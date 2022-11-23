ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altavista, VA

wfxrtv.com

Suspect taken into custody after Lynchburg robbery

UPDATE 11/25 4:54 p.m.: The Lynchburg Police Department has released new details in the robbery that took place at Miles Market on Friday. Officers say at approximately 11:00 a.m. they located the vehicle of interest in connection with the robbery in the 800 block of Pierce Street. The vehicle led them to a home nearby where they arrested 28-year-old Ayanna Janee Paige without incident. LPD reports Paige has been charged with robbery and is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fatal crash being investigated in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. Troopers say two vehicles collided near the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Timberlake Road at 5:49 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. VSP reports that information is limited, but has confirmed that...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday. Police were called about 9:44 a.m. November 25 to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW, regarding a person who had been hurt. Officers found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the road, and he was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Brush fire reported on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is currently on the scene of a brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst County. Officials say the brush fire is reported to be about 25 acres in size and 0% contained. This is a developing story, WFXR...
WSET

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows moments when Miles Market was robbed

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 8:45 a.m. on Black Friday the Lynchburg Police Department said a robbery took place at Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue. The Owner, Muhammad Farooq, said he got a terrifying wake-up call from his cashier. "She called me right around 8:42," Farooq explained. "'Come to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

WDBJ7.com

Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

WDBJ7.com

Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One hospitalized after Friday morning crash in Campbell County

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Campbell County. The Forest Fire Department said Engine 51 responded to Campbell County Friday morning for a single-vehicle crash on Turkey Foot Road. We’re told crews arrived at the scene to find...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

wfxrtv.com

Abandoned house catches fire in Roanoke Thursday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to an abandoned house for a structure fire early on Thursday morning. Firefighters say the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived at the scene they say fire had spread throughout the house and it took an hour to bring the flames under control.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

LIVE BLOG: Dashing through the streets of Roanoke with the 2022 Drumstick Dash

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Twas the morning of Thanksgiving, and all through the house Turkeys were tying their running shoes quieter than a mouse. It is finally time for the 17th annual Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash with the crew of WFXR News. This blog is where we will post all things Drumstick Dash including pictures, videos, and updates. The latest video will be located at the top of the page.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crash on US-58 in Henry County cleared

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. People driving on US-58 in Henry County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Route 772. As of 8:16 p.m., all eastbound lanes are closed.
WSLS

Two found dead in NW Roanoke home, authorities say

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a residence in Lansdowne Park. This comes after Roanoke Police were called to the area at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a wellness check, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg woman arrested for convenience store robbery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a woman suspected of robbing the Fort Hill Mart Tuesday morning. 34-year-old Teja Ewell of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with felony eluding, robbery, identity theft, reckless driving and several other traffic-related charges. Police say they responded at 8:32 a.m....
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Nelson County man found safe

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man reported missing Monday. Ricardo J. “Rico” Berry was seen leaving his home on Front Street...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

