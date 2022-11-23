Read full article on original website
I like how Horicon goes I’m proud that i could invest a Cares act money he’s so self indulged in himself Good riddance
Toy company opens in Independence
Just in time for the Christmas season, a local toy company is setting up shop at a new location in Northeast Ohio and donating more than $100,000 in plush toys to children in need.
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
Two Akron business owners are partnering with Summit County Public Health to help get life-saving resources into the hands of those who need them.
Downtown Cleveland low-income apartment tenants fed up with renovation issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some tenants living in Winton Manor told 19 News ever since renovations started about a year ago, living there has been a nightmare. Winton Manor is a low-income apartment building in downtown Cleveland made up of mostly elderly and disabled residents. Audrey Douthard has been living...
Who’s paying? Talks underway for $2B Hopkins upgrades
City officials are now working behind the scenes, preparing the facility for major renovations that would include new terminals, a centralized security checkpoint, and a new ticket area.
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
Viral video shows Akron officers removing Jayland Walker poster
Amanda Bryant recorded the video showing Akron police carrying what she says is a Justice for Jayland Walker poster after officers cut it off a utility pole. The video has now gone viral.
Fired CEO Akram Boutros files lawsuit against MetroHealth Board of Trustees
CLEVELAND — As expected, recently fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros has filed a lawsuit against his former employers, specifically MetroHealth's Board of Trustees and its chair, Vanessa Whiting. The move comes after Boutros was terminated last week amid allegations of misappropriation of funds. Here is the statement in...
Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
Any Akron nightlife recommendations to get a drink?
I am a native here and I am bringing my boyfriend from the Midwest to experience Akron for some days. I am only familiar with the nerd/hiking/foodie scene while my boyfriend is more of a party/drinking kind of guy and I need some good spots where we can bar hop or even party at a club. (Any bars with live entertainment will be great too). Thanks!
Cleveland selects ArtCraft building for site of new police headquarters
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Just weeks after putting out a request for proposal (RFP), the City of Cleveland has selected a site for its new police headquarters. Deeming it the "clear recommendation" after having received six proposals, Cleveland...
Safety improvement to Kinsman Rd. and E. 93rd Street intersection, one of Ohio's 150 most dangerous, completed in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced that work has been completed on the U.S. Route 422 (Kinsman Rd.) at E. 93rd St. intersection safety improvement project in Cleveland. The intersection was identified as one of the 150 most dangerous in Ohio by ODOT in 2019...
Are there any churches in Akron?
There must be a fashionable belief, idea, or attitude that influences people's lives in a place. I would love to know if there’s any known religious activities still operating around here. Or some incredible churches in Akron.
How would a rail strike affect the economy? University of Akron expert weighs in
AKRON, Ohio — Time is running out on a potential deal between railroad and unions that would prevent a strike that could cause catastrophic economic damage. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Talks appear to...
Car thieves continue to target Kia, Hyundai owners in Cleveland
One woman had her car stolen in the Flats in broad daylight. Days later, car thieves came back to strike again.
Cleveland Heights record store closing its doors on December 31
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Record Revolution on Coventry Road has been a staple to the Northeast Ohio music community for years. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After 55 years of business, Record Revolution has...
Cleveland City Council weighs cutting two seats or freezing membership
An internal debate over eliminating Cleveland City Council wards spilled into the open at council’s Monday caucus meeting. A 2008 charter amendment calls for council to shrink as Cleveland’s population falls. The 2020 U.S. Census numbers were just low enough to require Council President Blaine Griffin to cut the body from 17 members to 15. The ax must fall before the 2025 citywide elections.
Checking on TSA wait times: Post-Thanksgiving travel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
CLEVELAND — It's another busy travel day across the United States as millions of people make their return trip home after the Thanksgiving holiday. While some airports are reporting delays across the country, conditions here in Northeast Ohio appear to be smooth-sailing so far. 3News was inside Cleveland Hopkins...
Federal prosecutors in Cleveland led the country in filing search warrants, subpoenas during first half of 2022, study finds
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors in northern Ohio issued more search warrants and subpoenas than any other federal district in the country in the first six months of the year. They even outpaced Miami prosecutors, who have historically been some of the nation’s busiest. The U.S. attorney’s office signed...
