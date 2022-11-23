There's no denying it, Lewis Hamilton's 2022 season was a disappointment. Hamilton, who had won in every single season of his career, came away winless in a Mercedes W13 that was a clear step down from the team's other hybrid-era challengers. However, the Formula 1 season is over and Hamilton has a whole offseason to prepare for his next shot at what would be a record eighth F1 driver's championship. In an clip he shared on Instagram earlier this week, he seems to be getting that offseason started in one of the best ways anyone could imagine.

1 DAY AGO