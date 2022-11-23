Monroe, age 77, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was a resident of Walker, LA. Monroe was a very spiritual man and a committed member of the LDS Church in Denham Springs. He retired after many years as a Postmaster and has spent his retirement dedicating as much time as he could to his church. Monroe has led many missions and volunteered to help in many events within the church. He enjoyed studying up on his family history and spent many hours in front of the computer doing research. Monroe enjoyed travelling and visited more than 20 LDS temples with his wife. He absolutely adored his family and was most happy surrounded by his loved ones. Monroe was truly generous, extremely kind, and an honest and loving man. He left a remarkable impact on all who knew him and will be forever missed.

