Michael A. McKinstry, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. McKinstry, 71, formerly of Struthers, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Michael was born April 17, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of David and Mary Etta (Horkey) McKinstry. A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Mike...
Patricia “Pattie” Ginocchi, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Pattie” Ginocchi, 72, of Girard, Ohio passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Omni Manor in Youngstown. Pattie was born March 17, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Stanley and Nancy (Gerdine) Dombrosky. Pattie graduated from Girard High School in...
Laura Vinion, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Laura Vinion, age 66, was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. She was born May 9, 1956 to the late Winifred Maureen Kelly Lecky and the late Bill Beighley. She grew up in Austintown and attended Fitch High...
Anita L. Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita L Scott Obituary Anita L. (Wynn) Scott of Youngstown, Ohio formerly Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Dandridge Burgandy Manor in Youngstown, Ohio. Anita was the daughter of the late Edgar B. and Mabel Padgett Wynn. She was...
LaRee G. Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. LaRee G. Jackson will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Jackson departed this life Sunday, November 20, 2022 in Struthers, Ohio. The family will receive friends Monday,...
Anna J. Hasson, Wayne Township, Ohio
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna J. Hasson, age 95, of Wayne Township, Ohio, was called home to be with Jesus, Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio. She was born December 20, 1926, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ora and Gladys (McClimans) Free.
Minne “Louise” Netroe, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minne “Louise” Netroe, 75, of Girard, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Louise was born May 5, 1947 in Warren, Ohio , a daughter to Howard and Luada (Holbrook) Tomlin. Louise devoted her life to caring for her family.
Darrel L. Jackson, Jr., Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrel L. Jackson, Jr., 64, of Columbiana, passed away at Specialty Select Hospital in Boardman, Ohio, on Friday, November 25, 2022. He was born in Salem, Ohio, on April 28, 1958, to Darrel L. Jackson, Sr. and Olive Katherine (Cannon) Nicholson. He was a loving...
Todd Michael Cerimeli, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Michael Cerimeli, 48, of Poland, went peacefully to his heavenly home, Friday, November 25, 2022, with his wife and parents by his side at his home. Todd was born March 12, 1974 in Youngstown and was adopted two weeks later by Brenda Lee and...
Jay Bartley Housel, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jay Bartley Housel, 54, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Jay was born September 28, 1968, in Youngstown, the son of Jan and Patricia Housel. He was a graduate of Boardman High School and MCJVS with a degree...
Marie E. DelSignore Brickley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN — Marie E. DelSignore Brickley, 67, went on to be with Jesus, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at home. Marie was born January 28, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of Arthur A. and Rose M. DelSignore. Marie grew up in Struthers and attended St. Nicholas Parish and school,...
Rose Carmella Currie, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Carmella Currie passed peacefully with her family by her side on November 19, 2022. Rose was born on May 18, 1933, in Warren, Ohio to Larry and Isolena Liberator Taranto and lived in Warren for majority of her life. She was a graduate from...
Joanne L. Berryman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne L. Berryman, age 93, of Columbiana, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born on September 27, 1929, in East Palestine, the daughter of the late Cecil and Amelia Inboden Harvey. Joanne was a...
F. Michael Weida, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – F. Michael Weida, passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Born March 21, 1954 to Charles and Violet (Moranksy) Weida of Niles, Ohio, Mike was a man of many passions and talents. A proud graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of...
John Robert Hvisdak, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Robert Hvisdak, 79, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, November 26, 2022. His family was by his side during his final moments. John was born September 22, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of John and Catherine (Kay Burich). He was brother to Shirley, Jane and...
Wayne L. Clagett, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne L. Clagett, age 69, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, after an extended illness. He was born December 13, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Josephine (Gurella) and Hugh Clagett. Wayne graduated from Howland High School in 1970. He was formerly employed by...
Georgiann M. Shaney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgiann M. Shaney passed away quietly early on Sunday morning, November 27, 2022. She was born on March 30, 1944, in Youngstown, where she lived for her entire life. She was the daughter of the late George and Catherine Terlecki Massaro of Youngstown. Georgiann was...
Ned Murray III, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ned Murray III, 87, of 1046 Homewood Avenue, S.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, November 25, 2022 at 2:57 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born March 21, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Ned...
Robert Curtis Fulmer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Curtis Fulmer, 83, of Warren, Ohio was called to be with his Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning hours on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 14, 1939 in Yukon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late...
Jayne Westover Zetterquist, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, November 18, 2022, Jayne Westover Zetterquist passed away peacefully in her sleep with the love of her life of 50 years, Eric “Swede” Zetterquist, by her side. Jayne was born April 11, 1941, in Lisbon, Ohio, the daughter of the late...
