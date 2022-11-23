Read full article on original website
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (health protocols) out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum is in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
Atlanta's Clint Capela (dental pain) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (dental pain) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Capela's status is currently in limbo due to recent dental pain. Expect Onyeka Okongwu to log more minutes at center if Capela is ruled out. Capela's Friday projection includes 11.6 points, 11.7...
Grizzlies list Steven Adams (illness) as questionable on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable for Friday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Adams' status is currently in question after the Memphis' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more minutes at the five position if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current projection...
Anthony Davis (calf) ruled out for Lakers Saturday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was kicked in the calf Friday night, and on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has decided not to take any risks. He'll sit out versus Jakob Poeltl and Co., expect Damian Jones to now start at center.
Bruno Fernando (knee) starting in Houston's Friday lineup for inactive Alperen Sengun (groin)
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Fernando will make his third start this season after an extended absence with left knee soreness. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Fernando to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Fernando's projection includes 9.4 points, 6.3...
Nikola Jokic (hip) available for Nuggets on Friday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jokic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite some left hip soreness. Our models project Jokic for 24.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 53.8 FanDuel...
Why isn't Jock Landale playing? 3 questions entering Suns-Jazz rematch
Here are three questions entering Saturday night's Suns-Jazz matchup set for 7 p.m. at Footprint Center. Bally Sport Arizona is televising the game. Phoenix (12-6) has won its last three games since losing at Utah, 134-133, last week, while the Jazz (12-9) have gone 1-3 in their last four games. ...
Lebron James (adductor) will play in Lakers' Saturday matchup
According to head coach Darvin Ham, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is available for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James will play in the second part of Los Angeles' back-to-back after logging 33 minutes on Friday night. In a matchup against a Spurs' team ranked 30th in defensive rating, our models project James to score 46.5 FanDuel points.
Ish Smith (calf) available Friday night for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Smith has been out weeks due to a calf strain. However, he has finally received the green light to take the court to kick off the weekend. In 5 games this season, Smith...
Landry Shamet (concussion) probable for Suns Saturday night
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. After missing the last handful of games due to the NBA's concussion protocol. However, the team has listed him probable Saturday. Keep a loose eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
Kyle Anderson (back) available for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is active for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Anderson will be available off the bench despite experiencing back spasms. In 23.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 23.0 FanDuel points. Anderson's projection includes 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
Malachi Flynn playing second unit role for Toronto on Saturday
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn is not starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Flynn will come off the bench after Fred VanVleet was named Saturday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 153.2 minutes this season, Flynn is averaging 0.91 FanDuel points per minute and a 21.0% usage rate.
Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) available for Lakers Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will play Friday in the team'sm game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toscano-Anderson was listed probable due to mid back soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. In 10 games this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.6 points,...
Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka (illness) remains out on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward / center Serge Ibaka (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ibaka will miss his third straight game with an illness. Expect Bobby Portis to play an increased role off the bench versus a Dallas unit ranked ninth in defensive rating. Portis' current...
Doug McDermott (ankle) not listed for Spurs on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. McDermott missed Friday's game due to an ankle injury. However, he does not carry any designation for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect him to play without limitation.
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (ankle) active on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Gobert will be active on Friday despite his questionable designation with an ankle sprain. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gobert to score 38.5 FanDuel points. Gobert's projection includes 13.7 points, 13.9 rebounds, and...
Bojan Bogdanovic (knee, ankle) questionable Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bogdanovic is dealing with soreness in both hsi right knee and his right ankle. As a result, the team has listed the veteran questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Hawks starting Onyeka Okongwu for inactive Clint Capela (dental pain) on Friday night
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Okongwu will make his first start this season after Clint Capela was held out with dental pain. In 31.1 expected minutes, our models project Okongwu to score 31.9 FanDuel points. Okongwu's projection includes 12.3 points, 9.0...
Wizards' Bradley Beal (thigh) questionable on Friday
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (thigh) is questionable for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Beal continues to deal with a thigh injury and is questionable for Friday's game against Miami. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.7 minutes against the Heat. Beal's Friday projection...
Joel Embiid (foot) still out for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is still dealing wtih his left mid-foot sprain, and as a result, the team has once again ruled him out of action to close out the weekend. Expect another start for Montrezl Harrell down low.
