Kearney Hub
Are you navigating grief? Attend the Un-Happy Holidays Gathering in Kearney for support
KEARNEY — For those navigating grief, the holidays can be an especially sad and lonely time. CHI Health Good Samaritan and AseraCare Hospice are offering an evening to share support with others experiencing bereavement. The Un-Happy Holidays Gathering takes place 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the hospital’s Cancer Center, 104 W. 33rd St.
Kearney Hub
UNK sophomore Jashna Samuel is creating connections 8,000 miles from home
KEARNEY — The first thing she noticed was the weather. “You can be prepared, in theory, but when you actually come here, that’s when the real test begins.”. Jashna Samuel definitely wasn’t ready for the frigid temperatures that greeted her when she arrived at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in January 2021.
Kearney Hub
37th annual Kearney club's Thanksgiving dinner a tasty success
KEARNEY — By 1 p.m. just two hours after the doors opened at the four-hour Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner, the turkey was gone. So were the mashed potatoes, the gravy and much more. All that was left was a bit of ham and slices of pumpkin, apple and peach pie.
Kearney Hub
Polio patient, nurse connect 72 years later
Ever since she and her mother were polio patients in 1950, Leila Johnson’s thoughts returned to the kind nurse who cared for them. And then finally this year, after 72 years, they reconnected. Johnson has spoken on the phone five or six times this fall with Norma Korth, who...
doniphanherald.com
Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart
KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
Kearney Hub
Newcomers Club offers warm events in December
KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club plans a full schedule of events in December. They are open to all, whether a newcomer to Kearney or not. Dec. 1: 11:15 a.m. First Thursday Luncheon and Christmas Silent Auction meets at Valentino’s at 5115 Second Ave. Bring an item for the auction. Proceeds will go to the Give Where You Live charity of your choice. Questions? Call Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.
Kearney Hub
Former Divas location gets a facelift, now a med spa in downtown Kearney
KEARNEY — Opening a med spa in Kearney was a defining moment for Julie and Emma Keaschall. It was one of the reasons they decided to name their new business Redefine Medical Aesthetics. “We love helping people. We kind of came about it through our name, Redefine. What defines...
KSNB Local4
‘Bargain Barn’ enjoys Black Friday success in first year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Grand Island store hopes to help Nebraskans who are looking for a deal for this holiday. The Bargain Barn is a new retail store that sells overstock items. They’ve been open a little more than four months and are open from Friday-Tuesday from...
Kearney Hub
Bravo: Hometown listings
Holiday Home Tour Friday Night Reception, featuring cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Holiday Inn at 110 Second Ave. Tickets are $50 per person. Proceeds benefit the HelpCare Clinic. Purchase tickets by Nov. 28. Call 308-224-2399 or visit HelpCareClinic.org/Tour for tickets and more information. Family Game &...
Kearney Hub
Cozad's Robert Henri Museum will host festive open house, guided tours next week
COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery will be sponsoring its annual Holiday at the Henri event on Dec. 2 and 3. The museum and gallery is located at 218 E. Eighth St. in Cozad. From 5-7 p.m. Dec. 2, the museum will host an open house, which will include Christmas decorations along with guided tours of the historic house and art gallery.
Kearney Hub
Bravo: 'A Magical Cirque Christmas' to perform at Viaero Center
KEARNEY — Comedy, music and magic define “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” where world-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season. The event includes Christmas classics through the decades, a musical journey to help explore the best wishes...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Rescue Cats is the cat's meow, works to reduce population of stray, feral cats
KEARNEY — Not long ago, an older couple in rural Shelton was feeding nine stray cats. When the husband died, his widow could no longer feed the cats. The widow called Kearney Rescue Cats, a nonprofit group that traps stray and feral cats, gets them spayed or neutered and vaccinated and then returns them to where they were found.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man turns around a prediabetes diagnosis
HASTINGS, NE - Diabetes is a life-long health condition that disrupts how a person’s body turns food into energy. According to the Centers for Disease Control, in the United States more than 1 in 3 adults have prediabetes, which puts them at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.
KSNB Local4
Flooring Company closes after 36 years
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A downtown flooring company is closing its doors for good. Abbey Carpet ‘N’ More will be closing after 36 years of service. The establishment was originally named ‘Carpets ‘N’ More. About 25 years ago they became affiliated with the Abbey Buying Group.
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
foodsafetynews.com
Temporary Restraining Order extended in child labor case involving large meat company
A preliminary injunction that prevents a labor contracting firm from providing child labor to JBS in Grand Island, NE, has been extended to Dec. 7. The preliminary injunction is against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Ltd. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh on Nov. 9, 2022, sued Packers Sanitation alleging...
doniphanherald.com
With promise of 'gold fortune,' Grand Island woman defrauds California man of $474K, police say
GRAND ISLAND — A 65-year-old Grand Island woman was arrested last week following a California-based investigation into a case of elder financial exploitation. Constance Reimers was charged Thursday in Hall County Court with conspiracy to commit a Class 2A felony and theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. Her...
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island City Council approves Conestoga Mall redevelopment plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has approved the plans for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres...
Kearney Hub
Bravo: For whom the Mads Tolling
HOLDREGE — Mads Tolling shuns the attempt to categorize music. “Jazz is a lot of things,” he said in an interview from his home in the Bay Area of California. “Personally I hate the categorization of music because music is just music. It’s really not about the style; it’s about the players, about the expression and the message you’re conveying through your playing.”
