POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Michael Cerimeli, 48, of Poland, went peacefully to his heavenly home, Friday, November 25, 2022, with his wife and parents by his side at his home. Todd was born March 12, 1974 in Youngstown and was adopted two weeks later by Brenda Lee and...

POLAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO