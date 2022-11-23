Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Dolly Parton celebrates Miley Cyrus's 30th birthday
Dolly Parton paid tribute to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday. Cyrus celebrated her special day on November 23, and Parton posted two photos of her and the fellow singer cozied up. "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!," the caption on the post on Parton's verified Instagram account read. "I can't...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Keke Palmer says Amy Schumer is helping her prep for 'SNL' hosting duties
Keke Palmer is set to host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time on Dec. 3, alongside musical guest SZA. While the "Nope" star has been acting since childhood, "SNL," she said, is a "unique experience" that Amy Schumer has been helping her prep for. "I'm thrilled to the moon....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her "This Is Me...Then" to announce an update. "This Is Me...Now" will be her next project and reportedly "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades." Lopez's social media had gone...
Sylvester Stallone says he was worried that filming his new reality show would be embarrassing 'every day'
Sylvester Stallone was worried 'every day' that filming his new reality series would be embarrassing. The actor is starring alongside his wife Jennifer Flavin and his three daughters in the show.
Shaq Makes His Kids Submit Resumes And Business Plans Because He Believes In Nepotism Done The Right Way
"I'm caring, I'm funny. I'm honest — and I teach by example."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Mariah Carey's twins were the stars of her Thanksgiving Day parade appearance
Mariah Carey made the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade a family affair. Carey closed out the annual event with a performance of her iconic holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" and she was joined by some special guests. Her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, Monroe and Moroccan,...
Muni Long Goes For “Hrs & Hrs” In A “Plot Twist” At 2022 BET Soul Train Awards
Muni Long opened the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards with a heart-wrenching performance. The 34-year-old began with her undeniable hit, “Hrs & Hrs,” while sitting in bed with her man before he walks off. As the R&B singer grabs his phone, she transitions into an emotional performance of “Plot Twist.” More from VIBE.comStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music AwardsBabyface Enlists His 'Waiting To Exhale' Formula For 'Girls Night Out'Marge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022 DC Young Fly joined the GRAMMY nominee on stage to push the visual narrative...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Aaron Carter's son turns 1 just weeks after dad's death
Melanie Martin celebrated her son Prince's first birthday, while also honoring her child's late father, singer Aaron Carter. The boy celebrated his first birthday just three weeks after his dad was found dead in the bathtub at his Lancaster, California home. Carter was 34. Martin, who had been engaged to...
Comments / 0