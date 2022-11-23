Read full article on original website
Zendaya’s Cozy UGG Slippers Are 30% Off at Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale
If you've seen Zendaya stun on the red carpet, you already know she's a trendsetter, but the Euphoria star also makes waves off the red carpet, even in her UGGs. Right now, you can get 30% off her same cozy UGG slippers at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale. The Euphoria actress...
Celebrity-Loved UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn and winter staple, and have countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya. While the shoes have been spotted on A-listers, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead, especially with Amazon's UGG deals.
Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers Are 40% Off for Black Friday — Shop The Best Running Shoe Deals
Adidas has kicked off their biggest sale of the year for Black Friday. Taking up to 70% off sneakers, cozy classics, and stocking stuffers, the Adidas Black Friday Sale is a one-stop-shop for activewear deals this weekend. Right now, some of the best Black Friday deals are on adidas Ultraboost sneakers. The best-selling Ultraboost running shoes for men, women and kids are up to 40% off.
lululemon's Black Friday Event Is Here: Score the Best Finds from Leggings to Loungewear and Gifts
The time for holiday gift shopping is upon us, and one of the brands at the top of our wish list is lululemon. An authority in athletic and loungewear, lululemon is famous for its high-quality leggings, comfy joggers, and sweat-wicking workout essentials. To help make your gift shopping a little easier this year, lululemon is offering Black Friday specials now through November 27.
Wayfair's Black Friday Deals Are Here: Shop The Best Furniture Discounts Available Today
Wayfair is giving holiday shoppers a huge savings this Black Friday 2022 with up to 80% off all things home. During its Black Friday Sale event, major deals have started rolling out and it's never too early to start saving — especially on big purchases such as furniture. If you're looking to score some great deals on investment pieces ahead of hectic holiday sales, be sure to check out Wayfair's Black Friday deals today.
Violet Grey's Black Friday Sale Is The Ultimate One-Stop-Shop for Luxury Beauty Deals This Weekend
This year's Black Friday savings have officially arrived — and let us tell you, the beauty deals are jaw-dropping. The Violet Grey Black Friday sale is is offering up to 25% off luxury beauty and skincare from brands like Augustinus Bader, La Mer, and Dr. Barbara Sturm. Just in time to restock your beauty arsenal or get a jump on dwindling down your holiday gift list, Violet Grey's sale is open through November 28 while supplies last.
12 Glossier Black Friday Deals We're Shopping Now: Save Up to 30% On Makeup, Skincare, and Gift Sets
The hotly anticipated Glossier Black Friday Sale is officially here and it's the beauty brand's biggest sale ever. Now through Monday, November 28, everything from Glossier is 20% off. Even better, when stocking up on your beauty favorites, orders over $100 get 30% off!. Since the entire store is discounted,...
Spanx Just Put So Many Bestsellers on Sale for Black Friday: Shop New Markdowns on Must-Have Styles
Spanx just marked down tons of new styles for Black Friday to help make you look and feel your best for the holidays. The Spanx sale is already a must-visit destination for comfortable and flattering shapewear, clothing, and activewear. Through November 29, Spanx slashed the prices 20% off sitewide of bestsellers and wardrobe staples like leggings and pants.
The Stunning Samsung Frame TV Is On Sale for Black Friday 2022: Save Up to $1,000 This Weekend
If you're looking to save big on tech during Black Friday, Samsung and Best Buy are offering massive discounts on today's hottest TVs and devices. Samsung's best-selling The Frame TV is not only one of the best QLED TVs out there, but it is currently on sale with amazing Black Friday prices. Right now, the 2022 model is discounted in every size at record low prices.
22 Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Beauty Deals: Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier, Tatcha, and More
Black Friday deals are coming in hot with the highly anticipated shopping event just one day away. There is no better time for a beauty overhaul than now. While many of us are busy freshening up our wardrobes, transitioning our skin, hair, and makeup essentials for cooler-weather staples is equally important. The only thing we love more than fall are unreal beauty deals, of course. We combed through the best Black Friday 2022 sales to find the can't-miss beauty deals actually worth shopping.
Brooklinen’s Black Friday Sale Is Now Even Better: Save 25% On a Total Home Refresh This Weekend
Now that winter is on the horizon, it's a good time to swap out your linens for new bedding and towels that are ready for colder days ahead. To refresh both your bedroom and bathroom, Brooklinen's Black Friday Sale is discounting all of the internet-favorite brand's sheets, duvets, towels, and more. Right now, you can get 25% off everything from your linens to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen.
The Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Tabby Bag Is 25% Off Right Now for Black Friday
Coach's viral Pillow Tabby Bag is on sale right now in Coach's can't-miss Black Friday sale. Jennifer Lopez posed with the aqua Pillow Tabby bag this spring and now it is 25% off. The Coach sale is taking 25% off select styles with code UNLOCK25 and since the Pillow Tabby has a history of selling out quickly, you might want to secure your bag for $99 off while you can.
Sunday Riley Black Friday Deals: Save 30% on C.E.O. Glow, Good Genes, and More Bestselling Skincare
With the first day of winter next month, now's the time to restock your skincare routine to maintain your glowing, smooth complexion despite the impeding chillier weather. To help you get your beauty fix, the SkinStore Black Friday Sale is offering 30% off all Sunday Riley products this weekend. Vitamin C brightening serums, depuffing eye creams, face oils and more skincare bestsellers are all discounted during this Sunday Riley sale.
The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals to Take Advantage of Now: Nectar, Leesa, DreamCloud, and More
With the holiday shopping season starting today, mattress brands have kicked off their Black Friday sales. If you're searching for a new mattress, now is the best time to save on the big-ticket home essential. Whether you prefer a spring mattress, foam mattress or both in the form of a hybrid, we've rounded up the best Black Friday mattress sales you can shop now — many of which also include steep discounts on sheets and pillows.
The Facial Tool Used by Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Is 25% Off During The NuFace Black Friday Sale
Ever wonder how to get a professional facial like actresses and supermodels without going to an aesthetician? Microcurrent devices from NuFace do just that—and they're beloved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid. Now during NuFace Black Friday sale, you can get NuFace facial toning devices, skincare sets and serums for 25% off with no promo code needed at checkout.
Best Buy Black Friday Sale: Shop The Best Tech Deals from Samsung, Apple, LG and More
Basically a holiday in itself, Black Friday is here! Best Buy is celebrating the holiday season with a Black Friday sale on all of the best tech. The savings event offers significant discounts on smart home devices, appliances, TVs, tablets, laptops, and more. While this Black Friday sale is a...
Selena Gomez's Favorite Moisturizer Is 25% Off Rigght Now — Shop All Tatcha Black Friday Deals
Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Aniston are all fans of Tatcha, the luxury skincare brand from Japan with products made from pure, kind-to-skin ingredients. Tatcha is currently hosting one of its biggest sales of the year and if you've been looking to test out or stock up on the go-to products of celebrities and royals alike, you're not going to want to miss this Cyber Week sale.
Space NK's Beauty Advent Calendar Is On Sale Now — Get 25% Off A Luxurious Christmas Countdown
If you're looking for the perfect gift for the beauty-obsessed person on your list, consider your holiday shopping complete. Space NK's beauty Advent calendar 2022 is a makeup and skincare-obsessive's dream, filled with products from just about every best-selling beauty brand for an incredible value. After selling out in two weeks last year, the calendar is back this year and on sale right now during the Space NK Black Friday Sale.
The absolute best Amazon Black Friday deals under $25—shop Crocs, Apple, Burt's Bees and more
Amazon is running some bonkers Black Friday deals this year, and right now, you can shop the best 50 deals under $25, including Eos, Crocs and more.
Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Augustinus Bader Moisturizer Is On Sale For Black Friday
From Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham to Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie, celebs and beauty experts alike sing at the altar of Augustinus Bader — and it's no wonder. Backed by 30 years of stem cell research and innovation, the brand's transformative products, created by biomedical scientist and physician Prof. Bader, have garnered a cult following. Augustinus Bader’s moisturizers and treatments aren’t exactly budget-friendly, but for Black Friday 2022, the rarely discounted products are 25% off at Violet Grey's sale.
