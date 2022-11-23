ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

RECAP: Wisconsin sneaks past USC in 64-59 thriller at Battle 4 Atlantis

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the USC Trojans in their final game at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, with a Chucky Hepburn steal-and-score sealing a 64-59 win. With the victory, the Badgers now improve to 5-1 on the season, with an impressive week where they overcame offensive deficiencies to defeat Dayton and went head-to-toe with No. 3 Kansas before this morning’s win over USC.
Wisconsin football: Game Thread vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

And then there was one. One last regular season game for Wisconsin football in what has been an up and down season for the Badgers. Despite all that has happened, one thing can really make a difference in how your season end and that’s beating your bitter rival. The Badgers are 1-1 in trophy games this year but the Axe is the most important of them all. Can the Badgers bring it back to its rightful home? We’ll have to see. Let us know how you are feeling as the comments are officially open!
RECAP: Wisconsin falls short in gritty OT 69-68 loss to No. 3 Kansas

The Wisconsin Badgers suffered their first loss of the season, falling short to No. 3 Kansas in a 69-68 overtime thriller in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament semifinals. One day after winning a close 43-42 contest over the Dayton Flyers, the Badgers overcame a 15-point deficit to force overtime, but junior forward Tyler Wahl’s efforts were not enough to upset the Jayhawks.
Wisconsin Men’s Basketball: Game Preview and Thread vs Kansas Jayhawks

The Wisconsin Badgers picked up a grinding win over the Dayton Flyers 43-42 in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. Today, they move onto round two where they will face off with the 3rd ranked and defending National Champion Kansas Jayhawks. Note, this is also the game thread. It’s Thanksgiving and I don't have time to write a second post so fire off in the comments here.
MADISON, WI

