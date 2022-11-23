ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

UNK sophomore Jashna Samuel is creating connections 8,000 miles from home

KEARNEY — The first thing she noticed was the weather. “You can be prepared, in theory, but when you actually come here, that’s when the real test begins.”. Jashna Samuel definitely wasn’t ready for the frigid temperatures that greeted her when she arrived at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in January 2021.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

37th annual Kearney club's Thanksgiving dinner a tasty success

KEARNEY — By 1 p.m. just two hours after the doors opened at the four-hour Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner, the turkey was gone. So were the mashed potatoes, the gravy and much more. All that was left was a bit of ham and slices of pumpkin, apple and peach pie.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Polio patient, nurse connect 72 years later

Ever since she and her mother were polio patients in 1950, Leila Johnson’s thoughts returned to the kind nurse who cared for them. And then finally this year, after 72 years, they reconnected. Johnson has spoken on the phone five or six times this fall with Norma Korth, who...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
doniphanherald.com

Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart

KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Newcomers Club offers warm events in December

KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club plans a full schedule of events in December. They are open to all, whether a newcomer to Kearney or not. Dec. 1: 11:15 a.m. First Thursday Luncheon and Christmas Silent Auction meets at Valentino’s at 5115 Second Ave. Bring an item for the auction. Proceeds will go to the Give Where You Live charity of your choice. Questions? Call Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

‘Bargain Barn’ enjoys Black Friday success in first year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Grand Island store hopes to help Nebraskans who are looking for a deal for this holiday. The Bargain Barn is a new retail store that sells overstock items. They’ve been open a little more than four months and are open from Friday-Tuesday from...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Bravo: Hometown listings

Holiday Home Tour Friday Night Reception, featuring cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Holiday Inn at 110 Second Ave. Tickets are $50 per person. Proceeds benefit the HelpCare Clinic. Purchase tickets by Nov. 28. Call 308-224-2399 or visit HelpCareClinic.org/Tour for tickets and more information. Family Game &...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Cozad's Robert Henri Museum will host festive open house, guided tours next week

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery will be sponsoring its annual Holiday at the Henri event on Dec. 2 and 3. The museum and gallery is located at 218 E. Eighth St. in Cozad. From 5-7 p.m. Dec. 2, the museum will host an open house, which will include Christmas decorations along with guided tours of the historic house and art gallery.
COZAD, NE
Kearney Hub

Bravo: 'A Magical Cirque Christmas' to perform at Viaero Center

KEARNEY — Comedy, music and magic define “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” where world-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season. The event includes Christmas classics through the decades, a musical journey to help explore the best wishes...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings man turns around a prediabetes diagnosis

HASTINGS, NE - Diabetes is a life-long health condition that disrupts how a person’s body turns food into energy. According to the Centers for Disease Control, in the United States more than 1 in 3 adults have prediabetes, which puts them at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Flooring Company closes after 36 years

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A downtown flooring company is closing its doors for good. Abbey Carpet ‘N’ More will be closing after 36 years of service. The establishment was originally named ‘Carpets ‘N’ More. About 25 years ago they became affiliated with the Abbey Buying Group.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska

UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
UPLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island City Council approves Conestoga Mall redevelopment plan

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has approved the plans for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Bravo: For whom the Mads Tolling

HOLDREGE — Mads Tolling shuns the attempt to categorize music. “Jazz is a lot of things,” he said in an interview from his home in the Bay Area of California. “Personally I hate the categorization of music because music is just music. It’s really not about the style; it’s about the players, about the expression and the message you’re conveying through your playing.”
HOLDREGE, NE

