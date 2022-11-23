Read full article on original website
WSLS
Two people arrested in connection with robbery at Miles Market in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE:. The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a robbery at Miles Market. Around 8:45 a.m., officers said they responded to a reported robbery at 1112 Rivermont Ave – Miles Market. The caller reported the store was robbed by one woman...
wfxrtv.com
Suspect taken into custody after Lynchburg robbery
UPDATE 11/25 4:54 p.m.: The Lynchburg Police Department has released new details in the robbery that took place at Miles Market on Friday. Officers say at approximately 11:00 a.m. they located the vehicle of interest in connection with the robbery in the 800 block of Pierce Street. The vehicle led them to a home nearby where they arrested 28-year-old Ayanna Janee Paige without incident. LPD reports Paige has been charged with robbery and is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.
wfxrtv.com
Fatal crash being investigated in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. Troopers say two vehicles collided near the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Timberlake Road at 5:49 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. VSP reports that information is limited, but has confirmed that...
WDBJ7.com
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday. Police were called about 9:44 a.m. November 25 to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW, regarding a person who had been hurt. Officers found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the road, and he was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
wfxrtv.com
Brush fire reported on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is currently on the scene of a brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst County. Officials say the brush fire is reported to be about 25 acres in size and 0% contained. This is a developing story, WFXR...
wfxrtv.com
Brush fire burns trailer and multiple sheds in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Forest Fire Department reports being on the scene of a 30-plus acre brush fire in Bedford. Firefighters say the fire has also burned a trailer and multiple sheds.
WSET
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows moments when Miles Market was robbed
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 8:45 a.m. on Black Friday the Lynchburg Police Department said a robbery took place at Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue. The Owner, Muhammad Farooq, said he got a terrifying wake-up call from his cashier. "She called me right around 8:42," Farooq explained. "'Come to...
wfirnews.com
Fatal hit and run in Roanoke this morning
On November 25 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with injuries in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male along the embankment of the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. His identity will be released after next of kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality. The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited. This is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash in Floyd County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov 24) at 9:35 p.m. on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, of Copper Hill. Mr. Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
WDBJ7.com
Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
WSLS
One hospitalized after Friday morning crash in Campbell County
LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Campbell County. The Forest Fire Department said Engine 51 responded to Campbell County Friday morning for a single-vehicle crash on Turkey Foot Road. We’re told crews arrived at the scene to find...
wfxrtv.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Floyd County: VSP
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a fatal crash in Floyd County that ejected the driver. Troopers say the crash happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of Route 664 and Route 221. According to a press release, a Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned ejecting the driver.
wfxrtv.com
Abandoned house catches fire in Roanoke Thursday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to an abandoned house for a structure fire early on Thursday morning. Firefighters say the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived at the scene they say fire had spread throughout the house and it took an hour to bring the flames under control.
wfxrtv.com
LIVE BLOG: Dashing through the streets of Roanoke with the 2022 Drumstick Dash
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Twas the morning of Thanksgiving, and all through the house Turkeys were tying their running shoes quieter than a mouse. It is finally time for the 17th annual Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash with the crew of WFXR News. This blog is where we will post all things Drumstick Dash including pictures, videos, and updates. The latest video will be located at the top of the page.
WSLS
Crash on US-58 in Henry County cleared
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. People driving on US-58 in Henry County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Route 772. As of 8:16 p.m., all eastbound lanes are closed.
WSLS
Two found dead in NW Roanoke home, authorities say
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a residence in Lansdowne Park. This comes after Roanoke Police were called to the area at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a wellness check, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg woman arrested for convenience store robbery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a woman suspected of robbing the Fort Hill Mart Tuesday morning. 34-year-old Teja Ewell of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with felony eluding, robbery, identity theft, reckless driving and several other traffic-related charges. Police say they responded at 8:32 a.m....
WDBJ7.com
Missing Nelson County man found safe
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man reported missing Monday. Ricardo J. “Rico” Berry was seen leaving his home on Front Street...
wfxrtv.com
WFXR's night crew joins the crew of Good Day Virginia to celebrate the Drumstick Dash
WFXR's Kathlynn Stone and John Carroll describe the energy in Downtown Roanoke in anticipation for the Dash. WFXR’s night crew joins the crew of Good Day Virginia …. WFXR's Kathlynn Stone and John Carroll describe the energy in Downtown Roanoke in anticipation for the Dash. Good Day Virginia hosts...
