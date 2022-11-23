Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KEPR
Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395
FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
KEPR
Teen flees scene after crashing car, leaves injured family members in the wreck
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A teenager was arrested Thursday night in Kennewick for allegedly driving under the influence, crashing his car, and fleeing the scene. Police said the 19-year-old man crashed into a parked vehicle in the area of E 10th Ave and S Beech St just after 11 p.m.
KEPR
Deputies searching for two burglary suspects caught on camera
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are searching for two burglary suspects they said broke into a home on Saturday in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared a video clip capturing the two suspects inside the home. Deputies said the incident happened just before 11 a.m. on Saturday...
KEPR
Local organizations to hold vigil honoring victims and heroes in Club Q shooting
PASCO, Wash. — Two local organizations are teaming up to provide a safe space to mourn the victims of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs. PFLAG Benton Franklin and Out and About are hosting a vigil on Sunday, Nov. 27 in the Tri-Cities to honor the victims and recognize the heroes of the Club Q shooting.
KEPR
Local Outreach Group selling Christmas trees for a good cause
Tri-Cities Wash. — A local faith based outreach is raising money by selling Christmas trees in our community this year. Adult and Teen Challenge PNW, is a long term recovery program that helps people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. As their outreach in Tri-Cities continues to grow, they hope to expand their care to reach more youth in our area struggling with substance abuse, or even just have a rough life at home.
KEPR
Some stores and restaurants open for the holiday evening
Tri-Cities Wash. — If you need to do some last minute shopping or are looking for something to eat or drink this evening, there are still some places open in the Tri-Cities at regular hours today. For grocery stores, Safeway in Kennewick and Richland is open with normal hours...
KEPR
Downtown Kennewick celebrates Small Business Saturday
Kennewick Wash. — Today is Small Business Saturday, and here in Tri-Cities, there is no shortage of unique and interesting local stores. We took a trip down to the Historical Downtown Kennewick Partnership, where the streets were packed with shoppers looking to support our local businesses. We spoke with...
KEPR
Local organization helping to keep our community warm this winter
Kennewick Wash. — A local organization is handing out free coats and giving clothes at a low cost to any who might need it today. Despite the chilly weather, folks this morning gathered at the Family Resource Center of Tri-Cities to grab a coat, look at a variety of clothes and even donate their own bag of lightly used clothes to the cause.
KEPR
Holiday shoppers pack Tri-Cities' stores
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tons of shoppers packed the stores in the Tri-Cities looking to save big ahead of the holidays. The Public Market at the Columbia River Warehouse drew large crowds on Friday. The Marketplace is home to more than 60 local vendors offering deals on holiday décor, clothing...
