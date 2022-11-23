ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

I like how Horicon goes I’m proud that i could invest a Cares act money he’s so self indulged in himself Good riddance

WKYC

WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Any Akron nightlife recommendations to get a drink?

I am a native here and I am bringing my boyfriend from the Midwest to experience Akron for some days. I am only familiar with the nerd/hiking/foodie scene while my boyfriend is more of a party/drinking kind of guy and I need some good spots where we can bar hop or even party at a club. (Any bars with live entertainment will be great too). Thanks!
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Are there any churches in Akron?

There must be a fashionable belief, idea, or attitude that influences people's lives in a place. I would love to know if there’s any known religious activities still operating around here. Or some incredible churches in Akron.
AKRON, OH
signalcleveland.org

Cleveland City Council weighs cutting two seats or freezing membership

An internal debate over eliminating Cleveland City Council wards spilled into the open at council’s Monday caucus meeting. A 2008 charter amendment calls for council to shrink as Cleveland’s population falls. The 2020 U.S. Census numbers were just low enough to require Council President Blaine Griffin to cut the body from 17 members to 15. The ax must fall before the 2025 citywide elections.
CLEVELAND, OH

