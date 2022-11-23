ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WTVR-TV

Light-up the holiday season at the 2022 Illuminate Light Show

RICHMOND, Va. --The Illuminate Light Show returns for another year! Santa Claus himself stopped by and shared more about the event coming up at Meadow Event Park in Doswell!. Join in the fun and support Mason’s Toy Box, an organization providing gifts for children experiencing medical hardships. The show opens today and runs every evening now, beginning at 5 p.m., now through December 14th. Bring at least one new, unwrapped toy and receive $5.00 off admission. For more information, visit the website.
DOSWELL, VA
WTVR-TV

Dad channels Santa to create perfect Christmas gift for kids

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're not into Black Friday shopping and need help finding a unique gift to give this Christmas, a Richmond father is here to help. When David Wingfield found himself out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic, he leaned into one of his skills and create a side business that not only helped his family celebrate the holidays but also brought smiles to the faces of children and adults around the region.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Clean out your closet, donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clean out your closet and donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve for the Saxon Shoes for the Needy drive. This year's collections will benefit Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Goochland Cares, St. Joseph’s Villa, Goodwill and The Salvation Army. That way each organization can "advance their respective...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Save hundreds of dollars with Roof Renew

RICHMOND, Va. -- Replacing a roof can be costly and extensive. Locally based roof replacers, Roof Renew can extend the life of your roof and save you thousands of dollars. For more information, visit the Roof Renew website. {*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ROOF RENEW*}
WTVR-TV

Prince George man killed in crash on Thanksgiving night

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. -- A 73-year-old Prince George man died after a crash on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday just before 8:30, the Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 10700 block of Hines Road. Officers determined that a Mercedes was traveling southbound on Hines Road when it hit a Volkswagen that was traveling northbound.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA

