Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Related
Missouri small town known globally for Christmas tradition
NOEL, Mo. — Once a year, a city in McDonald County changes its name for a very special postage stamp. It’s the city of Noel—which becomes “Noel” (no-ell) this time of year for the annual Christmas postmark. The 90-year tradition lives on, as volunteers work in the Post Office lobby from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve […]
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
We take a look at some of your birthdays, as we enter them to win tickets to B&B Theatre in Neosho. And we find out if Howie, Bubba, and you were the oldest, middle, or youngest child in our Facebook Question of the day!
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Memorial Run registration is open
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s officially time to register for the 12th Annual Freeman Joplin Memorial Run 2023. Registration kicked off Friday for Joplin’s biggest running event. The May 20th race at Cunningham Park includes the Freeman Half-Marathon, the Sparklight 10K, the Liberty 5k, and the Sign Designs Kids’ Half-Mile Run.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Thanksgiving tradition continues for 24th year
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Thanksgiving tradition—24 years in the making, continued for the Joplin First United Methodist Church as they hosted their annual community Thanksgiving dinner. This year’s event marked a return to a dine-in format — after two years of serving drive-thru meals. “It was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Holiday Art Market in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — An inaugural event kept shoppers busy in Pittsburg this morning. The “Pittsburg Artwalk” hosted their first-ever holiday art walk event. It was held at two locations, the “Frisco Event Center”, and the “Eclectic Soul Studio”. Over 20 local vendors were...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Turkey Trot goes full gobble to raise funds for area organizations
JOPLIN, Mo. — One of Joplin’s most favored and highly attended Thanksgiving events saw another large turnout this year. Around 1,300 people gathered in downtown Joplin, Thursday morning, for the “11th Annual Joplin Turkey Trot”. Participants were able to run in a certified 5k race, and a 1-mile fun run for kids, starting and ending the race in front of City Hall.
fourstateshomepage.com
Science of cooking event held by “Creative Learning Alliance”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local kiddos used a bit of science knowledge, today, to create food items. The “Creative Learning Alliance” in Joplin provided a hands-on “STEM” learning experience, using edible materials. Kids made homemade butter by shaking cream and salt together in a jar.
fourstateshomepage.com
7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A classic car show brought Christmas cheer to some local kids. Today marked the 7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive, for “Webb City Auto Parts”. Each year of hosting the car show, entries are paid for by bringing new toys to donate.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Tri-State Model Railroaders” holds biannual event
JOPLIN, Mo. — Local train enthusiasts were right on track with their hobby, today in Joplin. The “Tri-State Model Railroaders” group held the second “Train Show and Swap Meet” of the year, at the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum”. Two shows are held...
fourstateshomepage.com
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
fourstateshomepage.com
20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company
SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
Joplin native returns home to help with annual Thanksgiving dinner
A Joplin native returns home for the holidays, helping those in need.
fourstateshomepage.com
Small Business Saturday in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today is “Small Business Saturday”, an important day that’s meant for supporting small, locally-owned businesses. It’s important enough that city officials gave it an official proclamation earlier this week. Despite the rainy weather, today, many people were out shopping at stores on...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Pick of the Litter!
The Joplin Humane Society has partnered with Henkle’s Ace Hardware to produce tumblers for you to buy! Of course the proceeds will benefit the homeless pets in their care, and of course we’re going to show you some of the adorable animals that are looking for homes in this week’s Pick of the Litter!
fourstateshomepage.com
“Higher Power Garage” gifts cars to three local women
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some people think celebrating Christmas before Thanksgiving is a big no-no. But this is the kind of early celebration you might get behind, three local women in need, all getting an early holiday gift. “We fix cars here, that’s what we do. But, really what we’re...
fourstateshomepage.com
Large Galena Police presence on Black Friday tradition
GALENA, Kans. — A large police presence at a Galena intersection Friday morning was, actually, a welcome sight. Galena officers, firefighters, and other city workers set up at 7th and Main Street for the annual “Toys For Kids Boot Block” fundraiser. They’re collecting money that will be...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Crisis Center feeds homebound people for Thanksgiving
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thanksgiving brought a few dozen volunteers together to feed hundreds of people in Carthage. It was the annual Thanksgiving Outreach at the Carthage Crisis Center. Workers and volunteers have been planning for weeks, gathering supplies and identifying residents who are alone this holiday. An assembly line put it all together this morning, getting ready for a big delivery run.
fourstateshomepage.com
Porch Pirates likely to strike this holiday season amidst online shopping peak times
JOPLIN, Mo. — Porch pirates are likely to be out in full force as online shopping hits a peak this time of year. They’re known for sneaking up to your porch – stealing those Christmas gifts that you just ordered. Porch piracy is called “a crime of...
Black Friday Shopping in Joplin, most sales through weekend
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you crave the thrill of shopping in person with those long lines and grabbing for the good deals, those days are gone. Since many sales are online and started days ago, lines are much more manageable. There were still hundreds lined up at the 3 Joplin Rangeline retailers where we broadcast live! Friday morning: KOHL’s, Wal-Mart...
Two huge State Semifinal football games in Joplin area
CLICK EACH FOR RELATED ARTICLES FINAL | 35 — 13 | Francis Howell over Carthage FINAL | 14 — 56 | Seneca loses to Lamar JOPLIN METRO AREA — Two huge high school football games on Saturday afternoon. The winner of each will play in the State Championship of their respective class. Lamar Tigers host the Seneca Indians. Lamar lost...
Comments / 0