Autoweek.com
What Daniel Ricciardo's New F1 Deal Means for Red Bull
Daniel Ricciardo initially left Red Bull for Renault for 2019, before joining McLaren on a three-year deal in 2021. Ricciardo finished a disappointing 12th in the F1 driver standings this year and was dropped by McLaren. The deal with Red Bull will include work on the team's simulator and promotional...
SkySports
Mick Schumacher: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff confirms interest in reserve driver deal for 2023
Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes' interest in signing Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver because the German "just fits" with the team. Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael - who spent his final three seasons of his F1 career with Mercedes, is set to become a free agent after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.
racer.com
Andretti United on top in Extreme E Uruguay practice
Andretti United set the pace on the first day of Extreme E’s Energy X Prix in Uruguay, the team of Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings topping the times after two practice sessions on the series’ first-ever grassland course. The duo’s combined four-lap time of 10m2.248s in the second...
techaiapp.com
F1 Star Fernando Alonso Lives the Sunreef Eco Life
Fernando Alonso was able to sample the “Sunreef Eco” lifestyle as the Spanish Formula 1 star enjoyed a Sunreef 80 Eco sailing catamaran during his summer holiday in Mykonos. The world premiere of the Sunreef 80 Eco was held at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September.
sporf.com
McLaren boss Zak Brown defends Oscar Piastri after Alpine criticism
McLaren Racing chief Zak Brown has leapt to the defence of his F1 team’s new driver, Oscar Piastri, in response to criticism from the Australian’s former employers, Alpine. During the summer, Alpine initially announced that Piastri, their reserve driver, would race for the team in 2023. However, the...
Road & Track
Watch Lewis Hamilton Destroy Tires in an R34 GT-R
There's no denying it, Lewis Hamilton's 2022 season was a disappointment. Hamilton, who had won in every single season of his career, came away winless in a Mercedes W13 that was a clear step down from the team's other hybrid-era challengers. However, the Formula 1 season is over and Hamilton has a whole offseason to prepare for his next shot at what would be a record eighth F1 driver's championship. In an clip he shared on Instagram earlier this week, he seems to be getting that offseason started in one of the best ways anyone could imagine.
Road & Track
The BMW 3.0 CSL is a 553 hp, 1-of-50 Tribute to BMW M's Racing History
The 50th anniversary of BMW M has been packed with tributes. There are returning paint colors, there is a new high watermark for the current BMW M4, there is even a new top-level sports car racer set to take on Daytona and Le Mans. It all peaks with this: a new 3.0 CSL, a 1-of-50 tribute to the brand's first great performance car.
Road & Track
We Should All Tune in to Formula E
What to make of Formula E? It’s a tough question to answer. Audi announced its exit from the electric-car series in 2021. Then BMW quit, and Mercedes also said auf Wiedersehen. As factory support dwindles, the team roster reads more like the usernames in a Fortnite lobby: DS Techeetah, Nio 333, Rokit Venturi. Regardless of the players involved, most enthusiasts have never tuned in to a single race over the series’s eight seasons. Formula E has even brought the show to Road & Track’s doorstep with the ePrix in Brooklyn, but of the many New York–based staffers at this magazine, only one attended the 2022 event. So why should we be paying more attention?
tennisuptodate.com
Pietrangeli on Berrettini standing by his team at Davis Cup despite injury: "It's a noble gesture"
Italian tennis legend Nicola Pientrangeli called Berrettini's decision to travel to Malaga a noble gesture after an injury prevented him from playing. Matteo Berrettini was unable to play for Italy due to a foot injury but he travelled to Malaga to be with the team. The injury occurred at the Naples event earlier this year where he reached the final losing to Musetti in straight sets.
