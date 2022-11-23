Read full article on original website
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Maize n Brew
2023 three-star DB Cameron Calhoun commits to Michigan
After the Michigan Wolverines beat down the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, the Wolveirnes (FINALLY) picked up their first defensive back commit in the 2023 class when three-star Cameron Calhoun announced his pledge. Calhoun was in attendance for The Game this afternoon and had a nice postgame tweet about it...
Maize n Brew
Game Thread: No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State
This game requires no introduction: the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes, the greatest rivalry in sports. With the Big Ten title, a playoff berth and a national championship potentially hanging in the balance, there is no room for error. Anything else I could write would fail miserably at encapsulating the magnitude of this year’s iteration of The Game, so I’ll let the Maize and Blue do the talking for me.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Ohio State
No. 3 Michigan improved to 12-0 after beating now 11-1 Ohio State by a score of 45-23. Here are key takeaways from the game. Jim Harbaugh has called his young quarterback an Ice Man the past month, and he continues to deliver when his team needs him to. The running game was getting bottled up by the Buckeyes in the first half and McCarthy put the game on his shoulders for a while. McCarthy connected on deep passing touchdowns to Cornelius Johnson for 69 yards and then 75 yards. He later found Colston Loveland for a 45-yard score. McCarthy’s deep balls were on point and he also picked up big plays with his legs, none more crucial than his 3-yard scamper that put Michigan up 31-20. McCarthy is now 11-0 as Michigan’s starting quarterback, growing weekly and continuously. This year, McCarthy has been doubted at times, and it’s time for the Michigan faithful to all say “I believe in J.J.”.
Maize n Brew
Michigan wins at Ohio State for first time since 2000, goes 12-0 for first time since 1997
For the second consecutive season, the Michigan Wolverines have beaten the Ohio State Buckeyes. The 45-23 victory was their first win in Columbus since 2000, and it feels like a beginning of a shift in this rivalry. For the first time since winning the National Championship in 1997, your Michigan Wolverines went a perfect 12-0.
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy quickly shifts focus after beating Ohio State: “Job’s not done”
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy just played in the biggest game of his life so far and he and the Wolverines came out as victors. The Wolverines throttled Ohio State in the second half, turning a 20-17 halftime deficit into a 45-23 victory. McCarthy and his teammates celebrated after the game,...
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from Michigan dominating Ohio State in The Game
What a day to be alive. With their 45-23 blowout of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Michigan Wolverines are now a perfect 12-0 on the season and on the precipice of a second consecutive Big Ten title. Here are the best social media reactions from today’s game:. Eye black...
Maize n Brew
Discussion: How can Michigan overcome Ohio State on the road?
The game we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. No. 3 Michigan heads to Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State. Both teams are 11-0 with sights on Indy and the CFP. Above all, both fight for the pride and bragging rights of their program and their state. Which team will emerge victorious?
Maize n Brew
2023 three-star Ohio LB Breeon Ishmail commits to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines are beginning to pick up some steam on the recruiting trail in the 2023 class, as three-star athlete Breeon Ishmail announced his commitment to the program on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder, per his Twitter page, hails from Cincinnati, Ohio and was offered by the Wolverines back...
Maize n Brew
Reacting to Michigan dominating Ohio State, advancing to Big Ten Championship for second straight year
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines are 12-0 for the first time since 1997 after taking down the Ohio State...
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s Big Ten Championship Game opponent revealed
After dominating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half of The Game and winning 45-23 in Columbus, the Michigan Wolverines officially punched their ticket to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game for the second straight season. It was an all-around dominant second-half performance for the Wolverines. There were...
Maize n Brew
Survey Results: More than half of Michigan fans think the Wolverines take down OSU
We are less than 24 hours away from the greatest rivalry of all time writing another chapter in the history books — The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. No one knows how this game is going to unfold, but we’ll find out soon enough.
Maize n Brew
Revisiting the original Game of the Century between Michigan and Ohio State in 2006
It’s 3rd and 1 from the Michigan 28-yard line. Ohio State has the ball and a four-point lead with 12:09 left in the fourth quarter. Fifth-year center Doug Datish points out a would-be blitzer, looks between his legs at quarterback Troy Smith, waits a beat and snaps the ball.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey welcomes undefeated Harvard to Yost for two games
Despite getting swept last weekend by No. 2 Minnesota, the Michigan Wolverines (9-5, 2-4) only fell from No. 3 to No. 5 in the latest polls. Voters — just like anyone with the power of sight — understood the uphill battle the Wolverines faced last weekend with six players missing due to illness in game one, and five missing in game two due to illness or injury.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Major four-star CB target recaps visit for Illinois game
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone, and welcome to today’s Michigan Recruiting Roundup!. On today’s roundup, we will recap a couple more recruits who visited for the Illinois game last weekend, as well as an interesting update on a few international targets. We begin with one of the most important recruits left on the board in 2023.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The time has come. It’s the biggest week of the college football season for many teams, and that is certainly the case for the Michigan Wolverines as they take on their bitter rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes. It’ll be a contest that will determine much for the remainder of the season. The winner secures a spot in the Big Ten Championship and likely the College Football Playoff.
Maize n Brew
Michigan announces uniform combo for The Game
The most important game of the season for the Michigan Wolverines is tomorrow and for The Game, they’ll be wearing all white on the road in Columbus. This is the second time this season the Wolverines have worn all white, with the first being in the road win over Rutgers. Personally, I’m more of a fan of the all-blue look (plus from a superstition standpoint, it’s what they wore in last year’s game, albeit it was a home game), but the all-white is a nice change of pace.
Maize n Brew
Three Ohio State Buckeyes to watch against Michigan
Last week, the Michigan Wolverines were tested by a good Illinois Fighting Illini team in a thrilling 19-17 win in Ann Arbor. To this point, it may have been their most comparable opponent of the season. But as is November football, it’s time to move on to even bigger and better things. That comes in the form of the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend.
