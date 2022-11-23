Read full article on original website
Where is Joshua Larkin?
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says his department is continuing to investigate the Thursday, November 17th disappearance of 38-year-old Joshua Ian Larkin and he says that deputies are now looking very closely at the time period just prior to Larkin vanishing. Additionally, the sheriff’s department has released two new photos...
TCEQ says they do not plan to put bacteria in two local waterways
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) says that they do not plan to put bacteria in two local waterways. TCEQ Media and Community Relations Manager Laura L. Lopez says that a Tuesday, December 6th public meeting is to discuss a plan to reduce the amount of bacteria in Sandy Creek in Jasper County, and Wolf Creek in Tyler County.
Loaded log truck rolled into a muddy ditch
A fully loaded log truck somehow rolled into a muddy ditch Monday morning on the far west side of Jasper. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West at Farm to Market Road 777. The truck, owned by Double G Logging in the Call Community, was on the parking...
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 28th, 2022
Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637.
Arrest Reports 11/21/22 to 11/27/22
FAIL TO WEAR SAFETY BELT - MCSR VIOLATION. BRISTER, BRADLEY RANDALL 31 M W BEAUMONT, TX 77713. TRAFFIC VIOLATION- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE. Montgomery, Charles Eugene, II 29 M W Vidor, TX 77662. 11/23/2022 7:45 PM. JCSO 22-01495. ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER. ~. HADNOT, PATRICIA SHUNTAE 36...
One injured when SUV and pickup truck collided in Buna
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of an SUV was injured when she collided with a pickup truck late Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 11:00 on Highway 96 near Business 96 in Buna. Sergeant Shana Clark said 51-year-old Geneva Wright, of Buna, was driving northbound in...
December Happenings
Mon, Nov 28th through Fri, Dec 2nd - 8:00am to 5:00pm. Jasper-Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Tree Auction to benefit Pineywoods Safe House and City of Jasper Animal Shelter - Place bids on eleven trees decorated and donated by local businesses. Thu, Dec 1st/Fri, Dec 2nd/Sat, Dec...
Jasper police chief’s wife gives update on his condition following heart attack
As Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall remains hospitalized following a Thanksgiving Day heart attack, his wife, Judy, has given an update on his condition. Judy says when Gerald was stricken on Thursday, she took him to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and from there he was flown by medical helicopter to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he remains in the intensive care unit.
Brenda Nash Bohler
Brenda Nash Bohler, 76, of Jasper, passed peacefully from this life on November 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. She is survived by her son John “Steve” Bohler and wife Lisa, her daughter Rhonda Folsom and husband Kevin,...
Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the NOAA Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says that severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a cold front moves across the region. The Jasper and Newton area is in the “slight risk zone”, just south of...
Eagles Turn Away Tigers For Regional Semi-Final Win
The Newton Eagles who have been a scoring machine in their first two wins in the playoff rode their defense to defeat the Daingerfield Tigers 16 to 12 last Friday night at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. With the win the Eagles will advance to the Regional Final this week against the Harmony Eagles.
