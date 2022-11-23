Read full article on original website
Related
Playoff football match between Quaboag vs Ware
A traditional Thanksgiving rivalry between Quaboag Regional High School and Ware High School renewed today at Ware.
Ludlow takes on Palmer in Thanksgiving Day football game
Throughout the years the Thanksgiving day rivalry between Ludlow and Palmer high schools have produced some gridiron classics, Thursday's clash was no different.
Agawam hosts West Springfield in annual holiday rivalry game
A long standing rivalry in western Massachusetts: West Side vs Agawam. The Agawam Brownies hosted the West Springfield Terriers on Thursday before a packed house of enthusiastic fans.
Longmeadow takes on rival East Longmeadow in annual Thanksgiving day game
East Longmeadow took on Longmeadow in their annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry game. One of many games happening around Hampden County on Thursday. It was a big turn out thanks in part to the beautiful weather.
Oldest Thanksgiving rivalry game in western Mass. continues as Athol takes on Mahar
The oldest Thanksgiving high school football rivalry in western Massachusetts continued this year as the Athol Bears took on the Mahar Senators. 22News was there as the game got started at the Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School at 10 a.m.
What’s Thanksgiving without high school football?
Thanksgiving High School Football is back, and it wouldn't be Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts without a good matchup.
Jeffrey Amanti reelected to lead Westfield Technical Academy’s advisory board
WESTFIELD — Jeffrey Amanti, production manager of Advance Manufacturing, was reelected as General Advisory Board chair at the Westfield Technical Academy annual meeting on Nov. 15. At the meeting, Amanti thanked everyone for their support in being reelected. He spoke to the current job market and the high demand...
iBerkshires.com
Series of Unexpected Moments: Making of The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Life has a lot of winding roads that lead to the unexpected. Sometimes little moments all come together to make a future that even you did not see coming. This is the case with the creation of The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow. The folk rock band is...
westernmassnews.com
Surprise Squad honors West Springfield teacher who’s making lasting impact
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Everyone has that one special teacher that comes to mind for going above and beyond in the classroom. It’s an educator that makes a lasting impression, even years later and this month, the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad got the chance to meet a fifth grade teacher who fills that role for so many students at the Mittineague Elementary School in West Springfield.
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
Accident on I-91 North sends four to hospital
The Springfield Fire Department went to an accident on I-91 North in Chicopee early Thursday night.
Gun brandished at Chicopee Comp game
Chicopee Police told 22News there was an altercation at the Chicopee Comp football game Thursday.
iBerkshires.com
December Clark Art First Free Sundays
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute's First Sunday Free program continues on Sunday, Dec. 4, offering free admission to the galleries and special exhibitions from 10 am–5 pm, along with a series of special activities from 1–4 pm. December's theme is "Celebration." The celebration-themed special programs...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield COVID Rates Remain Low for Thanksgiving
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city for the most part remains on the downward trend from two fall COVID-19 surges as the region enters the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Last week, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi reported to the City Council that Pittsfield is recovering from two fall surges. He did remind the panel of last year's holiday surge that pushed the city into the red zone and said residents should always be thinking about protecting themselves.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield's A.J. Enchill Appointed to Healey-Driscoll Transition Committee
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County will have representation on the Healey-Driscoll administration's transition committee that deals with the workforce and economy. Last week, it was announced that Pittsfield native A.J. Enchill, who is president and executive director of the Berkshire Black Economic Council, is serving as co-chair of the "jobs and a flourishing economy for all" policy committee.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys
Ah, the 80s. The decade of decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
iBerkshires.com
MassDOT Safe Routes to School Program Adds 1,000th School Partnership
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program has reached a milestone by adding the Belchertown School District as its 1,000th School District Partnership to the program. An event was held on Nov. 10 to highlight this milestone and present the...
Four-bedroom home in Westfield sells for $630,000
Greg Bevilacqua and Ellamarie Bevilacqua acquired the property at 8 Winding Ridge Lane, Westfield, from William M Anjos and Fernanda M Anjos on Nov. 4, 2022, for $630,000 which represents a price per square foot of $206. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 20,008 square-foot lot.
Two-car crash leaving one with injuries in Pittsfield
The Pittsfield Police Department was called to a two-car motor vehicle accident Friday night.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Annual Food Drive
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City of North Adams is holding their annual food drive from Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. This year's drive will seek to re-stock the shelves of the Northern Berkshire Interfaith Action Initiative's Al Nelson Friendship Center Food Pantry, located at 43 Eagle Street in North Adams.
Comments / 0