainly the case for the Michigan Wolverines as they take on their bitter rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes. It’ll be a contest that will determine much for the remainder of the season. The winner secures a spot in the Big Ten Championship and likely the College Football Playoff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan announces uniform combo for The Game

The most important game of the season for the Michigan Wolverines is tomorrow and for The Game, they’ll be wearing all white on the road in Columbus. This is the second time this season the Wolverines have worn all white, with the first being in the road win over Rutgers. Personally, I’m more of a fan of the all-blue look (plus from a superstition standpoint, it’s what they wore in last year’s game, albeit it was a home game), but the all-white is a nice change of pace.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three Ohio State Buckeyes to watch against Michigan

Last week, the Michigan Wolverines were tested by a good Illinois Fighting Illini team in a thrilling 19-17 win in Ann Arbor. To this point, it may have been their most comparable opponent of the season. But as is November football, it’s time to move on to even bigger and better things. That comes in the form of the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend.
