IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Casey Thompson threw for three touchdowns, and Nebraska ruined Iowa’s chance to clinch the Big Ten West Division title with a 24-17 win. The Huskers (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten) snapped a five-game losing streak, and broke a seven-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4).
Nebraska has signed Matt Rhule to an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers’ next football coach. The school said Rhule would be introduced at a Monday news conference and terms of the contract would be announced then. The 47-year-old Rhule has been out of work less than two months...
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Oumar Ballo dominated inside with 30 points and 13 rebounds for No. 14 Arizona, which held off No. 10 Creighton 81-79 to win the Maui Invitational for the third time. The combination of the unstoppable 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo and his speedy, talented supporting cast was...
